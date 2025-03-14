I’ve Found It—The Pretty Blouse Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans All Spring
As spring draws closer, my desire to reach for pretty, floaty pieces seems to swell by the day. The lightness of season’s warmer days make me instinctively want to reflect that same airiness in my wardrobe. Soft fabrics, delicate details and easy elegant silhouettes suddenly feel more appealing than ever.
When this mood takes hold, there's one piece I find myself reaching for time and time again: the broderie anglaise blouse. With its intricate eyelet detailing, delicate floral embroidery, and soft, breathable cotton composition, it offers the lightness and romance I find myself craving. Not only does the openwork design add a touch of charm, but it also allows for a gentle breeze to pass through—ideal for those mild days of spring.
There’s an undeniable French allure to a broderie blouse. Perhaps it’s the way it channels that understated yet refined aesthetic—timeless, romantic, and just undone enough to feel effortless. Paired with jeans, it achieves that perfect blend of polish and ease, giving off an insouciant charm that feels straight out of a Parisian café scene. The crispness of the embroidery against the relaxed denim creates a contrast that’s both chic and practical, making it a failsafe outfit formula for the season ahead.
If, like me, you’re looking to invest in this spring staple, Sézane has mastered the art of dreamy, vintage-inspired broderie styles, while Marks & Spencer offers elegant, wearable options at an affordable price point. No matter how you style it, a Broderie blouse is the kind of piece that makes you feel put together with minimal effort—something I’ll always welcome in my wardrobe.
Thinking you might be in the market for something similar, I've rounded up the best broderie anglaise blouses for you to consider below.
SHOP BRODERIE ANGLAISE BLOUSES:
Style with straight leg jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.
The pretty broderie detailing adds a lightweight, feminine touch.
The oversized collar detailing gives this such a romantic finish.
Style with denim or wear with a lightweight, flowing skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
