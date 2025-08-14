8 Autumn 2025 Trends That Are Already It-Girl Approved

It's true that summer holidays are in full swing, the days are still very long, and the temperatures are very high. We are, however, inching closer and closer to autumn, and the trends It girls are starting to wear reflect that. When you're a celebrity or influencer, being the first to wear all of the approaching season's trends is kind of your unspoken job, so that's who I look to to see which trends are breaking first.
We'll certainly start to see more and more autumn trends being adopted as August marches on, but I spent a significant chunk of time scrolling through It girls' Instagram feeds and found a handful of early autumn trends they're already jumping on. If you kick off your autumn shopping to coincide with the back-to-school commercials, scroll on to get a head start with the It girl–approved trends I spotted on my feed.
1. Funnel-Neck Jackets
Style Notes: Funnel-neck jackets, especially those that are a bit sporty (like Elsa Hosk's), are poised to be autumn's number one jacket trend. They're already starting to sell out, so don't hesitate on this one.
Shop Funnel-Neck Jackets:
COS
Mock-Neck Utility Vest
Perfect for transitioning into the new season.
Reformation
Mette Lived-In Denim Bomber Jacket
Love.
Massimo Dutti
High Neck Bomber Puff Jacket
The red is so cool for autumn.
MANGO
High-Neck Leather Jacket
Trust Mango to come through.
2. Red Patent-Leather Shoes
Style Notes: Thanks to Chanel, red patent-leather flats are all over my feed, as specific as they may be. Sure, the Chanel ballet flats Emili Sindlev has been posting are the goal, but plenty of other brands are jumping on the bandwagon. This is a shoe trend that's guaranteed to make all of your outfits cooler and more special.
Shop Red Patent-Leather Shoes:
Prada
Naplak Patent Leather Ballerinas
So luxe.
JIL SANDER
Crinkled Patent-Leather Mary-Jane Ballet Flats
Mary Jane flats are going nowhere.
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Sweetie Jane Patent-Leather Flats
Red bottoms and top.
Mansur Gavriel
Pointy Toe Slingback
Hurry before they sell out.
3. Plaid
Style Notes: Some would say that plaid is to autumn what flowers are to spring. Plaid may not be all that groundbreaking, but I have a hunch that fashion people—like influencer Marilyn Nwawulor-Kazemaks, who is pictured below—are going to find many cool ways to style checks.
Shop Plaid Clothing:
R13
Drop Neck Checked Slub Cotton Shirt
The colour is so unique for this design.
Sezane
Clyde Coat - Beige and Moss Green Checks
We love a French staple.
ZARA
Checkered Linen Blend Trousers Zw Collection
Yes please.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Printed Cotton Shirt
Come through RL.
4. Flat Slipper Mules
Style Notes: Sure, we still have loafers and ballet flats, but luxe slipper mules are shaping up to be the biggest flats trend of the season. They give every outfit an effortlessly elegant feel, so I'm not surprised that It girls such as Anouk Yve are embracing them.
Shop Flat Slipper Mules:
A.Emery
Spencer Leather Mules
I'm in love.
Alaïa
Fishnet Mules
Alaia always does fishnet shoes well.
Reformation
Melly Flat Mule
The suede is so chic.
ZARA
Split Suede Slingback Shoes With Strap
Red and slingbacks—win, win.
5. Faux-Fur Outerwear
Style Notes: Another not-all-that-unexpected trend on the horizon is faux-fur outerwear, which is aligned with the sophisticated, vintage-like vibe that littered the autumn/winter 2025 runways. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley found a smart way to meld it with summery pieces—white flared jeans, in this case.
Shop Faux-Fur Outerwear:
ZARA
Fringed Jacket
Love.
The Frankie Shop
Hope Faux Fur Jacket
The Frankie Shop is a staple in my wardrobe.
Mint Velvet
Tan Borg Collarless Jacket
I love this whole look.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Evita Long Coat
I have no words.
6. Polo-Neck Sweaters
Style Notes: Polo shirts are the preppy trend that has gotten universal love from the It-girl crowd, so it makes perfect sense that polo sweaters are in their future. Go for the ones with buttons à la Aimee Song for the most 2025 version of the trend.
Shop Polo-Neck Sweaters:
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
I need this in my wardrobe.
STAUD
Gavin Striped Cotton-Blend Jersey Polo Shirt
This feels 'borrowed from the boys'
Banana Republic
Merino Wool Rich Polo Neck Knitted Top With Cashmere
I see you M&S.
Nobodys Child
Blue Ribbed Polo Knitted T-Shirt
Blue is here to stay well into autumn.
7. Skinny Flares
Style Notes: There's been a lot of chatter about flared trousers this year, and it's not dissipating anytime soon. Jenna Ortega, for one, seems to know that they're fresher than baggy pants and arguably cooler than skinny pants.
Shop Skinny Flares:
MANGO
Mid-Rise Flare Trousers
Hello, you.
Reformation
Kumquat Pant
Subtle, but still there.
H&M
Flared Trousers
One a little more casual.
Reformation
Cameron Pant
This whole look is so It-girl coded.
8. Knee-High Socks
Style Notes: Miu Miu's very influential A/W 25 runway was filled with models wearing knee-high socks with their quirkily elegant outfits, and It girls like Caro Daur are already leaning into the look. If it's any indication of what's to come, the toeless Miu Miu knee-high socks that were prominent of the runway are almost completely sold out.
Shop Knee-High Socks:
Miu Miu
Miu Miu Silk Socks | I
These are on everyone's wish-list.
H&M
Knee-High Socks
Sporty spice, anyone?
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Ribbed Contrast Panel Knee High Socks in Chocolate
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.