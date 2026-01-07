My Homebody Era Starts Now—These Are the 10 Cozy Brands in My Cart

This new year is going to be about taking care of you first, and that just might mean staying home more.

For me, 2025 was a rollercoaster ride and I’m looking forward to slowing things down in 2026. I’m planning on fewer but more intentional nights out in the new year and more time spent at home so that I can truly make every moment matter. And of course, being that I work in fashion, this was my perfect excuse for a shopping spree. I’m slowly letting go of some of my night out favorites and making room for items that feel cozy, comfortable, and good against my skin.

I decided a lot of the shopping that I have planned will revolve around investing more in the brands I already know and love. So below, I’ve rounded up my favorites that I lived in over the holidays and plan on continuing well into my winter with. These 10 brands just simply can’t be missed.

Lake Pajamas

Lake pajamas is the brand I have been living in over the break because not only is their product soft as skin, they also have several offerings that make for the perfect match to an elevated day spent at home.

Jenni Kayne

Fashion people in NYC love Jenni Kayne for a good reason. This is the brand to shop if you want clothing that fits comfortably at home but also looks good dressed up once your day gets started.

Aerie

Aerie is a match made in heaven for anyone who wants effortlessly chic loungewear that can also transport them to a carefree California aesthetic.

Eterne

I was recently introduced to Eterne by another fashion editor friend and immediately fell in love with how comfortably chic the brand is. Easily upgrade any outfit by styling it with their basic tees and tanks or try their sweater dresses for a night out that oozes comfort but looks all dressed up.

Leset

Speaking of t-shirts, here's one that I can't stop hearing about and need to try for myself. Everyone raves about all things Leset but especially their tees and lounge-worthy essentials.

Coucou Intimates

Coucou intimates went out to revolutionize what self-love looks like in your underwear drawers. Before this brand, undergarments felt either like full-on lingerie or just simply practical and finally there's a beautiful in-between.

Medicube

If you want to give yourself an at-home facial or simply have fun with your skincare routine, you need to know Medicube. They've found a way to make every step of my routine an experience I want to brag to all of my friends about.