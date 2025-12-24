I’ve Found it—The Elegant Dress Trend Fashion People Will Be Wearing To Their Chicest Occasions in 2026

Whether your 2026 diary is already filling up with weddings or you’re searching for a last-minute New Year’s Eve dress, there’s one style I’ll be recommending on repeat for the next 12 months. Elegant, directional and requiring very little styling effort, fashion people will be arriving at their chicest occasions of 2026 wearing the scarf dress trend.
Designed to do the accessorising for you, the scarf dress takes familiar silhouettes—think halterneck, sleeveless and long-sleeved styles—and elevates them with an attached or detachable scarf crafted from the same fabric. Draped or wrapped around the neck, this thoughtful detail brings instant cohesion to a look, adding polish and drama in one move.
Most commonly spotted in glossy satin and floor-sweeping cuts, the trend doesn’t stop there. I’ve also seen it take on shorter hemlines that cleverly tick both the LBD and scarf-dress boxes at once.
Given that 2025 has been a banner year for scarves—scarf-adorned jumpers, blouses and jackets have all had their time to shine, not to mention the resurgence of skinny scarves and bandanas earlier in the year—it’s hardly surprising that this evolution is happening now. As the season draws to a close and party invitations start rolling in, the scarf dress feels like the natural next step.
Elegant, impactful and surprisingly low-effort, it’s a trend worth investing in early. Read on to discover and shop my edit of the chicest scarf dresses available now.
Shop Scarf Dresses:
Zara
Short Satin Scarf Dress
Be quick! This wont' stay in stock for long.
H&M
Scarf-Detail Satin Dress
This comes in sizes XXS—XXL.
Mango
Asymmetrical Dress With Scarf
Style this with cream heels to brighten up the deep shade.
Never Fully Dressed
Black Poppy Sophie Dress
I'm banking this ahead of wedding season.
Zara
Asymmetric Midi Dress With Scarf
Style with statement earrings or go sans jewels.
Loewe
Scarf Asymmetric Satin Halterneck Gown
Shop this whilst it's on sale.
Solace London
Demi One-Shoulder Scarf-Detailed Crepe Gown
This rich plummy shade styles well with gold and silver jewels.
ASOS Arrange
Scarf Neck Draped Velvet Maxi Dress
The velvet composition gives this such a luxurious edge.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.