Everyone who knows me will tell you that I’m a clothing minimalist to my core. I don't stray far away from the blacks, chocolate browns, and greys that make up the bulk of my wardrobe. So when it comes to my footwear, I like to make a point to opt for a wider range of shades that can help to inject a little bit more colour into my outfits. And as someone who works in fashion and, in turn, tracks trends for a living, I’ve already spent ages scouring the spring/summer 2026 runways to determine which shoe colours are set to dominate the new year.
Now, if you’re any bit of the pared-back dresser that I am, you’ll be pleased to know that the trending footwear colours are not too out-there for the upcoming year. Sure, there are some bolder hues that are perfect for maximalists cropping up, but the vast majority of 2026’s biggest shoe colour trends feel wearable, versatile and equal parts trendy as they do timeless. Think of the cherry red hues that have already solidified themselves into our capsule colour palettes, or dusty powder blues that feel muted enough to pair comfortably with your neutrals.
After hours spent scrolling through luxury fashion houses’ ready-to-wear lookbooks, I’ve narrowed my attention down to five key trends that are set to be huge next year. So, keep scrolling to discover the five shoe colour trends of 2026.
5 Shoe Colour Trends That Will Dominate 2026
1. Cherry Red
Style Notes: Practically a neutral in the wardrobes of fashion people, flirty cherry red is one of the biggest shoe colour trends of 2026. Designer houses, from Ferragamo to Prada, are embracing this fiery shade. I, for one, am all about embracing this bolder shade to add an elevated twist to my black, white, and grey outfits.|
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
I want these in the black and ivory as well.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Leather-Trimmed Suede Sneakers
The easiest way to inject colour into your outfits.
Miu Miu
Satin Ballerinas
How sweet are these?
2. Cloud Dancer
Style Notes: Once considered “tacky” and “cheap-looking” by the fashion industry, white shoes are making a comeback for 2026. And after Pantone recently announced ‘Cloud Dancer” as their colour of the year, it should come as no suprise that shoes in this frosty hue are set to dominate. I’ll be honest, I was initially sceptical about adding this hue into my footwear collection, but if it gets approval from eh likes of Mugler and Christian Dior, it’s more than good enough for me.
Shop the Trend:
Alaïa
90 leather ankle boots
The square toe gets an instant yes from me.
ZARA
Derby Trainers
Simple, polished and easy to style.
loewe
Toy pumps
Loewe always creates the most interesting shoe silhouettes.
3. Lavender Haze
Style Notes: Fashion houses have given purple an elegant refresh in the form of lighter lavender footwear. Spotted on the runways of Stella McCartney and Zimmerman in the form of mesh flats and strappy sandals, this colour lends itself particularly well to warm-weather shoe styles. However, my edit below proves that this pretty alternative to pale pink can work just as well in winter, too.
Shop the Trend:
COS
Suede Ballet Flats
A very wearable take on the trend.
Gianvito Rossi
Calypso suede thong sandals
These having me wishing for the warmer weather.
ON
Cloudpulse Sneakers
ON trainers are equal parts comfy and stylish.
4. Carbon Grey
Style Notes: Versatile, grown-up, and effortlessly cool, carbon grey has long been a part of my capsule colour palette. Luckily for me, designers are also placing this chic hue at the forefront for 2026. The likes of Saint Laurent and Fendi showcased sophisticated dark grey footwear in a range of different styles, from trainers to ultra-high heels.
Shop the Trend:
KHAITE
Cecilia Suede Pumps
These are sure to earn you compliments.
h&m
Leather Ballet Pumps
I've already added these to my basket.
topshop
Star Premium Boots
No one will believe these are from the high street.
5. Powder Blue
Style Notes: Blue was spotted all over the spring/summer 2026 runways, from brighter cobalt bags to paler, almost-white tailoring. In terms of shoes, however, dustier, powder blues are at the forefront, championed by the likes of Anteprima and Marques'Almeida. This more muted shade allows for versatility and easy styling, pairing well with both neutrals and bold colours alike.
Shop the Trend:
Puma
Speedcat Sneakers
I already own these is black and carbon grey, but these are calling to me.