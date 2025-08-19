Move Over Black, This Is the Skirt Colour to Wear If You Want People to Stop and Compliment You in the Street

Sure, black is always in style, but this season the most stylish people I know are opting for skirts in this bold hue. Scroll on to see the red skirt outfits I've bookmarked for this autumn and beyond.

Three fashion people wear red skirt outfits
(Image credit: @emmanuellek_ @marina_torres @kendalljenner)
As far as colour trends go, this year we’ve had our fair share. From the soft neutrality of butter yellow to the unexpected zing of dill green, there’s been no shortage of hues vying for our attention. One of my jobs as a fashion editor (beyond shopping for hours on end) is figuring out what trends actually has staying power. So, when it comes to the rainbow of hues 2025 has had to offer so far, I’ve found myself asking, is this colour a fleeting fling or is it something with real legs that will last for seasons to come?

One colour I’ve been debating all year long is red. Like you, I‘ve noticed it cropping up just about everywhere. From celebrities and editors, fashion people alike, there’s been a noticeable leaning into the hue. Arising in the form of cosy knits, cherry-bright ballet flats and this summer’s surprise hero: the Ancient Greek flip-flop. A minimalist silhouette given new life with a red maximalist hue. Their metaphorical rise, in my opinion, is a strong indicator that red isn't just having a moment; it’s settling in for the long haul.

A close up of the Diesel Autumn / winter 2022 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

But aside from knitwear and accessories, there’s one piece that, no matter how it’s styled, manages to look undeniably chic at every occasion: the red skirt. The first real inkling I got that this bold piece was bubbling away in the background was Diesel’s micro mini from its now-infamous autumn/winter 2022 show. With its massive embossed ‘D’ and wrap-around silhouette, that skirt took the industry by storm and signalled something bigger was coming.

Isabel Marant

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fast forward to autumn/winter 2025 and red skirts are everywhere. From Isabel Marant to Chloé and Elie Saab, designers sent out a full spectrum of styles. Think sheer maxis, dark tartan minis, fluid midis, all in that same bright and bold red. Whether styled with slouchy knits or sharp tailoring, there’s no denying red skirts are about to become a favourite of the masses.

So, we’ve established that red skirts are officially a thing, the next question is: how on earth do we style them in a way that slots seamlessly into the rest of our capsule wardrobe? I won’t lie, I was just as unsure as you. Naturally, I did what I do whenever I’m posed with a fashion conundrum: I turned to my Instagram grid and scrolled through the most stylish people I know, all of whom, it turns out, are already wearing red skirts with ease. Below, I’ve rounded up the 5 fashion people who are giving me all the inspiration I need for styling mine this autumn.

5 Red Skirt Outfits to Recreate This Autumn:

1. Jumper + Red Midi + Loafers + Cap

(Image credit: @kendalljenner)

Style Notes: Kendall Jenner’s style is one I find myself coming back to time and time again when I’m looking to add a laid-back edge to my capsule wardrobe staples. She plays with colour in a way that always feels cool and crucially, attainable. Case in point: her red skirt ensemble above. A simple black jumper, classic loafers and a red mini—it’s hardly a complex outfit to recreate, yet the impact is undeniably chic.

Shop the Look:

2. Cardigan + Skirt + Square Toe Heels + Bag

Fashion person Emmanuelle Koffi shows her red skirt outfits. From her upcoming collection with NA-KD fashion she wears a cardigan, midi skirt and square toe heels in a recent image. She is looking away from the camera smiling in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: When it comes to a red skirt, the hue makes all the difference. While vibrant shades like cherry red and poppy are always popular, it’s darker shades that I find myself leaning towards once the weather starts to cool. To me, deeper shades offer far more versatility, working just as well white whites and pastels as they do with black and brown. When styling mine, I’m taking cues from Emmanuelle Koffi.

Shop the Look:

3. White Vest Top + Red Skirt + Dad Sandals

Fashion person Evie Mills has a red skirt outfit. She pairs her red skirt with a white cropped top, khaki green dad sandals and khaki raffia bag and orange ombree sunglasses. She is stood smiling at the camera in recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @evie_mills)

Style Notes: Few colour combinations go together quite as well as red and white. But what Evie Mills has shown us is that this classic pairing also plays surprisingly well with olive green. It’s a fresh twist that feels both elevated and cool. While this might not be the look you reach for in October, it is perfect for the transitional period, don't you think?

Shop the Look:

4. Two-Piece Set + Strappy Sandals

Fashion person Sara wears a red two piece set. she pairs it with tan strappy sandals in a recent image taken from her Instagram.

(Image credit: @saraloura)

Style Notes: Few styling choices feel as considered as a coordinated set. When it comes to wearing a red skirt, a two-piece is arguably the most effortless route in. Sara Ramén proves my point, pairing her set with strappy sandals and an oversized tote. The result? A holiday look that’s equal parts polished and unfussy, not to mention ideal for any late-summer trips you have planned. The best part is this can be broken up and worked into your capsule wardrobe with other staples.

Shop the Look:

5. Bomber + T-shirt + Red Skirt + Thong Sandals

Fashion person Marina Torres wears a red skirt outfit. She pairs it with a bomber, white top, and black thong kitten heels.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)

Style Notes: When making a mini skirt choice, take a cue from Marina Torres and opt for red. By swapping your black, beige, or white for a bolder take, the entire look is instantly lifted, giving the impression of maximum effort even when the styling is simple. Her outfit proves just how versatile a red mini can be. In my opinion, it would pair just as effortlessly with a sleek black boot as it does with her minimalist thong heels.

Shop the Look:

