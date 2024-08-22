'90s Celebs Knew How to Dress for Autumn—7 Chic Outfits I'm Re-Creating Now

To put your best foot forward, sometimes, you have to look back to the past first. That sounds much more profound than I intend it to, but that's precisely what I'm doing this autumn where my style is concerned.

The 1990s gave us so many wonderful things; I'd argue some of the best movies ever made were created in that decade. Tamagotchis. Twenties-something Leonardo Dicaprio. Internet for the masses! And yet, I'd still say one of the very best things to come out of it was the fashion.

The fact we reference and, more importantly, meticulously emulate '90s fashion today showcases just how important it was. While other decades produced clothing that can feel rather costume-y when you wear it now—don't get me wrong, there was plenty of that from the '90s too!)—but the '90s hit different. Looking at the more distilled, minimal part of the era, there are so many looks from the archives that feel just as relevant today; so much so, they form the blueprint of the biggest trends from the last few seasons.

On the subject of seasons, we're on the cusp of autumn, so what better time to take a nostalgic look back at the '90s autumn outfits that were great then and still look great now. Coming to you courtesy of Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jennifer Lopez, below, I've charted some very chic '90s autumn outfits worn by celebrities back in the day that I think suit autumn 2024 down to a T.

7 '90s Autumn Outfits I'm Stealing from Celebrities From the Decade

1. Jennifer Aniston's Suede Coat, Jeans, Scarf and Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The wider suede jacket trend didn't originate in the '90s—they go back to the 1950s—but the decade certainly adopted them as its own and now, the piece is synonymous with that period. Earthy browns and rich tans are what to look for, as seen here on Jennifer Aniston. And yes, that is a red carpet you spy—this is the sort of look celebs wore to attend movie premieres back in the '90s. I urn for a simple time such as this.

Shop the Look

Massimo Dutti Suede Coat £499 SHOP NOW This is the first thing on my autumn wish list.

H&M Ribbed Vest Top £7 SHOP NOW A bonafide staple.

Toteme Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange £160 SHOP NOW I own this scarf and can confirm, it's incredibly soft.

Bottega Veneta Small Arco Tote Bag £2600 SHOP NOW The dream tote bag.

& Other Stories Relaxed Tapered Jeans £85 SHOP NOW The wash of these jeans feels authentically '90s.

Arket Square-Toe Chelsea Boots £199 SHOP NOW Nothing says "'90s shoe" quite like a square-toe boot.

2. Naomi Campbell's White Suit, Vest Top, Tan Bag and Suede Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: She might have made her mark on the runway, but Naomi Campbell's style was just as impressive when she was off the catwalk. Here, she's leaving the airport wearing in a white suit, tan tote bag and suede boots like the icon she is.

Shop the Look

H&M Oversized Linen-Blend Blazer £45 SHOP NOW I always turn to H&M for affordable tailoring. It never disappoints.

COS Ribbed Tank Top £17 SHOP NOW A piece no one should be without. I love the wider straps as they cover bras perfectly.

H&M Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £38 SHOP NOW See what I mean? Bravo, H&M.

DeMellier The New York Bag in Tan £495 SHOP NOW All of our editors would really love to own this tote bag.

NeroGiardini Suede Pull-On Chelsea Boots £170 SHOP NOW Everything about these, from the colour to the piped detail running down the front, feels '90s to me.

3. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Black Coat, Headband, Blue Jeans and Boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I have an unhealthy obsession with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s style, and this is easily one of her most recognisable looks of the decade. Simple but chic was her potency, and this combination of a black coat, white T-shirt, perfect jeans, glossy boots and a tortoiseshell headband is a testament to that.

Shop the Look

MANGO Coat Traviata £170 SHOP NOW Chic and timeless, just like CBK.

MANGO Tortoiseshell-Effect Headband £16 SHOP NOW The perfect add-on to a bigger order.

COS Clean-Cut T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW Our editors rave about the quality and fit of this COS tee.

MOTHER The Doozy Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Flared Jeans £261 SHOP NOW Bootcut jeans were the biggest denim trend of the decade. Pay homage with this subtle flare.

& Other Stories Leather Sock Boots £175 SHOP NOW The height of these boots is ideal for layering under trousers and long skirts.

4. Cindy Crawford's Leather Blazer, Black Roll Neck, Miniskirt and Gloves

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sometimes, I think time travel is real. How else could Cindy Crawford have known how iconic this look would become? Burgundy is one of 2024's biggest fashion colour trends, and the fact she's worn it by way of a leather jacket only makes this look feel more current. Layered over a black ensemble, this outfit is the very definition of sleek.

Shop the Look

Bottega Veneta Leather Jacket £3590 SHOP NOW Not a want but a fully-fledged need.

Saint Tropez Mila Roll Neck Jumper £35 SHOP NOW All the chic women I follow make good use of a black roll neck in their wardrobes.

& Other Stories A-Line Mini Skirt £55 SHOP NOW The little slit is a nice touch.

M&S Collection Leather Warm Lined Gloves £20 SHOP NOW I really rate M&S's leather accessories.

Autograph 3 Pack 15 Denier Ladder Resist Tights £10 SHOP NOW The tights are also up there!

5. Tyra Banks's Denim Jacket, Graphic Tee, Leggings and Trainers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A denim jacket and loafers is a look that you'll spot people wearing on the regular in 2024, but there's something about this outfit that Tyra Banks wore in the '90s that makes it stand out. The Calvin Klein T-shirt might have something to do with it; wearing one of those back in the day was probably the biggest style serve you could make.

Shop the Look

& Other Stories Boxy Denim Jacket £95 SHOP NOW Wear this over dresses, pretty tops, knits—anything!

Calvin Klein Monogram T-shirt £40 SHOP NOW This cult tee also comes in black (but sadly not grey like Banks's).

LULULEMON Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings £88 SHOP NOW Once you go Wunder, you never go back.

The White Company Organic Cotton Ribbed Stripe Socks £12 SHOP NOW Am I Gen Z yet?

New Balance 530 Trainers £110 SHOP NOW The ultimate off-duty model shoe.

6. Jennifer Lopez's Cream Jumper, White Jeans and Suede Accessories

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Don't mind her—that's just Jennifer Lopez wearing an all-white outfit with suede accessories like it's no big deal, even though, in 2024, it's just about the chicest look I could think of wearing. Somehow, it feels more timeless than the flares and platforms she currently has a penchant for—such is the beauty of '90s fashion!

Shop the Look

JOSEPH Cashmere Sweater £495 SHOP NOW A cashmere jumper is the ultimate luxury.

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW These could be vintage—just look at that shape!

Arket Curved Suede Bag £179 SHOP NOW Such a gorgeous colour and shape.

COS Column Jeans £85 SHOP NOW White jeans aren't just for summer, you know.

STAUD Wally Suede Ankle Boots £380 SHOP NOW I have had my eye on a pair of Staud's Wally boots for years—maybe 2024 will be the year I finally buy a pair.

7. Iman's Beret, Stripe Top, Blazer and Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A beret on your head, check. A striped top under your tailoring, check. Jeans dyed the perfect shade of blue, check. David Bowie on your arm, check. Being one of the most iconic women of the '90s, check. Iman really did have it all.

Shop the Look

& Other Stories Wool Beret £27 SHOP NOW Make any outfit look cute with this hat.

& Other Stories Tailored Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Double-breasted blazers always feel so elegant.

Whistles Fine Crew Stripe Knit £89 SHOP NOW I like the combination of black and beige here.

KHAITE Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans £460 SHOP NOW These are Kendall Jenner's fave jeans.