28 Chic In-Between-Season Items That Are at The Top of My Shopping List

By Ana Escalante
Although it doesn't feel like it, spring is nearly here and frankly, I'm in a mood to re-organize my closet. Unlike the other seasons, arranging your closet from winter to spring feels like a massive overhaul. Thankfully, though, after spending my entire weekend scrolling through all of my favorite stores, I've arranged a fool-proof list of 28 elegant basics, trend-forward items, and workhorse pieces you need to add into your wardrobe this spring.

Happy shopping!

Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top

If you buy one thing from this list, let it be this top that I can't live without.

Logan Mid Vintage Barrel Jeans
BDG Urban Outfitters
Logan Mid Vintage Barrel Jeans

The barrel jean trend is here to stay.

Max Seamed Pullover Sweatshirt
Mango
Max Seamed Pullover Sweatshirt

If you're aiming to look extra expensive this year, look no further than this chic grey sweater.

Mango, Pointed Toe Leather Shoes
Mango
Pointed Toe Leather Shoes

This looks like an ultra-expensive designer pair I have on my "holy grails" list.

Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt
Madewell
Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt

Now that spring is here, I'm pulling out my denim midi skirts.

Olina Linen Pant Es
Reformation
Olina Linen Pant Es

These breezy pull-on pants are such a can't-miss item.

Citron Linen Dress Es
Reformation
Citron Linen Dress Es

No joke, this is already en-route to me.

leather bomber jacket
H&M
Bomber Jacket With Shoulder Pads

Run, don't walk— this jacket is deeply discounted at the moment.

the Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
The Signature Poplin Oversize Button-Up Shirt

This simple, oversize button-down is everyone's favorite workhorse.

Balla Mesh Ballet Flat
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Ballet Flat

The viral mesh flats in all of their glory.

Emery Grommet Belt
Emery Grommet Belt

Not a want, but a need.

High Waist Wide Leg Pants
Zara
High Waist Wide Leg Pants

This sleek, washed-in white jean would look so good with everything.

Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers
Zara
Faux Patent Leather Penny Loafers

Not a want, but a need.

Studded Leather Belt
Zara
Studded Leather Belt

This suede grommet belt is simply divine.

Straight Cut High Waist Jeans ZW Collection
Zara
Straight Cut High Waist Jeans Zw Collection

I'm living for these high-cuff jeans this spring.

Leo Long Waistcoat
Aligne
Leo Long Waistcoat

This color!

Wool Blend Blanket Coat
Helsa
Wool Blend Blanket Coat

Helsa can do no wrong in my eyes.

Tania Cardigan
Helsa
Tania Cardigan

Example B.

Cleo Collared Sweater
Sndys
Cleo Collared Sweater

Okay Sndys, I see you.

yellow slip skirt
Madewell
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt

Another butter yellow item I'm eyeing this year.

Elena Studded Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite
Elena Studded Leather Shoulder Bag

This splurge-worthy bag is all over my Pinterest feed.

Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Cuffed Crop Jeans

While you'd think light wash jeans are the only things to wear between winter and spring, think again: this ultra-dark pair looks so elegant.

Randy Maxi Trench Coat
Anine Bing
Randy Maxi Trench Coat

This trench is a workhorse I know you'd use over and over.

Sawyer Top
Staud
Sawyer Top

Absolutely gorgeous.

Natalia Thong Sandals
Staud
Natalia Thong Sandals

Chic.

Palmero Corset Top
Staud
Palmero Corset Top

Not your basic white top.

Boxy Cuff Sleeve Cotton Blend Jacket
Theory
Boxy Cuff Sleeve Cotton Blend Jacket

Sophia Richie-Grainge-would approve.

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

I'll leave you with this.

Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.

Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
