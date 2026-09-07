From Versace's face skirt to Chanel's drop-waist styles, we're currently living in through a party skirt redux. Nowhere was this more apparent than in the key autumn skirt trends. Though skirts rarely receive the attention that jeans, loafers or leather jackets do come this time of year, sleeping on their possibilities would be a shame.
Skirts offer a break from the occasional mundanity of trousers. And, depending on the trend you explore, they transcend simply being another style of bottoms. They become sculptural elements, a route for creative expression and a more interesting way to jazz up the silhouette you’d wear in any of your go-to autumn outfits. Plus, with winter ahead, time feels limited for making the most of a skirt—at least without tights.
Do skirts really change that much year-to-year? I’d argue both yes and no, if you’ll allow me. The same motifs, prints and fabrics do often show face when autumn arrives (plaid, leather, wool… you get the gist). But it always surprises me the number of innovative ways designers find to make them feel fresh. How else would florals continuously hold their place as an emblem of spring if it weren’t for this type of creativity? Speaking of which, autumn is co-opting the spring hallmark this season.
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More specifically, brocade florals, which feel distinctly primed for autumn. These textured skirts flitted and floated down the autumn/winter 2026 runways at Balmain, Kallmeyer, Saint Laurent, Chanel and Dries Van Noten.Floral brocade also hints at the other skirt trends for this season, as many of them err one of two ways. The first being bohemian with that notably witchy edge that only materialises this time of year. (Just look at Fendi's all-black lace skirts and Simone Rocha's lace pencil skirts).
On the other side of the trend spectrum sit sharper silhouettes and cleaner edges, from Miu Miu’s knee-length pencil skirts, revamped and modernised from the early 2010s, and the trickle of zipper-laden skirts found at Hermès and Eckhaus Latta. The rest, such as asymmetric hemlines and boldly embellished surfaces, all manage to fit neatly somewhere in the middle.
So yes, while you will see familiar elements, you’ll also notice unique details that set these autumn skirt trends apart from previous years. And there is clearly plenty to experiment with. Scroll on for the six key autumn skirt trends that will no doubt dictate what we wear throughout the season.
The 7 Key Autumn 2026 Skirt Trends
1. Blooming Brocade
Style Notes: Groundbreaking? Yes, actually. Whilst spring and summer are most often preceded by a haze of flower prints of all types and sizes, autumn is seeing a resurgence of this motif, in a way that feels more fitting for shorter days and colder temperatures. Specifically, florals are appearing in brocade textures and materials, which provides each flower with more tactility and depth. The colour combinations are also richer, as are the patterns, which are reminiscent of carpet and textile bags found within this year’s bohemian autumn dressing attire. That said, brocade still has a slightly more polished finish to it. Think less quilted and more opulent.
Shop the Trend:
Saint Laurent
Brocade midi skirt
The gold brocade against the buttercream skirt is an excellent contrast that adds a little lightness to darker autumn outfits. Plus, Zoë Kravitz recently wore this entire outfit, too.
Dries Van Noten
Floral Midi Skirt
The green and orange are an unlikely pairing but one that works so well.
MANGO
Jacquard Flared Skirt
Brocade is a type of jacquard fabric and this chocolate brown style is particularly nice for this new season.
Watch this space: paisley is about to have it's comeback.
2. Zip It
Style Notes: What can one do to revitalise the humble zipper? Quite a lot, it turns out. This isn’t a reinvention of the wheel, per se, but many designers have chosen to take this common functional element and push it into the spotlight rather than hide it within this year's classic autumn outfits. Whilst 2025 saw knitted zip-ups, 2026 has moved to zippered skirts. There’s something that feels slightly risky about a full-zip skirt. The metal teeth already give it an edge, but having one run down the centre or sides of a skirt feels like living a little more boldly (even if it purely exists for decorative purposes). If this inspires you, look no further than Victoria Beckham’s take, which pushes the trend further with fully sheer knee-length skirts featuring full-length zippers.
Shop the Trend:
Prada
Re-Nylon Skirt
Prada's Re-Nylon range is fully made of regenerated nylon and incredibly chic.
SACAI
Weather Cotton-Twill Midi Skirt
The zippered sides make this skirt so much more interesting.
H&M
Zip-Front Skirt
Brown gives you a softer alternative to black for autumnal outfits.
Gucci
Stretch Cotton Denim Skirt With Side Opening
With this zipper you can wear it as is, or unzip it for a side slit.
3. Bohemian Chic
Style Notes: Bohemian fashion trends are maintaining their longevity—right in time for the season when you expect this particular style. The free-spirited, gauzy looks of summer are transforming into garments that feel a little more earthy, grounded and a touch witchy. This pertains to skirts, too. You can look to Zimmermann's spliced scarf handkerchief-hem skirt, which looks as if you took a variety of finds from your grandmother's closet and sewed them together. Or, take Chloé's approach in combining a classic autumn pattern (plaid) and rendering it in a tiered manner for a distinctly boho finish. Just peruse through your favourite boho brands, and you'll find there is much to choose from for your wardrobe.
Shop the Trend:
VERONICA BEARD
Hartley Paisley-Print Silk-Blend Maxi Skirt
Paisley has been a main motif in the resurgence of bohemian trends and this chic asymmetric skirt is a perfect example of how modern it can look.
Free People
Crossroads Printed Patch Maxi Skirt
The moment you start mixing different materials and patterns, you get an instantly bohemian aesthetic.
PAULINE DUJANCOURT
Eli Embroidered Chiffon Asymmetric Midi Skirt
Pauline Dujancourt's show was an homage to women's communities accused of witchcraft, and wearing this skirt feels like a celebration and honouring of those women.
chloé
Long Ruffled Skirt in Silk Mousseline
You can never go astray from boho styles with a long skirt featuring tiers of ruffles.
4. Uneven Cut Gems
Style Notes: Hovering more closely to the camp of sculptural and artistic are asymmetric skirts, which were abundant at this season’s shows. No length was left behind, as micro minis, midis and maxi skirts all arrived with unbalanced hemlines (intentionally so, of course). Some, such as Ann Demeulemeester'sleant more into the ruffles and lace, giving it a categorisation akin to boho. Others, like those from Alaïa and Erdem, felt sculptural and polished, ready for a day at the office. We've seen asymmetric cardigans before, and even disconnected bobs in the world of hairstyling, yet despite the visual discordance, the skirts—and any garment with this lack of equilibrium—render beautifully.
Shop the Look:
JW ANDERSON
Handkerchief Lace-Trim Cotton Mini Skirt
Try this chic mini skirt version if a midi or maxi feels like too much.
Reformation
Cece Skirt
A more minimalist version of the asymmetric trend you could wear any day of the week.
Burberry
Gabardine Asymmetric Trench Skirt
Burberry managed to create a version that feels very classic and a touch preppy.
ZARA
Asymmetric Skirt
Though its hem is asymmetrical, this skirt still feels balanced and easy to work into your existing wardrobe.
5. Long Live Lace
Style Notes: If you looked at the lace-trim skirt trend and thought “I want more,” this is your season. Rather than humbly remaining at the hems, lace has become the skirt this autumn. Bohemian in some respects and romantic in others, lace skirts for autumn are unsurprising, given the summer we had and the wash of Wuthering Heights-inspired pieces that followed this year’s film adaptation. Zimmermann's sheer lace skirts and Aje's lace tiers are a clear indication of its continuation into the season. But even full lace is remarkably versatile and available in so many variations outside of this. Simone Rocha's pencil skirt looked less romantic and more like a modern-day woman. Fendi's all-black lace had a goth edge. Saint Laurent even had a glimmering, "wet" finish to its lace skirts.
Shop the Trend:
Saint Laurent
Baroque Mini Skirt in Jacquard and Lace
Lace mini skirts provide such a great burst of texture within any outfit.
RABANNE
Scalloped Lace Midi Skirt
This style feels distinctly romantic, especially when paired with a lace or ruffled blouse.
Free People
Candy Calling Maxi Slip Skirt
This skirt comes in an ethereal white and a more earthy dusty mauve colour.
Reformation
Carolina Silk Skirt Es
If you want to start with just lace hems, this gorgeous skirt is a great choice.
6. Excellent Add Ons
Style Notes: Minimalism has reigned over a good portion of trends through the last decade. If it wasn’t the trend itself, it was the puppeteer behind what was booming in popularity; just look at the quiet luxury aesthetic, the move from chunky sneakers to low-profile, minimalist trainers and the obsession with brands like The Row and Celine. There’s a reason it’s so popular, but it was refreshing to see a turn toward the maximal and alternative once more. Trends do come in cycles, and the embellished skirts of autumn 2026 are telling. They’re not necessarily brash or in-your-face, but they are vibrant and artistic. Thoughtfully placed feathers hung from skirts on Mithridate's runway; Ujoh had zippers and tassels on its maxi skirts and Louis Vuitton featured mini skirts with painting elements and ceramic-like tiles.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Helen Low Waist Midi Skirt
A mixture of beads and sequins make this low-waist midi more of a statement.
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral Cloqué Midi Skirt
Cloqué and brocade feel like embellishments, too. Dries Van Noten has created so many eye-catching pieces in these textured materials this season.
H&M
Sheer Embellished Skirt
Veronica Beard
Olenna Embellished Mini Skirt
This skirt is absolutely ready for winter party season.
7. A Fine Point
Style Notes: It has come to my attention that pencil skirts haunt many of us who wore them through the '90s or 2010s, so you wouldn’t be out of touch to question their return. Their prevalence on the runways is what gives me the most faith—and who is rendering them. Leave it to Miuccia Prada to consistently create the pieces you’d secretly want to borrow from your little sister through Miu Miu, pencil skirt included. The shape is simple and well tailored, making it easy to dress up or slip into more unexpected outfits. Veronica Leoni at Calvin Klein also opted for simplicity, as did Lacoste and Tory Burch. Chanel took its iconic tweed route, funnelling its skirts into narrower proportions. One thing was obvious: the pencil has potential.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Stretch Poplin Skirt
Shop this skirt in chalk white, grey or black. Its shape will always feel classic.
COS
Gathered Pencil Skirt
The gathered texture gives the usual plain pencil skirt a little more depth and dimension.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Elyse Paneled Calf Hair Midi Skirt
The calf hair texture and panels scream autumn and winter wardrobe. This skirt is exceptionally luxe-looking.
Reiss
Wool Pinstripe Belted Pencil Skirt
A front slit, belt and pinstripe pattern make this skirt feel both classic and updated.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.