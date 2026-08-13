The heatwave isn’t even over, but I’ve already started to think about the jackets I’ll be investing in for autumn. Anyone who lives in or has even visited the UK understands just how quickly the temperature can drop, and getting ahead can set you up for a seamless shift into the new season, especially as the best new styles tend to move quickly. Lucky for us, autumn 2026's hottest jacket trend is already here, and it's a far cry from the classic trench coats we typically see at this time of year. Instead, polished dressers are opting for a specific outerwear trend that, in my opinion, is much more elevated. Enter the frog-fastening jacket.
I first spotted this jacket style last winter when minimalist brand Róhe’s Pankou jacket took over both social media and the chat of the Who What Wear office. Featuring ornamental braided cord loops and knotted toggles, the outerwear feels much more refined than your standard button or zipper coat. And whilst I definitely think that this artisanal jacket is well worth the investment, you’ll be pleased to know that these considered frog-fastening styles have also been spotted all over the high street, including Zara and H&M.
Minimal enough to pair with any dress, pair of jeans or tailored trousers, whilst also feeling fresh enough to serve as an elevated yet no-less-elegant point of difference from your timeless drummer or collarless jacket, I'm already considering all the ways I'll style it. Throughout the transitional season, the refined style can be thrown over a plain tank, linen pants and ballet flats for the office, then layered alongside a lightweight jumper, wool trousers and loafers when it cools down.
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Whether you’re thinking of investing in a trusty high-street hero or plan to splurge out that bit of extra cash on a luxury investment, the frog-fastening jacket trend is guaranteed to last in your wardrobe for many years to come. Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the most sophisticated styles to shop for autumn 2026 and beyond.
Shop Frog-Fastening Jackets
ZARA
Zw Collection Peplum Blazer With Frog Fastening
A striking silhouette that you don't usually find on the high street.
Róhe
Pankou Closure Linen Jacket
Opt for this lightweight linen until the temperatures drop.
H&M
Knot-Button Jacket
This classic black hue will pair with everything you own.
Reformation
Regin Jacket
Such an elegant silhouette.
MANGO
Straight Jacket With Toggle Fastening
I adore this slightly boxier style.
ALIGNE
Saffron Knot Fastening Satin Shirt
This chic shirt will also double up as jacket for the transitional season.
Róhe
Marie leather jacket
I haven't been able to stop thinking about this supple leather iteration.
GINA TRICOT
Button Through Jacket
I cannot believe this from the high street.
Massimo Dutti
Total Look Flowing Overshirt
No notes.
Róhe
Pankou Closure Jacket
An easy way to inject some colour into your autumn wardrobe.
ZARA
Zw Collection Satin Shirt With Frog Fastening
The satin finish takes this from basic to elevated.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.