5 Winter Airport Outfit Ideas From Fashionable Frequent Flyers

Let's set the record straight: We love traveling. But during the wintertime? It can be stressful, plain and simple. There's always the possibility of flight delays due to freezing weather, which can mean you might need to spend the night at a hotel without your luggage. If that weren't stressful enough, there's the harsh reality that airports get incredibly busy around the holiday season—that means much longer wait times. Basically, traveling during this time of the year isn't for the weak. It can be taxing to figure out all the details (e.g., where to go, what luggage to bring, what to pack) that the last thing you want to worry about is what to wear for a flight. Of course, we're not judging if you're anxious about choosing an outfit for the airport!
Even expert traveler's can tell you that it's not always easy to curate a practical and polished ensemble (much less one that's also TSA-friendly). Sure, you can always turn to some of those tried-and-true travel staples: tracksuits, cozy sweaters, and baggy jeans. But for those hoping to wear something a bit more sophisticated? Well, that's when it's time to turn to social media. Nowadays, there's no shortage of inspiration that can teach you how to dress for a flight without sacrificing function or fashion. However, if you don't have time to scroll the internet in search of the best winter travel outfits, we've got you covered.
Ahead, you'll find a curation of 5 airport-friendly outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping suggestions. Trust us, these easy-to-follow formulas will make dealing with the frigid airport (and plane) temperatures a breeze.
Styling Notes: Who doesn't want to channel their inner Victoria Beckham when heading to the airport? You may not have a private plane, but you can look super posh by pairing your winter staples with snazzier items—e.g., a leather trench coat, oversize handbag, and heeled ankle boots.
Styling Notes: When your destination doesn't require you to pack too much, but you still want to bring a warmer coat, consider wearing it during the flight. You can always dress down a double-breasted jacket by styling it with a white tee, straight-leg jeans, ballet flats, and a chunky necklace.
Shop the Look:
Weekday
Kia Wool Blend Oversized Coat With Tie Waist Detail in Mole Melange
Styling Notes: One surefire way to prevent you from becoming Kevin McCallister reincarnated? Opt for a statement jacket in a vibrant print (or colour) during peak travel season to ensure your loved ones can spot you quickly across the terminal. You can always make the outerwear feel more minimal by keeping the rest of the outfit monochrome.
Shop the Look:
Gucci
Blondie Small Top Handle Bag
All the cool girls are carrying this bag right now.
RIXO
Tommie Leopard-Print Felt Jacket
A great conversation starter.
Collusion
X001 Antifit Mid Rise Jean in Washed Black
So comfy.
NEOUS
Beid Velvet Ballet Flats
I love these.
4. Denim Shirt + Crewneck Sweater + Belt + Relaxed Jeans + Ballet Flats + Hobo Bag
Styling Notes: What's another way to look elegant without putting too much effort into your airport ensemble? Go for a double-denim moment for your next trip. By throwing a denim button-down over a crewneck sweater, you'll not only add another base layer, but you'll make your jeans feel a bit more formal, too.
Styling Notes: Don't want to wear denim for a long flight? Well, you don't need to wear jeans in order to look good while traveling. In fact, you can dress up your cosiest leggings by styling them with a chic scarf coat, cashmere sweater, riding boots, and a crossbody handbag.
