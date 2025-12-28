I'm Over Looking Scruffy at the Airport—5 Simple Travel Outfits That Look Far More Elegant

I want my airplane outfits to look and feel elegant whilst still keeping comfort in mind. Here are five options that tick those boxes.

Elegant airplane outfits
(Image credit: @monikh, @aidabadji_, @hannahlewisstylist)
When it comes to putting together an outfit you’ll be wearing on a plane, comfort is key—obviously—no matter how long the flight. But in recent years, celebrities and stylish women across the globe have proven that this doesn’t mean your airport looks have to be scruffy.

I don’t know about you, but I think there’s something undeniably chic about a well-considered travel outfit. It can set the tone for your trip—and perhaps even secure you an upgrade. So if there’s one thing I’m aspiring to do in 2026, it’s dressing more elegantly when I travel. I'm done with looking scruffy, and I'm set on elevating my airport looks for good. And yes, whilst striking the balance between comfort and polish can feel tricky, as I’ve recently learned, it doesn’t have to be.

Jeans will always be a no-go for me when flying. As much as I love them, I simply don’t find them comfortable for long-haul travel. I also steer clear of anything too fussy—jewellery stays minimal, and I always travel in flats, whether that’s ballet flats or trainers. I also keep my destination’s climate in mind, making sure my outfit works across temperatures and can be easily adjusted mid-flight if needed.

A blazer or cropped jacket layered over a sweatshirt is a reliable fashion-meets-function option, whilst a matching co-ord offers an effortlessly cool alternative. Want to know more?

Below, I’ve compiled five elegant travel outfits that tick every box. Happy holidays!

5 Elegant Travel Outfits to Copy This Year

1. Matching Co-ord Set + Trainers

Elegant airplane outfits: knitted co-ord set

(Image credit: @aidabadji_)

Style Notes: A co-ord set is my go-to plane outfit. It’s an effortless way to look instantly put together, giving the impression that far more thought has gone into your outfit than actually has. Whether it’s a shirt and trousers, a knitted set, or a matching gym top and leggings, there’s something undeniably chic about a coordinated look. Finished with trainers, comfort is guaranteed without sacrificing style.

2. Cardigan + Joggers + Ballet Flats

Elegant airplane outfits: cashmere cardigan and joggers with ballet flats

(Image credit: @hannahlewisstylist)

Style Notes: I love how Hannah has paired classic basics with something more laid-back, like jogging bottoms—it instantly makes the look feel more elevated. Simple additions such as a cardigan and ballet flats can transform an outfit, whilst a wool coat adds an extra layer of warmth without compromising that refined finish.

3. Basic Top + Drawstring Trousers + Trainers

Elegant airplane outfits: striped trousers and barn jacket

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: Jogging bottoms and leggings aren’t to everyone’s taste, so a chic alternative is drawstring trousers. A basic top and plain trainers keep comfort at the forefront of the look and ensure it isn’t too fussy.

4. Cropped Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers

Elegant airplane outfits: leggings

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Style Notes: If you prefer lighter layers than a wool coat, or are travelling somewhere hot, a cropped trench coat is a great alternative. I’d keep it simple and pair with a basic T-shirt or vest, plus leggings. Suede trainers are so on-trend right now and are a great example of how to bring in trends without any fuss.

