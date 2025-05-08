As a fashion editor, there's something so fun and satisfying about seeing a trend start to percolate and then really take hold over the course of a few seasons.

Such is the case with the growing mesh-flats trend. An unlikely footwear hero, mesh ballet flats have fast become a favourite amongst the fashion set, especially in the summer months, thanks to their ability to keep your feet cool and covered without compromising on style. These semi-sheer designs are gossamer-thin, crafted from breathable mesh that allows air to circulate, making them the perfect warm-weather alternative to traditional ballet flats.

Popularity has been steadily growing for mesh flats since The Row’s nylon Sock Shoe landed on the scene, and the cool, minimal flats have been spotted on many a fashion person since. But it was Alaïa’s highly coveted fishnet ballet flats that really pioneered the trend. Launched in May 2022, they quickly and repeatedly sold out, and are now considered a cult designer buy.

Since then, designers including Proenza Schouler, Bottega Veneta and Christopher Esber have embraced the trend, each offering unique, super-stylish interpretations of the shoe trend in their collections. But it’s not just luxury labels leading the charge; high-street favourites such as Mango, H&M and Zara have launched affordable alternatives that rival their designer counterparts.

With celebrities such as Jennifer Lawrence, Sofia Richie Grainge and Zendaya embracing the mesh ballet-flat trend, all of whom are celebrated for their effortless street style, there's plenty of inspiration when it comes to styling these flats, too. From low-rise jeans to breezy midi skirts, their outfits show just how versatile this shoe really is. It’s no surprise then, that searches for "mesh Mary Jane ballet flats" have surged over 120% on Google Insights lately.

Keep scrolling to see 11 of the most stylish mesh flats to shop now, from embellished pairs to slingback silhouettes, mules and more, along with some outfit inspiration if you’re wondering how to wear them this season.

After extensive research and having tried a few pairs of mesh ballet flats myself, I can safely say that these three styles are some of the most comfortable and versatile around.

1. Alaïa Ballet Flats in Fishnet

Alaïa Ballet Flats in Fishnet £690 SHOP NOW Style Notes: Released in 2022, Alaïa’s fishnet flats have quickly become a favourite amongst the fashion crowd. Luxury at its finest, their delicate yet robust fishnet body is paired with a suede sole for comfort, offering both breathability and durability. For support, the thick strap across the foot is finished with a silver buckle detail. These flats will work seamlessly with everything from dark-wash jeans to a prairie dress, elevating any outfit.

2. Dear Frances Balla Studs Mesh Studded Ballerina

Dear Frances Balla Studs Mesh Studded Ballerina £460 SHOP NOW Style Notes: Known for its Italian-crafted footwear—especially the mesh flats—Dear Frances delivers again with this studded style, which has just a touch of embellishment. The fine gold studs make them the perfect flats to swap in for an evening when you’d rather leave the heels at home. Pair them with a ruched minidress and an east-west bag for a chic summer night-out look.

3. Zara Heart Print Mesh Ballerina Shoes

ZARA Heart Print Mesh Ballerina Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Style Notes: Zara has earned a reputation for affordable standout footwear, and this adorable pair of mesh flats is no exception. Embroidered with delicate red hearts, they're a fun way to ease your wardrobe into colourful footwear and coordinate with red and pink pieces you already own. Alternatively, style them with baggy jeans, a white tank and a leather jacket for a laid-back yet put-together daytime look.

4. The Row Sock Shoe in Nylon

The Row Sock Shoe in Nylon £670 SHOP NOW Style Notes: The ultimate in quiet luxury, The Row is consistently on the lips of the fashion set, offering minimalism and timelessness in a fast-paced, trend-driven market. The brand's Sock Shoe is where the mesh-flats trend originated. With a simple yet considered design and available in just two colours: black and nude, they're pared-back and practical. I’d style them with black tailored trousers and a matching blazer for an elevated look.

5. Le Monde Beryl Luna Slipper in Mesh

Le Monde Beryl Luna Slipper in Mesh £375 SHOP NOW Style Notes: A name synonymous with elegant, elevated design and timeless craftsmanship, this pair from Le Monde Beryl is a true embodiment of the brand’s ethos. Crafted from high-quality mesh, the considered design in a soft green hue offers a subtle splash of colour—ideal for the neutral-toned connoisseur. I’d style them with white straight-leg jeans, a crisp white top, and a croc-embossed belt for a relaxed yet refined summer outfit.

6. Loeffler Randall Landon Leopard-Print Mesh Ballet Flats

LOEFFLER RANDALL Landon Leopard-Print Mesh Ballet Flats £215 SHOP NOW Style Notes: Often celebrated for their high-quality wedding and special occasion footwear—thanks to their unmatched comfort—Loeffler Randall has delivered the perfect leopard print iteration of the mesh ballet flat. The sheer mesh paired with the bold print adds just the right amount of visual interest without feeling overdone. I’d style them with a coordinating silk set and an oversized tote bag for an effortlessly chic look

7. Reformation Britt Ballet Flat

8. Hush Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats

hush Mesh Mary Jane Ballerina Flats £120 SHOP NOW Style Notes: A London-founded brand, Hush has become known for its modern, laid-back style and focus on high-quality, versatile clothing designed to be worn and re-worn with ease. This fisherman-style crochet flat, reimagined in a Mary Jane silhouette with a square toe, feels refined and fashion-forward. Style them with a slouchy linen trouser, a ribbed tank, and a lightweight trench for a chic daytime look, or swap in a flowy midi dress and oversized sunglasses for weekend polish.

9. Khaite Marcy Flat With Crystals

Khaite Marcy Flat With Crystals £840 SHOP NOW Style Notes: Popular with style icons like Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Bieber, Khaite is renowned for its minimalist yet elegant designs and exceptional comfort—especially when it comes to footwear. The brand’s mesh ballet flats have become the brands signature, and this crystal-embellished pair is no exception. The sparkling design adds a touch of glamour, while the leather trim offers a thoughtful detail, flattering toe cleavage without sacrificing comfort. The perfect mesh flat to dress up, I’d swap out my usual mules and pair these with a flowy dress and a sleek clutch for an evening look.

10. Charles & Keith Mesh Ballet Flats

Charles & Keith Mesh Ballet Flats £49 SHOP NOW Style Notes: Charles & Keith is not a brand you should sleep on. Their bags are often spotted on stylish influencers across social media, but one thing they consistently get right is shoes. I’ve personally tested this black mesh pair, and they’ve held up impressively—even through my 10,000 daily steps. I style them with everything from baggy jeans to long dresses, making them a fantastically affordable and versatile option that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe.

11. Na-KD Crochet Ballerina

Na-kd Crochet Ballerina £56 SHOP NOW Style Notes: NA-KD consistently delivers great high street alternatives to trending designer pieces, and this crochet pair is no exception. With nautical-inspired embroidery, they bring a unique flair to the mesh flat trend. I’d lean into the cottagecore aesthetic by pairing them with an embroidered skirt-and-trouser co-ord for a whimsical yet wearable summer look.

This post was originally published at an earlier date and has since been updated.