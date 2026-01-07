For me, 2025 was a rollercoaster ride and I’m looking forward to slowing things down in 2026. I’m planning on fewer but more intentional nights out in the new year and more time spent at home so that I can truly make every moment matter. And of course, being that I work in fashion, this was my perfect excuse for a shopping spree. I’m slowly letting go of some of my night out favorites and making room for items that feel cozy, comfortable, and good against my skin.
I decided a lot of the shopping that I have planned will revolve around investing more in the brands I already know and love. So below, I’ve rounded up my favorites that I lived in over the holidays and plan on continuing well into my winter with. These 10 brands just simply can’t be missed.
Lake Pajamas
Lake pajamas is the brand I have been living in over the break because not only is their product soft as skin, they also have several offerings that make for the perfect match to an elevated day spent at home.
LAKE Pajamas
Pima Crew Long-Short Set
I love seeing all of the Valentine’s Day pajamas come out.
LAKE Pajamas
Dreammodal Kimono Pajama Set
You could live in these pajamas all day long.
LAKE Pajamas
Pima Ruffle Pants Set
I’ve been in these every night lately.
Jenni Kayne
Fashion people in NYC love Jenni Kayne for a good reason. This is the brand to shop if you want clothing that fits comfortably at home but also looks good dressed up once your day gets started.
Jenni Kayne
Suede Ashby Clog
I'm someone who always travels with slippers—they're just a non-negotiable.
Jenni Kayne
Flynn Cashmere Sweater
A sweater you can wear at-home or all dressed up.
Matching sets like this bring life to your work from home days.
Aerie
Aerie is a match made in heaven for anyone who wants effortlessly chic loungewear that can also transport them to a carefree California aesthetic.
The ideal price point for your next matching set.
Aerie
Sunday Soft Sweater
Aerie
Short Sleeve Crew Boyfriend T-Shirt
Their tees are my most cozy.
Eterne
I was recently introduced to Eterne by another fashion editor friend and immediately fell in love with how comfortably chic the brand is. Easily upgrade any outfit by styling it with their basic tees and tanks or try their sweater dresses for a night out that oozes comfort but looks all dressed up.
Eterne
Zip-Up Polo Sweatshirt
Another set I’m admiring.
Warm up by layering with this tee.
Eterne
Boyfriend Pocket Sweatpant
Leset
Speaking of t-shirts, here's one that I can't stop hearing about and need to try for myself. Everyone raves about all things Leset but especially their tees and lounge-worthy essentials.
I’ve heard so many rave reviews on their tees.
LESET
Lauren Pleated Pocket Pant
This colorway is incredible.
LESET
Pointelle Boxer Short
Sleep and lounge in these nonstop.
Coucou Intimates
Coucou intimates went out to revolutionize what self-love looks like in your underwear drawers. Before this brand, undergarments felt either like full-on lingerie or just simply practical and finally there's a beautiful in-between.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Balconette Bra
Their bralettes are perfect for lounging at home.
Cou Cou Intimates
The 3 Pack Thong
This underwear is loved by celebrities for a reason.
Cou Cou Intimates
The Short
I’m in love with the ease of these shorts.
Medicube
If you want to give yourself an at-home facial or simply have fun with your skincare routine, you need to know Medicube. They've found a way to make every step of my routine an experience I want to brag to all of my friends about.
medicube
Collagen Night Wrapping Mask
This mask always gets me in the mood to rest and relax.