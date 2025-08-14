8 Autumn 2025 Trends That Are Already It-Girl Approved

It's true that summer holidays are in full swing, the days are still very long, and the temperatures are very high. We are, however, inching closer and closer to autumn, and the trends It girls are starting to wear reflect that. When you're a celebrity or influencer, being the first to wear all of the approaching season's trends is kind of your unspoken job, so that's who I look to to see which trends are breaking first.

We'll certainly start to see more and more autumn trends being adopted as August marches on, but I spent a significant chunk of time scrolling through It girls' Instagram feeds and found a handful of early autumn trends they're already jumping on. If you kick off your autumn shopping to coincide with the back-to-school commercials, scroll on to get a head start with the It girl–approved trends I spotted on my feed.

1. Funnel-Neck Jackets

Elsa Hosk wearing a funnel-neck jacket and black pants in Iceland.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: Funnel-neck jackets, especially those that are a bit sporty (like Elsa Hosk's), are poised to be autumn's number one jacket trend. They're already starting to sell out, so don't hesitate on this one.

2. Red Patent-Leather Shoes

Influencer Emili Sindlev wearing red patent leather Chanel flats.

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: Thanks to Chanel, red patent-leather flats are all over my feed, as specific as they may be. Sure, the Chanel ballet flats Emili Sindlev has been posting are the goal, but plenty of other brands are jumping on the bandwagon. This is a shoe trend that's guaranteed to make all of your outfits cooler and more special.

3. Plaid

Influencer Marilyn NK wearing a checked trench coat and white pants with flip-flops.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Style Notes: Some would say that plaid is to autumn what flowers are to spring. Plaid may not be all that groundbreaking, but I have a hunch that fashion people—like influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, who is pictured below—are going to find many cool ways to style checks.

4. Flat Slipper Mules

Influencer Anouk Yve wearing a gray sweater, gray pants, and black mules.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Style Notes: Sure, we still have loafers and ballet flats, but luxe slipper mules are shaping up to be the biggest flats trend of the season. They give every outfit an effortlessly elegant feel, so I'm not surprised that It girls such as Anouk Yve are embracing them.

5. Faux-Fur Outerwear

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wearing a fur coat and white jeans.

(Image credit: @rosiehw)

Style Notes: Another not-all-that-unexpected trend on the horizon is faux-fur outerwear, which is aligned with the sophisticated, vintage-like vibe that littered the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley found a smart way to meld it with summery pieces—white flared jeans, in this case.

6. Polo-Neck Sweaters

Influencer Aimee Song wearing a yellow polo sweater and printed jeans.

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: Polo shirts are the preppy trend that has gotten universal love from the It-girl crowd, so it makes perfect sense that polo sweaters are in their future. Go for the ones with buttons à la Aimee Song for the most 2025 version of the trend.

7. Skinny Flares

Jenna Ortega wearing a gray three-piece suit.

(Image credit: @jennaortega)

Style Notes: There's been a lot of chatter about flared trousers this year, and it's not dissipating anytime soon. Jenna Ortega, for one, seems to know that they're fresher than baggy pants and arguably cooler than skinny pants.

8. Knee-High Socks

Influencer Caro Daur wearing a Miu Miu outfit with knee-high socks.

(Image credit: @carodaur)

Style Notes: Miu Miu's very influential A/W 25 runway was filled with models wearing knee-high socks with their quirkily elegant outfits, and It girls like Caro Daur are already leaning into the look. If it's any indication of what's to come, the toeless Miu Miu knee-high socks that were prominent of the runway are almost completely sold out.

