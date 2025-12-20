Hold the Ankle Boots for a Minute—Every Rich-Looking Winter Outfit I’ve Saved Features This Boot Trend Instead
I love my classic ankle boots, but right now, all the elegant, rich-looking winter outfits I've saved on Instagram feature this knee-high boot trend instead. Scroll on to see the outfits with riding boots I'm copying.
There’s no doubt about it: when winter comes around there are some core pieces in our wardrobe that we all lean on. The non-negotiable, hard-working styles that become our trusted go-tos year after year. And one such item is boots.
Much like a cosy knit or a great coat, boots play an integral role in our wardrobes year-round, but especially in winter. But this season, stylish people are pressing pause on their classic ankle boots and opting for something a little different. For winter 2025, the riding boot has re-emerged. First spotted on the autumn/winter 2025 runways at Hermès and Ralph Lauren, the trend has quickly gained momentum, taking over our feeds.
Its return comes as little surprise. Countryside influences have been steadily filtering into mainstream fashion, from barn jackets and printed silk neck scarves to equestrian-inspired blazers. Riding boots strike the perfect balance between polish and practicality: endlessly versatile, they pair just as effortlessly with miniskirts as they do with leggings. Sleek and sophisticated, their flat sole ensures comfort and functionality without sacrificing style.
In a bid to incorporate a pair into my own wardrobe and see how wearable they really are, I’ve compiled five different outfits including riding boots to give you all the inspiration you need. Enjoy!
5 Chic Outfits with Riding Boots:
1. Scarf Coat + Leggings + Riding Boots
Style Notes: The most obvious way to wear riding boots is with leggings, of course. Make the whole thing look polished by adding a sleek bag and scarf jacket.
Shop the Look:
Toteme
Embroidered Scarf Jacket Camel
Scarf coats are such a big trend this season and Toteme are known for their iteration.
H&M
Ribbed Polo-Neck Top
A key layering piece.
TALA
Skinluxe Fleece High Waisted Legging
A thick, warm legging is perfect in winter.
Jimmy Choo
Lawton Knee Boot Flat
The knotted strap gives such a sleek finish.
Manu Atelier
Tote Du Jour Black Soft
This will quickly become an every day go-to.
2. Cashmere Jumper + Mini Skirt + Riding Boots
Style Notes: This is a cosy yet stylish look that can work for the weekend and the office. French-tuck your knit into a leather mini skirt, before adding tights and boots. Top tip: I always keep a pair of sparkly earrings in my bag so that if I am heading out for a drink after work, I can give my look a little lift!
Shop the Look:
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
I am really hoping to see this under the tree this year...
Whistles
Black Leather a Line Skirt
A leather mini skirt with sheer tights and knee-high boots is one of my favourite combos.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Riding Boots
I can't believe this pair are from the high-street.
Polène
Tonca - Textured Black
Polène's handbags are at the top of my wishlist right now, I just need to choose a favourite.
3. Blazer + Jeans + Riding Boots
Style Notes: I think tucking your jeans into your boots is such a chic way to add something a little different to a classic denim outfit. A black blazer gives this look extra polish.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Blend Blazer
A boxy blazer gives a more relaxed feel.
COS
Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt
COS is one of my high-street go-to brands for basics.
AGOLDE
90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
I love the wash of these Agolde jeans.
ZARA
Flat Riding Boots
So chic.
Otiumberg
Link Up Necklace
The knot pendant is so cute.
4. Silk Dress + Riding Boots
Style Notes: A silk dress, coat and boots makes for the perfect Christmas Day look, don't you think? Just don't forget your tights!
Shop the Look:
DÔEN
Veda Bow-Detailed Corded Lace-Trimmed Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress