The best part about working in beauty is, hands down, getting to try the latest products. Between makeup, skincare, hair, nails and fragrance, something new lands on our desks quite literally every week. And at Who What Wear UK, throughout the testing, swatching, spraying and comparing, we take our role of sifting through the noise to bring you the true standouts very seriously. But even for me, as a beauty writer, navigating the landscape of "game-changing" products can feel overwhelming at the best of times. With each product promising to be as innovative as the next, how is anyone supposed to know what's really worth hype?
And if I'm feeling that way, as somewhat of an industry insider, I can't even begin to imagine how you, our readers, might feel. So, to help sort the wheat from the chaff, I have taken it upon myself to compile a list of the most highly regarded beauty products ever. To gather the very best of the best, I reached out to beauty editors, brand founders and industry professionals; the people who live and breathe beauty every day. They’ve tried and tested it all, seen viral buys come and go, and, most importantly, know instinctively when a product is truly special. So, from sunscreen and moisturisers and perfumes and eyeliners, I asked each of them to share that one product they cherish with their whole heart.
Consider this collection of beauty love letters your guide to the products that are truly worth investing in.
Michele Scott-Lynch, Founder, Bouclème
"On my dry, mature skin, Merit's Flush Balm looks especially flattering, adding light[to my face] without sitting in fine lines. There’s just enough glow to lift the complexion so I can skip the highlighter. It’s versatile too; I often tap it onto my lips for a sheer, glossy wash of colour.
"I’ve [also] tried The Minimalist foundation stick, The Uniform sheer, tinted sunscreen (which is genuinely impressive) and several lipsticks. Every product feels thoughtfully made and quietly brilliant. Merit has become my go-to for that enhanced, barely there makeup look." — Michele Scott-Lynch, founder, Bouclème
Merit Beauty
Flush Balm
Daisy Kalnina, CEO and Founder, The GelBottle
"I'm a big fan of Byredo; the fragrances are beautiful, and the packaging is always so chic. I always carry Rose of No Man's Land Rinse Free Hand Cleanser. This hand sanitiser is perfect for keeping in my bag. Unlike typical sanitisers, it has that lovely rose scent Byredo does so well, and it doesn't dry out my skin. It's a small thing, but it makes a real difference, and it looks good too." — Daisy Kalnina, CEO and founder,The GelBottle
Byredo
Rose of No Man's Land Hand Cleanser
Brittany Davy, Editorial Assistant, Who What Wear UK
"As someone who suffers from eczema and therefore extremely dry skin, finding an SPF that provides effective sun protection and hydrates my skin effectively without causing irritation has been a journey, to say the least. But I haven’t put down Naked Sundays SPF 50+ Hydrating Glow Mist since I discovered it a few years back.
"When I have a full face of makeup on, I use it after my usual setting spray to melt everything in, leaving me with a dewy and fresh base ready for the day. Not to mention, it smells amazing. So much so that I get asked all the time which body mist I’m using whenever I spray it." — Brittany Davy, editorial assistant, Who What Wear UK
Naked Sundays
SPF50 Hydrating Glow Mist
Colette Laxton, Co-Founder, The Inkey List
"As a girl who wants her skin to do the work rather than rely on makeup, Vieve Skin Nova Primer has become my absolute essential. I wear it alone as my main makeup step (with a bit of concealer for travel-induced eye bags or to disguise any blemishes), and it gives the most natural, healthy glow. No glitter, no shimmer—just fresh, radiant skin that still looks like me!" — Colette Laxton, co-founder,The Inkey List
VIEVE
Skin Nova
James Read, Founder, Self Glow
"I’m a true believer in wearing SPF year-round. As I’ve got older, I’ve noticed how much the sun can contribute to pigmentation and uneven skin tone. I use Medik8 Daily Radiance Vitamin C with SPF 30 daily, and it’s become one of my absolute essentials.Medik8 is genuinely one of my favourite skincare brands; I use almost all of its products, especially when performing facials on clients in New York recently. Many of the formulas are fragrance-free or contain the lowest level of fragrance, making them suitable for all skin types and a dream to work with or use myself." — James Read, founder,Self Glow
Medik8
Daily Radiance Vitamin C
Shannon Lawlor, Beauty Director, Who What Wear UK
"As a beauty director who specialises in fragrance, I am expected to douse myself in a plethora of indulgent aromas every day, as though having a fail-safe might in some way make me a bad journalist who doesn’t do her research. But my adoration of Diptyque’s Orphéon truly knows no bounds—every spritz onto my neck is like a cloak of comfort.
"It’s powdery, there’s no doubt, but that silky powder is laced with ribbons of smoke and sparkling bubbles of gin and tonic. It carries a soft sort of intensity that oozes French olfactory craftspersonship—light on the nose, undeniably versatile and all-encompassingly magnetising."—Shannon Lawlor, beauty director, Who What Wear UK
Diptyque
Orphéon Eau de Parfum
Joanna Ellner, Founder, Reome
"Foundation [is] the one makeup category that I believe is worth investing in. It’s here that my expectations are especially high. The one that delivers? Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk. I’d spent years devoted to its sister formula, Power Fabric, but alas, it was discontinued earlier this year. Bereft, I turned to Luminous Silk and found it to be just as good—even a touch better. I’m tempted to stockpile, lest the same thing happen again. — Joanna Ellner, founder, Reome
Armani
Luminous Silk Foundation
Grace Lindsay, Junior Beauty Editor, Who What Wear UK
"I’ve re-bought countless pots of Laneige's Lip Sleeping Mask in a range of flavours (although good old vanilla is a firm favourite of mine), and I don’t plan on stopping anytime soon. I apply it before going to sleep, and wake up with soft, plump, hydrated lips.
"It has a silky, non-sticky texture that glides on, with a nourishing blend of coconut oil, murumuru butter and shea butter, alongside vitamin C to protect the lips from environmental aggressors." —Grace Lindsay, junior beauty editor, Who What Wear UK
Laneige
Lip Sleeping Mask
Fatma Shaheen, Founder, Skin Design London
"I’ve used Tom Ford’s brown eyeliner for years. It defines the eyes without ever looking heavy. The brown is softer, more flattering and lifts my eyes beautifully. The pigment is rich, it glides effortlessly and it works for every situation." — Fatma Shaheen, founder, Skin Design London
Tom Ford
Gel Eyeliner in Cocoa
Estée Lalonde, Content Creator and Founder, Mirror Water
"I’ve been a huge fan of Reome for years now because everything the brand creates feels genuinely next-generation. Its new Biogenic Melting Cream [is] one of those products that you’re excited to try and immediately think, 'Oh, this is different.' My skin feels hydrated, bouncy and luminous, but I’ve also noticed a long-term strengthening effect that I really appreciate.
"It's formulated with ingredients that target the skin barrier, helping to support and preserve skin health over time. I use this cream every morning for its luxurious feel and noticeable effectiveness." — Estée Lalonde, content creator and founder, Mirror Water
Reome
Biogenic Melting Cream
Laney Crowell, Founder and CEO, Saie
"Less is more for my skin type. I love this cleanser because it doesn't strip my skin, and it also comes in a mini size, so I can travel with it. I travel a lot, and keeping my nighttime routine the same ensures that I don't break out. Of course, I love how mission-driven Caudalie is as well." —Laney Crowell, founder and CEO, Saie