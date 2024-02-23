28 Chic In-Between-Season Items That Are at The Top of My Shopping List
Although it doesn't feel like it, spring is nearly here and frankly, I'm in a mood to re-organize my closet. Unlike the other seasons, arranging your closet from winter to spring feels like a massive overhaul. Thankfully, though, after spending my entire weekend scrolling through all of my favorite stores, I've arranged a fool-proof list of 28 elegant basics, trend-forward items, and workhorse pieces you need to add into your wardrobe this spring.
Happy shopping!
If you buy one thing from this list, let it be this top that I can't live without.
The barrel jean trend is here to stay.
If you're aiming to look extra expensive this year, look no further than this chic grey sweater.
This looks like an ultra-expensive designer pair I have on my "holy grails" list.
Now that spring is here, I'm pulling out my denim midi skirts.
These breezy pull-on pants are such a can't-miss item.
No joke, this is already en-route to me.
Run, don't walk— this jacket is deeply discounted at the moment.
This simple, oversize button-down is everyone's favorite workhorse.
The viral mesh flats in all of their glory.
Not a want, but a need.
This sleek, washed-in white jean would look so good with everything.
Not a want, but a need.
This suede grommet belt is simply divine.
I'm living for these high-cuff jeans this spring.
This color!
Helsa can do no wrong in my eyes.
Example B.
Okay Sndys, I see you.
Another butter yellow item I'm eyeing this year.
This splurge-worthy bag is all over my Pinterest feed.
While you'd think light wash jeans are the only things to wear between winter and spring, think again: this ultra-dark pair looks so elegant.
Absolutely gorgeous.
Chic.
Not your basic white top.
Sophia Richie-Grainge-would approve.
I'll leave you with this.
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)