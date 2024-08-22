'90s Celebs Knew How to Dress for Autumn—7 Chic Outfits I'm Re-Creating Now
To put your best foot forward, sometimes, you have to look back to the past first. That sounds much more profound than I intend it to, but that's precisely what I'm doing this autumn where my style is concerned.
The 1990s gave us so many wonderful things; I'd argue some of the best movies ever made were created in that decade. Tamagotchis. Twenties-something Leonardo Dicaprio. Internet for the masses! And yet, I'd still say one of the very best things to come out of it was the fashion.
The fact we reference and, more importantly, meticulously emulate '90s fashion today showcases just how important it was. While other decades produced clothing that can feel rather costume-y when you wear it now—don't get me wrong, there was plenty of that from the '90s too!)—but the '90s hit different. Looking at the more distilled, minimal part of the era, there are so many looks from the archives that feel just as relevant today; so much so, they form the blueprint of the biggest trends from the last few seasons.
On the subject of seasons, we're on the cusp of autumn, so what better time to take a nostalgic look back at the '90s autumn outfits that were great then and still look great now. Coming to you courtesy of Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jennifer Lopez, below, I've charted some very chic '90s autumn outfits worn by celebrities back in the day that I think suit autumn 2024 down to a T.
7 '90s Autumn Outfits I'm Stealing from Celebrities From the Decade
1. Jennifer Aniston's Suede Coat, Jeans, Scarf and Boots
Style Notes: The wider suede jacket trend didn't originate in the '90s—they go back to the 1950s—but the decade certainly adopted them as its own and now, the piece is synonymous with that period. Earthy browns and rich tans are what to look for, as seen here on Jennifer Aniston. And yes, that is a red carpet you spy—this is the sort of look celebs wore to attend movie premieres back in the '90s. I urn for a simple time such as this.
Shop the Look
2. Naomi Campbell's White Suit, Vest Top, Tan Bag and Suede Boots
Style Notes: She might have made her mark on the runway, but Naomi Campbell's style was just as impressive when she was off the catwalk. Here, she's leaving the airport wearing in a white suit, tan tote bag and suede boots like the icon she is.
Shop the Look
I always turn to H&M for affordable tailoring. It never disappoints.
A piece no one should be without. I love the wider straps as they cover bras perfectly.
Everything about these, from the colour to the piped detail running down the front, feels '90s to me.
3. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Black Coat, Headband, Blue Jeans and Boots
Style Notes: I have an unhealthy obsession with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s style, and this is easily one of her most recognisable looks of the decade. Simple but chic was her potency, and this combination of a black coat, white T-shirt, perfect jeans, glossy boots and a tortoiseshell headband is a testament to that.
Shop the Look
Bootcut jeans were the biggest denim trend of the decade. Pay homage with this subtle flare.
The height of these boots is ideal for layering under trousers and long skirts.
4. Cindy Crawford's Leather Blazer, Black Roll Neck, Miniskirt and Gloves
Style Notes: Sometimes, I think time travel is real. How else could Cindy Crawford have known how iconic this look would become? Burgundy is one of 2024's biggest fashion colour trends, and the fact she's worn it by way of a leather jacket only makes this look feel more current. Layered over a black ensemble, this outfit is the very definition of sleek.
Shop the Look
All the chic women I follow make good use of a black roll neck in their wardrobes.
5. Tyra Banks's Denim Jacket, Graphic Tee, Leggings and Trainers
Style Notes: A denim jacket and loafers is a look that you'll spot people wearing on the regular in 2024, but there's something about this outfit that Tyra Banks wore in the '90s that makes it stand out. The Calvin Klein T-shirt might have something to do with it; wearing one of those back in the day was probably the biggest style serve you could make.
Shop the Look
6. Jennifer Lopez's Cream Jumper, White Jeans and Suede Accessories
Style Notes: Don't mind her—that's just Jennifer Lopez wearing an all-white outfit with suede accessories like it's no big deal, even though, in 2024, it's just about the chicest look I could think of wearing. Somehow, it feels more timeless than the flares and platforms she currently has a penchant for—such is the beauty of '90s fashion!
Shop the Look
I have had my eye on a pair of Staud's Wally boots for years—maybe 2024 will be the year I finally buy a pair.
7. Iman's Beret, Stripe Top, Blazer and Jeans
Style Notes: A beret on your head, check. A striped top under your tailoring, check. Jeans dyed the perfect shade of blue, check. David Bowie on your arm, check. Being one of the most iconic women of the '90s, check. Iman really did have it all.
Shop the Look
