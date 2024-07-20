The TikTok Crowd Is Swapping Black Mascara for This Cool Colour—I Cosign the Trend

Confession: I haven't worn black mascara in months. No, I was not blessed with naturally long, doll-like lashes—quite the opposite, in fact! My flutters are blonde and stubbornly straight, so it's rare that I leave the house without a coat of pigment (or, at the very least, a proper curl). Lately, that pigment just happens to be anything but jet black. Navy, violet, emerald, cobalt, russet… I love to play around with hues that level up my look without much of a lift. (It's much easier to swipe on a j ewel-tone mascara than to try your hand at graphic liner, is it not?)

I tend to rotate colours based on the rest of my makeup and mood, but for the past several weeks, my eyes have been drawn to a deep maroon. I'm not alone—the term "burgundy mascara" has over 53 million videos on TikTok, including one from Millie Bobby Brown gushing over the red-purplish pigment. Another user even goes so far as to claim that "black mascara is out, burgundy mascara is in" (and I'm inclined to agree!).

The hype is well warranted. Burgundy, after all, flatters every eye colour: It emphasises the richness of brown eyes, makes blue and green eyes pop (since they sit on opposite sides of the colour wheel), and in hazel orbs, it helps any green or gold flecks stand out. Swap your black mascara for burgundy, and I bet you'll never look back—especially after browsing these stunning options (with gorgeous eyeliners to match) below.

The Best Burgundy Mascaras, Listed:

1: Benefit Limited Edition Badgal Bang! Volumising Mascara in Wild Plum

2: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! in Dream Pop

3: Chanel Noir Allure in Rouge Intense

4: Hermès Trait D'hermès, Revitalising Care Mascara in Rouge H

5: Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High in Burgundy Haze

6: YSL Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara in Burgundy

Shop The Best Burgundy Mascaras:

benefit Limited Edition Badgal Bang! Volumising Mascara in Wild Plum £27 SHOP NOW The thin brush on this mascara helps to coat and separate each individual lash to help deliver bigger, bolder-looking lashes. Plus it gives a smudge-proof, water-resistant finish—we're sold.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! in Dream Pop £28 SHOP NOW This dual-sided brush, on the other hand, is superb for lash separation and length. One coat will give you a more natural look, but the formula is creamy and buildable—feel free to apply more layers until you reach your desired payoff.

Chanel Noir Allure in Rouge Intense £50 SHOP NOW This deep burgundy reads slightly more red, which is perfect for vampy, moody eye looks. I also must call out the gorgeous black and gold tube, which just makes any vanity area look prestige.

Hermès Trait D'hermès, Revitalising Care Mascara in Rouge H £57 SHOP NOW I cannot stop thinking about this Hermès number. The elegant packaging, the cherry-brown hue (fun fact: Rouge H is the house's heritage colour), the ultra-fine brush… It's perfect!

Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High in Burgundy Haze £13 SHOP NOW Maybelline's Sky High mascara is capital-B Beloved among the editor set, but I might be even more obsessed with the limited-edition burgundy option.

YSL Volume Effect Faux Cils Mascara in Burgundy £33 SHOP NOW Trust, this smudge-proof mascara will make you ditch your lash curler. The fibre brush delivers 9x more volume and defines and fans out the lashes so beautifully, until you're left with an ultra-spidery set.

Shop Burgundy Eyeliners for a Monochromatic Look:

Chanel Stylo Ombre Et Contour Eyeshadow Liner Khôl in Rouge Noir £34 SHOP NOW

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte Tilbury Rock 'n' Kohl £19 SHOP NOW

MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Color Pencil Full Impact Glide Waterproof Eyeliner in Burgandy £20 SHOP NOW

Dior Diorshow On Stage Crayon Kohl Eyeliner in Brick £26 SHOP NOW

ESTEE LAUDER Double Wear 24-Hour Waterproof Gel Eye Pencil in Aubergine £28 SHOP NOW