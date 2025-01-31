I Just Tried On So Many Barrel-Leg Jeans—These 4 High-Street Pairs Impressed Me the Most

We're almost a month into the new year and one thing is clear—barrel-leg is the silhouette of the season. Whether you're exploring new-in denim or bolstering your tailored trouser collection, this cut is making waves for 2025, and February hasn't even begun.

But what is a barrel-leg cut? This looser style, also known as balloon-leg and horseshoe, can be distinguished from other silhouettes by a fitted waist which leads into a voluminous leg that finally tapers at the ankle. The style tends to come in mid or high-rise options, with variations on how dramatic the voluminous shape can be.

As a more discerning fashion editor, I like to put trending items to the test, especially when it comes to denim. For one, denim is a significant part of my wardrobe and is worn so frequently that I can easily identify the styles that will work hard in our wardrobes, and those that won't. Secondly, it's widely agreed that trying on jeans can be one of the worst ways to spend an afternoon. If you're going in blind without advice or recommendation, you can be left squeezing into ill-fitting styles that do anything but spark joy.

To alleviate any dressing room drama, I took it upon myself to hit the high street in search of the best barrel-leg jeans around and found 4 pairs that now come with editor approval. Scroll on to explore, and find guidance on the rise, fit, shade options and sizing below.

The Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: In recent years, Abercrombie & Fitch is a brand I've frequently turned to for excellent denim offerings. With a range of lengths, sizes and curve offerings, the brand lets us tailor each pair in so many ways that I've been able to add longstanding favourites to my collection. Naturally, I wanted to see how it faired with a bold silhouette. Once again, I'm highly impressed.

The Mid Rise Barrel Jeans are already a bestseller for the brand, and it comes as no surprise to me. Here, I'm wearing my normal size 28 in the regular length. Though I'm on the petite side at 5'2", I've found that I prefer an ankle-skimming length for barrel leg jeans. Another aspect I'm really fond of is the seam detailing that runs down the side, further accentuating the unique silhouette of this cut.

Shop the Abercrombie Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans:

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Barrel Leg Jeans £75 SHOP NOW The exact pair I tried.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Barrel Jean £75 SHOP NOW You know the black shade will work hard in your wardrobe.

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid Rise Barrel Jean £75 SHOP NOW Swapping in a white shade can instantly freshen up your favourite outfits.

The Free People We The Free Good Luck Barrel Jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: One of the greatest assets I have is access to a seriously chic group of women—also known as my fellow editors. Free People's Good Luck jeans came up in conversation as a pair I simply had to try, as these have already joined the wardrobes of a few of our team. If you really want to embrace a bold silhouette, this is the pair for you.

Free People is a brand that excels in colour range, and the Good Luck jeans are no exception. Available in no less than 21 shades, minimalists and maximalists alike will find a wash to suit. Here, I've taken my usual size in the regular length which fits perfectly as a mid-rise pair. The denim itself is light and comfortable, and I can definitely see why this pair has become an iconic addition to the brand.

Shop the We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans:

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW Trust me, they're just as comfortable as they look.

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW This pair comes in three lengths; short, regular and long.

We The Free We the Free Good Luck Mid-Rise Barrel Jeans £88 SHOP NOW Even minimalists will be enticed by this soft pink shade.

The Zara Mid-Waist Crossover Baggy Jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: As a dedicated jeans wearer, this was a pair that wasn't listed as a barrel silhouette, but I immediately spotted the cut when strolling in store. Following the shape that fits at the hip and gradually widens out until tapering at the end, Zara sets itself apart by bringing in the additional cross-over button closure for an added fashion flair.

It can be a struggle to find your exact size with a popular item when in store, so for this pair my only option was to size down. Here I'm trying the size 8, which was slightly snug so my regular size 10 would be perfect. I was surprised to find the length wasn't overwhelming, which can be the case with Zara jeans.

Shop the Zara Mid-Waist Crossover Baggy Jeans:

ZARA Trf Mid-Waist Crossover Baggy Jeans £36 SHOP NOW A seriously affordable option.

The COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans

(Image credit: @florriealexander)

Style Notes: From the brand that brought us the beloved Arch jeans, I knew I would be in safe hands with COS. Immediately I was drawn to the deep brown shade which is a nice change from classic blues, and one that will be surprisingly easy to style. But if you're more fond of the classics, this pair also comes in black.

Compared to the other styles I tried, COS's Bay jeans are a more subtle barrel-leg shape, ideal for those who are easing into the new cut. As ever, the quality of the denim was exquisite, with a lightweight feel and sizing was spot on as I took my regular 28. Whilst other pairs skewed towards mid-rise, the Bay jeans are a classic high-waist rise.

Shop the COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans:

COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW Watch out for the rise of baby pink come Spring, this will be a match made in heaven!

COS Bay Barrel-Leg Jeans £85 SHOP NOW I'm calling it—this will be a new best-selling style for COS.

Shop More Barrel-Leg Jeans:

