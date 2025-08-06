Pamela Anderson's no fashion newbie, but lately, her outfits have been commanding my attention even more than usual. With a knack for blending easy elegance with trend-led touches, she has inspired me once more with a series of chic outfits, all of which happen to feature a somewhat controversial styling trick that's primed to take off ahead of autumn. I'm talking about a polarising pairing that’s long been considered a fashion faux pas: open-toe sandals worn with tights.
I've always felt that visible hosiery seams can make an outfit look slightly unfinished, and pairing a summery sandal with a wintry accessory is a tricky balance to strike. Pamela is clearly one for breaking "rules" though; I've spotted the actor pull together this pairing on multiple occasions over the past few days, varying the tone, texture and opacity of her tights, as well as, naturally, the sandals she pairs them with. There’s something intriguing about the contradiction—shielding yet exposing the foot—that lends an outfit an unexpected edge. It’s this tension that elevates a simple look and gives it that directional twist.
Designers are backing the move, too. Autumn/winter 2025 collections from Murmur, Véronique Leroy, Valentino and Ottolinger have all featured tights-and-sandals pairings, usually grounded by long hemlines or pencil skirt silhouettes.
If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a minimal shift that still feels ahead of the curve, this is it. Scroll on for the tights and sandals to take you there.
Shop Tights and Sandals:
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
Heist
The Fifteen Sheer Tights
Tights season is just around the corner, and I couldn't be more excited.
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail
The metallic detail adds a striking point of interest.
Calzedonia
30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
These also come in eight other shades.
Zara
Sandals With Metal Detail
Style with opaque coloured tights or wear with bare legs.
