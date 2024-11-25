I've Been A Stylist For Over 10 Years—These 7 Colours Always Look Chic With Red
Hands up who's feeling festive? If, like me, you're getting in the mood for all things Christmas then you'll also be putting this mindset towards your outfits, too. I don't mean you have to embrace a novelty Xmas jumper just yet, but a good place to start with your party season looks is to think about which colours you want to wear. And each and every year we can always rely on bold red to make an appearance, and I'm not mad about it.
As a colour that makes a statement, has the power to make you feel effortlessly sexy or just uplifts an otherwise simple look, it's one to rely on no matter the time of year. And as a stylist of over 10 years, often people ask me how to style it. Surprising to some, the look-at-me colour actually works well with so many other colours––from tonal shades of camel and warm chocolate brown to soft yellow and pink tones.
So if you want to know how to style one of the hottest colours of 2024, consider this your guide to the seven chicest colours to wear with red.
THE CHICEST COLOURS TO WEAR WITH RED:
1. Camel
Style Notes: Shades of camel, beige and tan are neutrals, so you can rest assured that they'll go with pretty much any colour you choose to pair them with. Need further proof? Just take a look at Tamu in her camel trench coat with a bold red slouchy bag, aka a match made in sartorial heaven.
Shop the Look:
2. Burgundy
Style Notes: We all know burgundy is the colour of the season, but while wearing it with grey is the most obvious choice, red works just as well. Teaming shades from the same colour palette will always be a recipe for success, and Emili has illustrated my point perfectly with this red top and burgundy bag situation.
Shop the Look:
You don't have to add loads of berry shades, just some simple accents to your outfit will do.
3. Chocolate Brown
Style Notes: Another colour dominating the fashion world this season is, of course, chocolate brown. It doesn't matter whether it's a coat (just like Renia, above), wide-leg trousers or a soft suede bag, rich brown is key and it happens to work so well with bold reds.
Shop the Look:
These sold out and then had 2,500 people on the waitlist to get them––you'll have to be speedy to get them the second time round.
4. Butter Yellow
Style Notes: The colour to be seen in throughout the whole of summer, butter yellow is sticking around thanks to cold-weather coats, jumpers and accessories all being in the soft shade for winter. Make like Sacha and style the pastel colour with red––see how well they work together as an unlikely pairing? One to copy and paste immediately.
Shop the Look:
Skinny and triangle scarves are key––add this one over a popping red knit.
5. Grey
Style Notes: Grey has the skill to make anything––from outterwear and knitwear to trainers––look expensive. So to make sure your red items stay looking polished, team with the sutble shade to pull it all together, just like Abisola has done.
Shop the Look:
Trainers are such an easy way to add another colour into your outfit.
6. Dusty Pink
Style Notes: Vibrant fuchsia pink shades were prevelant in previous years (yes, we all remember #BarbieCore, right?) but now it's time for a lot softer shades. Dusty, less pigmented hues is the way to wear pink for 2024, and to make it work through winter you can easily style it with red for a colour clash that looks so damn good.
Shop the Look:
Such a brilliant coat option to show off a great red dress underneath.
Fancy flats are the perfect alternative to party heels.
Just add red heels and matching bag for an upcoming festive event.
7. Black
Style Notes: The fact is, there isn't a single colour that doesn't work well with black. The base to many great outfits, see how Emmanuelle has worn an all-black look with the addition of a bright red coat––and easy way to make sure all eyes are on your new outerwear!
Shop the Look:
You'll end up wearing this with each and every outfit.
Wear with a red sequin skirt and red shoes for an alternative party look.
NOW SHOP SOME RED PIECES WE ALSO LOVE:
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.