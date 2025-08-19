Move Over Black, This Is the Skirt Colour to Wear If You Want People to Stop and Compliment You in the Street
Sure, black is always in style, but this season the most stylish people I know are opting for skirts in this bold hue. Scroll on to see the red skirt outfits I've bookmarked for this autumn and beyond.
As far as colour trends go, this year we’ve had our fair share. From the soft neutrality of butter yellow to the unexpected zing of dill green, there’s been no shortage of hues vying for our attention. One of my jobs as a fashion editor (beyond shopping for hours on end) is figuring out what trends actually has staying power. So, when it comes to the rainbow of hues 2025 has had to offer so far, I’ve found myself asking, is this colour a fleeting fling or is it something with real legs that will last for seasons to come?
One colour I’ve been debating all year long is red. Like you, I‘ve noticed it cropping up just about everywhere. From celebrities and editors, fashion people alike, there’s been a noticeable leaning into the hue. Arising in the form of cosy knits, cherry-bright ballet flats and this summer’s surprise hero: the Ancient Greek flip-flop. A minimalist silhouette given new life with a red maximalist hue. Their metaphorical rise, in my opinion, is a strong indicator that red isn't just having a moment; it’s settling in for the long haul.
But aside from knitwear and accessories, there’s one piece that, no matter how it’s styled, manages to look undeniably chic at every occasion: the red skirt. The first real inkling I got that this bold piece was bubbling away in the background was Diesel’s micro mini from its now-infamous autumn/winter 2022 show. With its massive embossed ‘D’ and wrap-around silhouette, that skirt took the industry by storm and signalled something bigger was coming.
Fast forward to autumn/winter 2025 and red skirts are everywhere. From Isabel Marant to Chloé and Elie Saab, designers sent out a full spectrum of styles. Think sheer maxis, dark tartan minis, fluid midis, all in that same bright and bold red. Whether styled with slouchy knits or sharp tailoring, there’s no denying red skirts are about to become a favourite of the masses.
So, we’ve established that red skirts are officially a thing, the next question is: how on earth do we style them in a way that slots seamlessly into the rest of our capsule wardrobe? I won’t lie, I was just as unsure as you. Naturally, I did what I do whenever I’m posed with a fashion conundrum: I turned to my Instagram grid and scrolled through the most stylish people I know, all of whom, it turns out, are already wearing red skirts with ease. Below, I’ve rounded up the 5 fashion people who are giving me all the inspiration I need for styling mine this autumn.
5 Red Skirt Outfits to Recreate This Autumn:
1. Jumper + Red Midi + Loafers + Cap
Style Notes: Kendall Jenner’s style is one I find myself coming back to time and time again when I’m looking to add a laid-back edge to my capsule wardrobe staples. She plays with colour in a way that always feels cool and crucially, attainable. Case in point: her red skirt ensemble above. A simple black jumper, classic loafers and a red mini—it’s hardly a complex outfit to recreate, yet the impact is undeniably chic.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Jumper
You’ll never go wrong investing in a black cashmere jumper.
Free People
Sheer Luck Midi Skirt
I recently purchased this and I'm already obsessed.
M&S Collection
Leather Loafers
M&S loafers are my most-worn shoe by far.
H&M
10-Pack Socks
You can never have enough white socks.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Cotton Chino Baseball Cap
I reach for a cap every time I can’t be bothered to do my hair. It’s the easiest way to look put together with minimal effort.
2. Cardigan + Skirt + Square Toe Heels + Bag
Style Notes: When it comes to a red skirt, the hue makes all the difference. While vibrant shades like cherry red and poppy are always popular, it’s darker shades that I find myself leaning towards once the weather starts to cool. To me, deeper shades offer far more versatility, working just as well white whites and pastels as they do with black and brown. When styling mine, I’m taking cues from Emmanuelle Koffi.
Shop the Look:
NA-KD
Fuzzy Button Detail Cardigan
This is Emmanuelle’s exact jumper!
Reformation
Jordan Low Waist Skirt
This skirt is available in every colour and print imaginable.
Vicenza
Square-Toe Slingback Heels
I’m a sucker for a red shoe.
Ba&sh
Bag June
Throw everything in and go bag.
SPINELLI KILCOLLIN
Solarium Set
A Spinelli Kilcollin ring is always a good idea.
3. White Vest Top + Red Skirt + Dad Sandals
Style Notes: Few colour combinations go together quite as well as red and white. But what Evie Mills has shown us is that this classic pairing also plays surprisingly well with olive green. It’s a fresh twist that feels both elevated and cool. While this might not be the look you reach for in October, it is perfect for the transitional period, don't you think?
Shop the Look:
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top
A white tank will never not serve you well.
Damson Madder
Charlotte Cotton Satin Midi Skirt
Damson Madder is a fashion persons' favourite.
Birkenstock
Arizona Waxy Leather
A tried-and-true fashion staple.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Suede Mini Satchel
Swap Evie's raffia bag for a suede iteration if you’re after a bag that will take you through to autumn.
Jimmy Fairly
The Berry
I ordered these straight away.
4. Two-Piece Set + Strappy Sandals
Style Notes: Few styling choices feel as considered as a coordinated set. When it comes to wearing a red skirt, a two-piece is arguably the most effortless route in. Sara Ramén proves my point, pairing her set with strappy sandals and an oversized tote. The result? A holiday look that’s equal parts polished and unfussy, not to mention ideal for any late-summer trips you have planned. The best part is this can be broken up and worked into your capsule wardrobe with other staples.
Shop the Look:
ASOS DESIGN
Ruched Side High Neck Flocked Mesh Co Ord Top
I'd pair these with blue denim, a blazer and strappy heels for a casual office day.
ASOS DESIGN
Flocked Mesh Low Rise Co Ord Maxi Skirt
I'd wear this skirt with an oversized shirt and leather loafers.
Reformation
Ludo Toe Ring Strappy Flat Sandal
These sandals are a staple you'll come back to again and again.
YSSO
Birth of Venus Gold-Plated Cuff
A gold bangle is always a good idea.
5. Bomber + T-shirt + Red Skirt + Thong Sandals
Style Notes: When making a mini skirt choice, take a cue from Marina Torres and opt for red. By swapping your black, beige, or white for a bolder take, the entire look is instantly lifted, giving the impression of maximum effort even when the styling is simple. Her outfit proves just how versatile a red mini can be. In my opinion, it would pair just as effortlessly with a sleek black boot as it does with her minimalist thong heels.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Harrison Utility Jacket
I’ve just purchased this utility jacket to finish my cold-weather looks.