Whenever I’m travelling, I tend to get stumped on what to wear, especially when I have to be somewhere soon after landing. I don’t like just wearing sweatpants on the plane anymore, as they don't really put me in the right mindset for a travel day And just like that, my new go-to travel uniform just arrived via Greta Lee. For her arrival in Italy for the Venice Film Festival, Lee wore a travel outfit that is the epitome of chic in 2025: a blue striped button-down, blue jeans, black heeled loafers, and a small tote bag, all courtesy of Dior’s S/S 26 runway collection.
The 2020s were defined by sweatsuits and oversize silhouettes; sweatpants were ubiquitous while traveling and even while running errands. Since then, the tide has shifted away from super-baggy silhouettes, and I couldn’t be happier. While sweatpants are perfectly okay to wear for travel, this outfit is just as laid-back and effortless while also incredibly stylish. Lee perfected the intersection of comfort and looking put-together with this look.
Although her full look is from Dior, it’s an easy outfit to re-create, and most pieces might even be in your current wardrobe. If not, don’t worry; I’ve found all the pieces you need to copy this look for traveling, running errands, or meeting up with friends. Keep scrolling to find pieces for your new go-to travel uniform.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.