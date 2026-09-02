There are few fall outfit combinations as reliable as jeans and boots, and this season, the pairing is getting a noticeable refresh. Rather than reaching for the same black ankle boots that have dominated for years, fashion people are gravitating toward styles with more personality—whether through an unexpected texture, a sharper silhouette, or a softer, more luxurious color. The result makes even the simplest denim outfit feel completely current.
What's especially noteworthy about fall 2026's biggest boot trends is how easily they work with denim already hanging in your closet. Straight-leg, relaxed, and wide-leg jeans all take on a different attitude depending on the boots you add, which means you don't necessarily need an entirely new wardrobe to make your outfits feel fresh. A great pair of boots can do most of the heavy lifting.
This fall, the styles gaining momentum range from sleek and polished to subtly statement-making. Animal prints are adding interest to otherwise minimalist outfits, while glossy patent leather and razor-sharp pointed toes bring a more directional feel. On the softer side, kitten heels and light-latte suede offer an understated approach that feels just as relevant. Consider these the five boot trends about to be everywhere.
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Light-Latte Suede Boots
While rich chocolate brown has ruled recent seasons, lighter latte is emerging as the fresh neutral to know for fall. In suede, the creamy beige-brown feels especially luxurious and gives denim a softer, more expensive-looking finish. The shade works beautifully alongside everything from classic blue denim to indigo and washed black. If you're investing in one pair of understated boots this season, light-latte suede is a chic contender.
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boot
PAIGE
Greta Boots
Dolce Vita
Buckly Boots
ZARA
Suede Kitten Heel Ankle Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Willoughby Western Boots
Patent-Leather Boots
High-shine patent leather is bringing a polished, slightly retro mood to fall footwear. The glossy finish creates a striking contrast against denim, making even an uncomplicated jeans outfit look intentional. Black and deep-brown versions feel sophisticated and easy to wear throughout the season. Think of them as the sleeker, dressier alternative to your everyday leather boots.
ZARA
Heeled Ankle Boots
Black Suede Studio
Aero 25 Boots
STAUD
Wally Flat Boots
Ariat
Jade Boots
ANINE BING
Livia Chelsea Boots
Animal-Print Boots
Animal-print boots are shaping up to be one of the easiest ways to make denim feel significantly cooler this fall. Leopard-, zebra-, and snakeskin-inspired finishes act almost like a neutral while still adding just enough visual interest to an outfit. They look particularly chic when the rest of the styling is kept simple and understated. If your jeans-and-boot outfits have been feeling predictable lately, this is the trend that'll change that.
Schutz
Lexi Mid Boots
Isabel Marant
Jiry Boots
GANNI
Embroidered Zebra Western Boots
Schutz
Mary Ellen Knee High Boots
AZALEA WANG
Madeye Snakeskin Embossed Knee High Boots
Razor-Sharp Pointed-Toe Boots
The pointed toe is getting even sharper for fall, and the exaggerated shape gives jeans a more directional edge. The elongated silhouette also visually lengthens the leg, particularly when it peeks out underneath long denim. Whether paired with a stiletto, block, or low heel, the dramatic toe shape makes these boots feel distinctly 2026. It's a small detail that can completely transform the proportions of a denim look.
AEYDE
Zoe Leather Ankle Boots
Schutz
Mikki Up Boots
Favorite Daughter
Sasha Booties
Tony Bianco
Apollo Boots
Schutz
Ulla Boots
Kitten-Heel Boots
Kitten heels continue to dominate footwear, so it was only a matter of time before the silhouette became a major boot trend too. The low, delicate heel feels refined without sacrificing the practicality you want from everyday fall shoes. With jeans, kitten-heel boots create that effortless dressed-up effect without looking overly formal. They're an ideal middle ground for anyone who wants a little height but has no interest in spending the day in towering heels.