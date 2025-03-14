I’ve Found It—The Pretty Blouse Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans All Spring

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in Features

As spring draws closer, my desire to reach for pretty, floaty pieces seems to swell by the day. The lightness of season’s warmer days make me instinctively want to reflect that same airiness in my wardrobe. Soft fabrics, delicate details and easy elegant silhouettes suddenly feel more appealing than ever.

When this mood takes hold, there's one piece I find myself reaching for time and time again: the broderie anglaise blouse. With its intricate eyelet detailing, delicate floral embroidery, and soft, breathable cotton composition, it offers the lightness and romance I find myself craving. Not only does the openwork design add a touch of charm, but it also allows for a gentle breeze to pass through—ideal for those mild days of spring.

Influencer wears a broderie anglaise blouse.

(Image credit: @styleandtheboys)

There’s an undeniable French allure to a broderie blouse. Perhaps it’s the way it channels that understated yet refined aesthetic—timeless, romantic, and just undone enough to feel effortless. Paired with jeans, it achieves that perfect blend of polish and ease, giving off an insouciant charm that feels straight out of a Parisian café scene. The crispness of the embroidery against the relaxed denim creates a contrast that’s both chic and practical, making it a failsafe outfit formula for the season ahead.

Influencer wears a broderie anglaise blouse.

(Image credit: @emswells)

If, like me, you’re looking to invest in this spring staple, Sézane has mastered the art of dreamy, vintage-inspired broderie styles, while Marks & Spencer offers elegant, wearable options at an affordable price point. No matter how you style it, a Broderie blouse is the kind of piece that makes you feel put together with minimal effort—something I’ll always welcome in my wardrobe.

Influencer wears a broderie anglaise blouse.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Thinking you might be in the market for something similar, I've rounded up the best broderie anglaise blouses for you to consider below.

SHOP BRODERIE ANGLAISE BLOUSES:

Broderie Anglaise Blouse
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Blouse

This also comes in a pretty, sky blue shade.

Pure Cotton Broderie Collared Shirt
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Broderie Collared Shirt

Style with straight leg jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Pure Cotton Broderie Frill Detail Blouse
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Broderie Frill Detail Blouse

The pretty broderie detailing adds a lightweight, feminine touch.

Embroidered Panel Blouse-White
Boden
Embroidered Panel Blouse-White

This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Lace Insert Shirt
Zara
Lace Insert Shirt

The billowy sleeves give this a relaxed, boho-inspired finish.

Ellery - White
Rixo
Ellery Blouse

I always come back to Rixo for their elevated summer staples.

Long Sleeve Bonnie Blouse - White
Minka Dink London
Long Sleeve Bonnie Blouse

The oversized collar detailing gives this such a romantic finish.

White Floral Embroidered Broderie Anglaise Blouse
Nobody's Child
White Floral Embroidered Broderie Anglaise Blouse

Style with denim or wear with a lightweight, flowing skirt.

Elvira Blouse - Ecru - Organic Cotton - Organic Textile - Sézane
Sézane
Elvira Blouse

The light cream finish makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Romantic Embroidered Blouse Zw Collection
Zara
Romantic Embroidered Blouse

The peplum detailing gives this a throughly 2025 edge.

wraplondon,

Wrap London
Ruffle-Neck Broderie Blouse

This also comes in three other shades.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸