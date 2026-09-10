Forget Tennis Skirts—At This Year's US Open, The Chicest Attendees are Wearing This Timeless Accessory

While New York Fashion Week may have kicked off in the heart of Manhattan, some of the best style spotting can actually be found in at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens where the 2026 US Open is currently being held. There's no question that the tennis event has evolved in recent years, attracting not only die-hard tennis fans, but a cohort of the city's most stylish sporting fans, too, making the championships a full-blown style destination.
This year's matches are proving to have some of the best street-style moments to date, and the very chicest looks are coming from none other than the Ralph Lauren suite where fashion insiders have been gathering to flex their best sporty-preppy attire for the occasion. Over Labor Day, I attended the semi-finals with the brand where I took note of one major trend—or lack thereof. I expected to witness a sea of pleated tennis skirts as I had in Us Opens past, but I surprised to see that the best-dressed tennis attendees leaned more into polished, layered ensembles than overtly sporty ones. Specifically, I noticed so many people wearing Polo Ralph Lauren baseball caps in every color from bright yellow to navy to white.
The hats accompanied everything from pretty slip dresses to polished button-down shirts and I spotted them on men and women alike both inside and out of the RL suite, but especially all over the VIP floor. The $55 accessory has always been a cult classic, and this year's tennis championships are no different. Here, see how US Open ticket holders are wearing their Polo hats for the matches and shop all the best colors below.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.