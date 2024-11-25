I've Been A Stylist For Over 10 Years—These 7 Colours Always Look Chic With Red

Hands up who's feeling festive? If, like me, you're getting in the mood for all things Christmas then you'll also be putting this mindset towards your outfits, too. I don't mean you have to embrace a novelty Xmas jumper just yet, but a good place to start with your party season looks is to think about which colours you want to wear. And each and every year we can always rely on bold red to make an appearance, and I'm not mad about it.

As a colour that makes a statement, has the power to make you feel effortlessly sexy or just uplifts an otherwise simple look, it's one to rely on no matter the time of year. And as a stylist of over 10 years, often people ask me how to style it. Surprising to some, the look-at-me colour actually works well with so many other colours––from tonal shades of camel and warm chocolate brown to soft yellow and pink tones.

So if you want to know how to style one of the hottest colours of 2024, consider this your guide to the seven chicest colours to wear with red.

THE CHICEST COLOURS TO WEAR WITH RED:

1. Camel

Style Notes: Shades of camel, beige and tan are neutrals, so you can rest assured that they'll go with pretty much any colour you choose to pair them with. Need further proof? Just take a look at Tamu in her camel trench coat with a bold red slouchy bag, aka a match made in sartorial heaven.

Shop the Look:

GANNI Camel Wool-Blend Coat £575 SHOP NOW Now this is a great coat––well done, Ganni.

MANGO Wideleg Pleated Trousers £60 SHOP NOW All about that slouchy fit.

Polène Numéro Neuf £440 SHOP NOW Polène is one of my ultimate favourite bag brands.

Reiss Wool Blend Funnel Neck Jumper in Camel £98 SHOP NOW Just add a red bag or coat.

2. Burgundy

Style Notes: We all know burgundy is the colour of the season, but while wearing it with grey is the most obvious choice, red works just as well. Teaming shades from the same colour palette will always be a recipe for success, and Emili has illustrated my point perfectly with this red top and burgundy bag situation.

Shop the Look:

LOEWE Squeeze Chain-Embellished Bag £3650 SHOP NOW Make like Emili and add a burgundy bag to a red top.

& Other Stories Embroidered Mohair-Blend Cardigan £145 SHOP NOW Hello, festive knit.

MANGO Leather Belt With Square Buckle £36 SHOP NOW You don't have to add loads of berry shades, just some simple accents to your outfit will do.

Jigsaw Wool Double Breasted Overcoat | Burgundy £399 SHOP NOW The coat is the outfit.

3. Chocolate Brown

Style Notes: Another colour dominating the fashion world this season is, of course, chocolate brown. It doesn't matter whether it's a coat (just like Renia, above), wide-leg trousers or a soft suede bag, rich brown is key and it happens to work so well with bold reds.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Elio Knit Top £98 SHOP NOW Wear underneath a red jacket.

Dune Odele Chiselled Toe Kitten Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots £150 SHOP NOW These sold out and then had 2,500 people on the waitlist to get them––you'll have to be speedy to get them the second time round.

KHAITE Hencil Knitted Midi Dress £2100 SHOP NOW I would style this dream dress with bold red heels.

KHAITE Benny Studded Suede Belt £520 SHOP NOW And yes, this cult Khaite belt is still going strong.

4. Butter Yellow

Style Notes: The colour to be seen in throughout the whole of summer, butter yellow is sticking around thanks to cold-weather coats, jumpers and accessories all being in the soft shade for winter. Make like Sacha and style the pastel colour with red––see how well they work together as an unlikely pairing? One to copy and paste immediately.

Shop the Look:

Stine Goya UK Long Sleeve High Collar Coat £390 SHOP NOW Winter coats needn't be dull.

Pilcro Pilcro Crew-Neck Jumper £128 SHOP NOW I would wear this with a yellow slip skirt and red ballet flats.

& Other Stories Crewneck T-Shirt £19 SHOP NOW A super simple way to colour clash.

Topshop Topshop Seb Skinny Scarf in Yellow £22 SHOP NOW Skinny and triangle scarves are key––add this one over a popping red knit.

5. Grey

Style Notes: Grey has the skill to make anything––from outterwear and knitwear to trainers––look expensive. So to make sure your red items stay looking polished, team with the sutble shade to pull it all together, just like Abisola has done.

Shop the Look:

H&M Wool-Blend Coat £170 SHOP NOW I've been thinking about this coat, a lot.

ZARA Side Button Waistcoat Top £36 SHOP NOW Love this over a red turtleneck dress.

COS Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt £115 SHOP NOW Well done, Cos.

NEW BALANCE 1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers £150 SHOP NOW Trainers are such an easy way to add another colour into your outfit.

6. Dusty Pink

Style Notes: Vibrant fuchsia pink shades were prevelant in previous years (yes, we all remember #BarbieCore, right?) but now it's time for a lot softer shades. Dusty, less pigmented hues is the way to wear pink for 2024, and to make it work through winter you can easily style it with red for a colour clash that looks so damn good.

Shop the Look:

ZARA Manteco Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection £119 SHOP NOW Such a brilliant coat option to show off a great red dress underneath.

MANOLO BLAHNIK Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats £625 SHOP NOW Fancy flats are the perfect alternative to party heels.

TALLER MARMO Lanzarote Silk-Crepon Gown £1300 SHOP NOW Just add red heels and matching bag for an upcoming festive event.

Arket Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper £87 SHOP NOW Wear with a red slip skirt.

7. Black

Style Notes: The fact is, there isn't a single colour that doesn't work well with black. The base to many great outfits, see how Emmanuelle has worn an all-black look with the addition of a bright red coat––and easy way to make sure all eyes are on your new outerwear!

Shop the Look:

ALIGNE George Wrap Coat £289 SHOP NOW The fashion editor-loves style also comes in navy and chocolate brown.

COS Slouched Leather Knee-High Boots £270 SHOP NOW That heel, I'm in love.

BOTTEGA VENETA Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch £2150 SHOP NOW You'll end up wearing this with each and every outfit.

Arket Satin-Lapel Wool-Blend Blazer £249 SHOP NOW Wear with a red sequin skirt and red shoes for an alternative party look.

