I’ve Found It—The Pretty Blouse Fashion People Will Be Wearing With Jeans All Spring

As spring draws closer, my desire to reach for pretty, floaty pieces seems to swell by the day. The lightness of season’s warmer days make me instinctively want to reflect that same airiness in my wardrobe. Soft fabrics, delicate details and easy elegant silhouettes suddenly feel more appealing than ever.

When this mood takes hold, there's one piece I find myself reaching for time and time again: the broderie anglaise blouse. With its intricate eyelet detailing, delicate floral embroidery, and soft, breathable cotton composition, it offers the lightness and romance I find myself craving. Not only does the openwork design add a touch of charm, but it also allows for a gentle breeze to pass through—ideal for those mild days of spring.

There’s an undeniable French allure to a broderie blouse. Perhaps it’s the way it channels that understated yet refined aesthetic—timeless, romantic, and just undone enough to feel effortless. Paired with jeans, it achieves that perfect blend of polish and ease, giving off an insouciant charm that feels straight out of a Parisian café scene. The crispness of the embroidery against the relaxed denim creates a contrast that’s both chic and practical, making it a failsafe outfit formula for the season ahead.

If, like me, you’re looking to invest in this spring staple, Sézane has mastered the art of dreamy, vintage-inspired broderie styles, while Marks & Spencer offers elegant, wearable options at an affordable price point. No matter how you style it, a Broderie blouse is the kind of piece that makes you feel put together with minimal effort—something I’ll always welcome in my wardrobe.

Thinking you might be in the market for something similar, I've rounded up the best broderie anglaise blouses for you to consider below.

SHOP BRODERIE ANGLAISE BLOUSES:

H&M Broderie Anglaise Blouse £20 SHOP NOW This also comes in a pretty, sky blue shade.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Broderie Collared Shirt £45 SHOP NOW Style with straight leg jeans for a fresh, spring-ready look.

Marks & Spencer Pure Cotton Broderie Frill Detail Blouse £30 SHOP NOW The pretty broderie detailing adds a lightweight, feminine touch.

Boden Embroidered Panel Blouse-White £98 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 4—22.

Zara Lace Insert Shirt £30 SHOP NOW The billowy sleeves give this a relaxed, boho-inspired finish.

Rixo Ellery Blouse £145 SHOP NOW I always come back to Rixo for their elevated summer staples.

Minka Dink London Long Sleeve Bonnie Blouse £68 SHOP NOW The oversized collar detailing gives this such a romantic finish.

Nobody's Child White Floral Embroidered Broderie Anglaise Blouse £79 SHOP NOW Style with denim or wear with a lightweight, flowing skirt.

Sézane Elvira Blouse £100 SHOP NOW The light cream finish makes this so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Zara Romantic Embroidered Blouse £30 SHOP NOW The peplum detailing gives this a throughly 2025 edge.