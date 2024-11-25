I've Been A Stylist For Over 10 Years—These 7 Colours Always Look Chic With Red

Hands up who's feeling festive? If, like me, you're getting in the mood for all things Christmas then you'll also be putting this mindset towards your outfits, too. I don't mean you have to embrace a novelty Xmas jumper just yet, but a good place to start with your party season looks is to think about which colours you want to wear. And each and every year we can always rely on bold red to make an appearance, and I'm not mad about it.

As a colour that makes a statement, has the power to make you feel effortlessly sexy or just uplifts an otherwise simple look, it's one to rely on no matter the time of year. And as a stylist of over 10 years, often people ask me how to style it. Surprising to some, the look-at-me colour actually works well with so many other colours––from tonal shades of camel and warm chocolate brown to soft yellow and pink tones.

So if you want to know how to style one of the hottest colours of 2024, consider this your guide to the seven chicest colours to wear with red.

THE CHICEST COLOURS TO WEAR WITH RED:

1. Camel

Tamu wearing red and camel

(Image credit: @tamumcpherson)

Style Notes: Shades of camel, beige and tan are neutrals, so you can rest assured that they'll go with pretty much any colour you choose to pair them with. Need further proof? Just take a look at Tamu in her camel trench coat with a bold red slouchy bag, aka a match made in sartorial heaven.

Shop the Look:

Camel Wool-Blend Coat
GANNI
Camel Wool-Blend Coat

Now this is a great coat––well done, Ganni.

Wideleg Pleated Trousers

MANGO
Wideleg Pleated Trousers

All about that slouchy fit.

Numéro Neuf Textured Beige
Polène
Numéro Neuf

Polène is one of my ultimate favourite bag brands.

Wool Blend Funnel Neck Jumper in Camel
Reiss
Wool Blend Funnel Neck Jumper in Camel

Just add a red bag or coat.

2. Burgundy

Emili wearing red and burgundy

(Image credit: @emilisindlev)

Style Notes: We all know burgundy is the colour of the season, but while wearing it with grey is the most obvious choice, red works just as well. Teaming shades from the same colour palette will always be a recipe for success, and Emili has illustrated my point perfectly with this red top and burgundy bag situation.

Shop the Look:

Squeeze Small Chain-Embellished Gathered Leather Shoulder Bag
LOEWE
Squeeze Chain-Embellished Bag

Make like Emili and add a burgundy bag to a red top.

Embroidered Mohair-Blend Cardigan
& Other Stories
Embroidered Mohair-Blend Cardigan

Hello, festive knit.

Leather Belt With Square Buckle Kingdom
MANGO
Leather Belt With Square Buckle

You don't have to add loads of berry shades, just some simple accents to your outfit will do.

Wool Double Breasted Overcoat | Burgundy
Jigsaw
Wool Double Breasted Overcoat | Burgundy

The coat is the outfit.

3. Chocolate Brown

Renia wearing red and brown

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Style Notes: Another colour dominating the fashion world this season is, of course, chocolate brown. It doesn't matter whether it's a coat (just like Renia, above), wide-leg trousers or a soft suede bag, rich brown is key and it happens to work so well with bold reds.

Shop the Look:

Elio Knit Top
Reformation
Elio Knit Top

Wear underneath a red jacket.

dunelondon,

Dune
Odele Chiselled Toe Kitten Heel Chelsea Ankle Boots

These sold out and then had 2,500 people on the waitlist to get them––you'll have to be speedy to get them the second time round.

Hencil Knitted Midi Dress
KHAITE
Hencil Knitted Midi Dress

I would style this dream dress with bold red heels.

Benny Studded Suede Belt
KHAITE
Benny Studded Suede Belt

And yes, this cult Khaite belt is still going strong.

4. Butter Yellow

Sacha wearing red and butter yellow

(Image credit: @sacha.mei)

Style Notes: The colour to be seen in throughout the whole of summer, butter yellow is sticking around thanks to cold-weather coats, jumpers and accessories all being in the soft shade for winter. Make like Sacha and style the pastel colour with red––see how well they work together as an unlikely pairing? One to copy and paste immediately.

Shop the Look:

Long Sleeve High Collar Coat

Stine Goya UK
Long Sleeve High Collar Coat

Winter coats needn't be dull.

Pilcro Crew-Neck Jumper
Pilcro
Pilcro Crew-Neck Jumper

I would wear this with a yellow slip skirt and red ballet flats.

Crewneck T-Shirt
& Other Stories
Crewneck T-Shirt

A super simple way to colour clash.

Topshop Seb Skinny Scarf in Yellow
Topshop
Topshop Seb Skinny Scarf in Yellow

Skinny and triangle scarves are key––add this one over a popping red knit.

5. Grey

Abi wearing red and grey outfit

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Style Notes: Grey has the skill to make anything––from outterwear and knitwear to trainers––look expensive. So to make sure your red items stay looking polished, team with the sutble shade to pull it all together, just like Abisola has done.

Shop the Look:

Wool-Blend Coat
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat

I've been thinking about this coat, a lot.

Side Button Waistcoat Top
ZARA
Side Button Waistcoat Top

Love this over a red turtleneck dress.

Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt
COS
Double-Faced Wool Midi Skirt

Well done, Cos.

1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
1906 Metallic Faux Leather-Trimmed Mesh Sneakers

Trainers are such an easy way to add another colour into your outfit.

6. Dusty Pink

Zeena wearing red and dusty pink

(Image credit: @heartzeena)

Style Notes: Vibrant fuchsia pink shades were prevelant in previous years (yes, we all remember #BarbieCore, right?) but now it's time for a lot softer shades. Dusty, less pigmented hues is the way to wear pink for 2024, and to make it work through winter you can easily style it with red for a colour clash that looks so damn good.

Shop the Look:

Manteco Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection
ZARA
Manteco Wool Blend Coat Zw Collection

Such a brilliant coat option to show off a great red dress underneath.

Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale Suede Point-Toe Flats

Fancy flats are the perfect alternative to party heels.

Lanzarote Silk-Crepon Gown
TALLER MARMO
Lanzarote Silk-Crepon Gown

Just add red heels and matching bag for an upcoming festive event.

Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper
Arket
Alpaca-Wool Blend Jumper

Wear with a red slip skirt.

7. Black

Emmanuelle wearing red and black

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

Style Notes: The fact is, there isn't a single colour that doesn't work well with black. The base to many great outfits, see how Emmanuelle has worn an all-black look with the addition of a bright red coat––and easy way to make sure all eyes are on your new outerwear!

Shop the Look:

George Wrap Coat
ALIGNE
George Wrap Coat

The fashion editor-loves style also comes in navy and chocolate brown.

Slouched Leather Knee-High Boots
COS
Slouched Leather Knee-High Boots

That heel, I'm in love.

Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch
BOTTEGA VENETA
Long Andiamo Intrecciato Leather Clutch

You'll end up wearing this with each and every outfit.

Satin-Lapel Wool-Blend Blazer
Arket
Satin-Lapel Wool-Blend Blazer

Wear with a red sequin skirt and red shoes for an alternative party look.

NOW SHOP SOME RED PIECES WE ALSO LOVE:

Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper
H&M
Oversized Polo-Neck Jumper

Carla Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats
GIANVITO ROSSI
Carla Leather Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Lucas Coat
Reformation
Lucas Coat

Wide Tailored Trousers
H&M
Wide Tailored Trousers

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top

Satin Midi Skirt
& Other Stories
Satin Midi Skirt

Red Knitted Wool Blend Cardigan
Mint Velvet
Red Knitted Wool Blend Cardigan

Corset-Detail Maxi Dress
COS
Corset-Detail Maxi Dress

Red Leather Ankle Boots
Mint Velvet
Red Leather Ankle Boots

Wool Blend Flowing Shirt
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Flowing Shirt

Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
Autograph
Pure Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper

Zw Collection Satin Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Dress

Mango Andrew Cropped Jacket, Red
Mango
Andrew Cropped Jacket

Hug Embellished Large Leather Shoulder Bag
FERRAGAMO
Hug Embellished Large Leather Shoulder Bag

Harriet Davey
Freelance Fashion Editor

Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.Back to Who What Wear. With hundreds of published stories on site, Harriet knows what the WWW reader wants. Keeping up to date with the latest It buys and runway trends, she can guarantee to keep you one step ahead of the most stylish people.When not writing or styling, Harriet loves to go shopping (yes, more fashion). If she’s not in a local Hackney bar or restaurant, you can find her forever searching for her next holiday destination.

