I'm Over Looking Scruffy at the Airport—5 Simple Travel Outfits That Look Far More Elegant

When it comes to putting together an outfit you’ll be wearing on a plane, comfort is key—obviously—no matter how long the flight. But in recent years, celebrities and stylish women across the globe have proven that this doesn’t mean your airport looks have to be scruffy.
I don’t know about you, but I think there’s something undeniably chic about a well-considered travel outfit. It can set the tone for your trip—and perhaps even secure you an upgrade. So if there’s one thing I’m aspiring to do in 2026, it’s dressing more elegantly when I travel. I'm done with looking scruffy, and I'm set on elevating my airport looks for good. And yes, whilst striking the balance between comfort and polish can feel tricky, as I’ve recently learned, it doesn’t have to be.
Jeans will always be a no-go for me when flying. As much as I love them, I simply don’t find them comfortable for long-haul travel. I also steer clear of anything too fussy—jewellery stays minimal, and I always travel in flats, whether that’s ballet flats or trainers. I also keep my destination’s climate in mind, making sure my outfit works across temperatures and can be easily adjusted mid-flight if needed.
A blazer or cropped jacket layered over a sweatshirt is a reliable fashion-meets-function option, whilst a matching co-ord offers an effortlessly cool alternative. Want to know more?
Below, I’ve compiled five elegant travel outfits that tick every box. Happy holidays!
5 Elegant Travel Outfits to Copy This Year
1. Matching Co-ord Set + Trainers
Style Notes: A co-ord set is my go-to plane outfit. It’s an effortless way to look instantly put together, giving the impression that far more thought has gone into your outfit than actually has. Whether it’s a shirt and trousers, a knitted set, or a matching gym top and leggings, there’s something undeniably chic about a coordinated look. Finished with trainers, comfort is guaranteed without sacrificing style.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Fine-Knit Perkins-Neck Sweatshirt
This can easily be worn with the matching trousers, or instead paired with jeans or brown tailored trousers.
MANGO
Straight-Fit Trousers With Elastic Waist
Knitted trousers feel slightly more elevated than leggings.
Sporty & Rich
Syracuse Logo-Embroidered Cotton Baseball Cap
A cap is an excuse not to have to do your hair, right?
DeMellier
The Miami
From a work bag to a travel companion.
New Balance
MR530 Leather and Mesh Low-Top Trainers
An influencer-favourite style.
2. Cardigan + Joggers + Ballet Flats
Style Notes: I love how Hannah has paired classic basics with something more laid-back, like jogging bottoms—it instantly makes the look feel more elevated. Simple additions such as a cardigan and ballet flats can transform an outfit, whilst a wool coat adds an extra layer of warmth without compromising that refined finish.
Shop the Look:
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Gaia Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat
A cream coat is so sleek.
H&M
Waisted Cardigan
The fitted waist gives a more structured silhouette.
Adanola
Varsity Sweatpants
I love my Adanola set.
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Veralli Bow-Detailed Leather Ballet Flats
A classic, timeless style.
YSL
Sl M156
In preparation for your landing.
3. Basic Top + Drawstring Trousers + Trainers
Style Notes: Jogging bottoms and leggings aren’t to everyone’s taste, so a chic alternative is drawstring trousers. A basic top and plain trainers keep comfort at the forefront of the look and ensure it isn’t too fussy.
Shop the Look:
COS
Cotton Utility Jacket
A utility style jacket is so versatile and a great piece to take away with you.
Uniqlo
Soft Ribbed T-Shirt
Uniqlo is my go-to for basics.
New Look
Wide Leg Trousers
Such a versatile staple.
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Egola Woven Leather Tote
A Dragon Diffusion bag has been on my wish list for a while now.
Miu Miu
Plume Suede Sneakers
Who knew trainers could look so sleek?
4. Cropped Trench Coat + Leggings + Trainers
Style Notes: If you prefer lighter layers than a wool coat, or are travelling somewhere hot, a cropped trench coat is a great alternative. I’d keep it simple and pair with a basic T-shirt or vest, plus leggings. Suede trainers are so on-trend right now and are a great example of how to bring in trends without any fuss.