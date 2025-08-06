Pamela Anderson Keeps Breaking This Long-Standing Fashion Rule (and Editors Are Delighted)

Fashion people will be wearing their sandals in this exact way this autumn, and it's all thanks to Pamela Anderson's efforts to abolish an outdated fashion "rule".

Pamela Anderson steps outside wearing tights with open-toe sandals and a knee-length skirt.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Pamela Anderson's no fashion newbie, but lately, her outfits have been commanding my attention even more than usual. With a knack for blending easy elegance with trend-led touches, she has inspired me once more with a series of chic outfits, all of which happen to feature a somewhat controversial styling trick that's primed to take off ahead of autumn. I'm talking about a polarising pairing that’s long been considered a fashion faux pas: open-toe sandals worn with tights.

Pamela Anderson steps outside wearing tights with open-toe sandals and a knee-length skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've always felt that visible hosiery seams can make an outfit look slightly unfinished, and pairing a summery sandal with a wintry accessory is a tricky balance to strike. Pamela is clearly one for breaking "rules" though; I've spotted the actor pull together this pairing on multiple occasions over the past few days, varying the tone, texture and opacity of her tights, as well as, naturally, the sandals she pairs them with. There’s something intriguing about the contradiction—shielding yet exposing the foot—that lends an outfit an unexpected edge. It’s this tension that elevates a simple look and gives it that directional twist.

Pamela Anderson steps outside wearing tights with open-toe sandals and a knee-length skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Designers are backing the move, too. Autumn/winter 2025 collections from Murmur, Véronique Leroy, Valentino and Ottolinger have all featured tights-and-sandals pairings, usually grounded by long hemlines or pencil skirt silhouettes.

Pamela Anderson steps outside wearing tights with open-toe sandals and a knee-length skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a minimal shift that still feels ahead of the curve, this is it. Scroll on for the tights and sandals to take you there.

Shop Tights and Sandals:

Heeled Strappy Sandals
H&M
Heeled Strappy Sandals

Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.

The Fifteen Sheer Tights Black
Heist
The Fifteen Sheer Tights

Tights season is just around the corner, and I couldn't be more excited.

Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Kitten Heel Sandal With Metallic Detail

The metallic detail adds a striking point of interest.

Calzedonia, 30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights
Calzedonia
30 Denier Total Comfort Soft Touch Tights

These also come in eight other shades.

Sandals With Metal Detail
Zara
Sandals With Metal Detail

Style with opaque coloured tights or wear with bare legs.

Swedish Stockings Svea Sheer Tights
Swedish Stockings
Svea Sheer Tights in Apple Green

The dill green colour trend is taking off this season.

Serenity Bare Sandal
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal

These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.

Utterly Opaque Tights
Free People
Utterly Opaque Tights in Nutmeg

A touch of burgundy is always welcome.

Slash Tie Leather Sandals
Proenza Schouler
Slash Tie Leather Sandals

Dusty pink is one of the season's biggest colour trends.

2pk 7 Denier Body Shaping Sheer Tights
Autograph
2pk 7 Denier Body Shaping Sheer Tights

Style with a miniskirt or pair with a floaty boho dress.

Loulou Leather Sandals
Khaite
Loulou Leather Sandals in Red

Style with slouchy jeans or a sweeping LBD.

Shaping Tights 20 Denier
H&M
Shaping Tights 20 Denier

These have a "shaping effect" on the tummy, waist and thighs.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

