'90s Celebs Knew How to Dress for Autumn—7 Chic Outfits I'm Re-Creating Now

To put your best foot forward, sometimes, you have to look back to the past first. That sounds much more profound than I intend it to, but that's precisely what I'm doing this autumn where my style is concerned.

The 1990s gave us so many wonderful things; I'd argue some of the best movies ever made were created in that decade. Tamagotchis. Twenties-something Leonardo Dicaprio. Internet for the masses! And yet, I'd still say one of the very best things to come out of it was the fashion.

The fact we reference and, more importantly, meticulously emulate '90s fashion today showcases just how important it was. While other decades produced clothing that can feel rather costume-y when you wear it now—don't get me wrong, there was plenty of that from the '90s too!)—but the '90s hit different. Looking at the more distilled, minimal part of the era, there are so many looks from the archives that feel just as relevant today; so much so, they form the blueprint of the biggest trends from the last few seasons.

On the subject of seasons, we're on the cusp of autumn, so what better time to take a nostalgic look back at the '90s autumn outfits that were great then and still look great now. Coming to you courtesy of Jennifer Aniston, Naomi Campbell, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and Jennifer Lopez, below, I've charted some very chic '90s autumn outfits worn by celebrities back in the day that I think suit autumn 2024 down to a T.

7 '90s Autumn Outfits I'm Stealing from Celebrities From the Decade

1. Jennifer Aniston's Suede Coat, Jeans, Scarf and Boots

90s autumn outfits: Jennifer Aniston wears a suede jacket, scarf and jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: The wider suede jacket trend didn't originate in the '90s—they go back to the 1950s—but the decade certainly adopted them as its own and now, the piece is synonymous with that period. Earthy browns and rich tans are what to look for, as seen here on Jennifer Aniston. And yes, that is a red carpet you spy—this is the sort of look celebs wore to attend movie premieres back in the '90s. I urn for a simple time such as this.

Shop the Look

Massimo Dutti, Suede Coat
Massimo Dutti
Suede Coat

This is the first thing on my autumn wish list.

Ribbed Vest Top
H&M
Ribbed Vest Top

A bonafide staple.

Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange
Toteme
Classic Wool Scarf Dark Grey Mélange

I own this scarf and can confirm, it's incredibly soft.

Small Arco Tote Bag
Bottega Veneta
Small Arco Tote Bag

The dream tote bag.

Relaxed Tapered Jeans
& Other Stories
Relaxed Tapered Jeans

The wash of these jeans feels authentically '90s.

Square-Toe Chelsea Boots - Black - Arket Gb
Arket
Square-Toe Chelsea Boots

Nothing says "'90s shoe" quite like a square-toe boot.

2. Naomi Campbell's White Suit, Vest Top, Tan Bag and Suede Boots

90s autumn outfits: Naomi Campbell wears a white suit and clogs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: She might have made her mark on the runway, but Naomi Campbell's style was just as impressive when she was off the catwalk. Here, she's leaving the airport wearing in a white suit, tan tote bag and suede boots like the icon she is.

Shop the Look

Oversized Linen-Blend Blazer
H&M
Oversized Linen-Blend Blazer

I always turn to H&M for affordable tailoring. It never disappoints.

Ribbed Tank Top
COS
Ribbed Tank Top

A piece no one should be without. I love the wider straps as they cover bras perfectly.

Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers
H&M
Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers

See what I mean? Bravo, H&M.

The New York | Tan Small Grain Ecru Stitching | Demellier
DeMellier
The New York Bag in Tan

All of our editors would really love to own this tote bag.

Nerogiardini Suede Pull-On Chelsea Boots, Brown
NeroGiardini
Suede Pull-On Chelsea Boots

Everything about these, from the colour to the piped detail running down the front, feels '90s to me.

3. Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's Black Coat, Headband, Blue Jeans and Boots

90s autumn outfits: Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy wears a black coat, white T-shirt and blue jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I have an unhealthy obsession with Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy's '90s style, and this is easily one of her most recognisable looks of the decade. Simple but chic was her potency, and this combination of a black coat, white T-shirt, perfect jeans, glossy boots and a tortoiseshell headband is a testament to that.

Shop the Look

Coat Traviata
MANGO
Coat Traviata

Chic and timeless, just like CBK.

Tortoiseshell-Effect Headband
MANGO
Tortoiseshell-Effect Headband

The perfect add-on to a bigger order.

COS, Clean-Cut T-Shirt

COS
Clean-Cut T-Shirt

Our editors rave about the quality and fit of this COS tee.

The Doozy Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Flared Jeans
MOTHER
The Doozy Cotton-Blend Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

Bootcut jeans were the biggest denim trend of the decade. Pay homage with this subtle flare.

Leather Sock Boots
& Other Stories
Leather Sock Boots

The height of these boots is ideal for layering under trousers and long skirts.

4. Cindy Crawford's Leather Blazer, Black Roll Neck, Miniskirt and Gloves

90s autumn outfits: Cindy Crawford wears a burgundy leather jacket with a miniskirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Sometimes, I think time travel is real. How else could Cindy Crawford have known how iconic this look would become? Burgundy is one of 2024's biggest fashion colour trends, and the fact she's worn it by way of a leather jacket only makes this look feel more current. Layered over a black ensemble, this outfit is the very definition of sleek.

Shop the Look

Bottega Veneta, Leather Jacket
Bottega Veneta
Leather Jacket

Not a want but a fully-fledged need.

Saint Tropez Mila Roll Neck Jumper
Saint Tropez
Mila Roll Neck Jumper

All the chic women I follow make good use of a black roll neck in their wardrobes.

A-Line Mini Skirt
& Other Stories
A-Line Mini Skirt

The little slit is a nice touch.

Leather Warm Lined Gloves
M&S Collection
Leather Warm Lined Gloves

I really rate M&S's leather accessories.

3pk 15 Denier Ladder Resist Tights
Autograph
3 Pack 15 Denier Ladder Resist Tights

The tights are also up there!

5. Tyra Banks's Denim Jacket, Graphic Tee, Leggings and Trainers

90s autumn outfits: Tyra Banks wears leggings, trainers and a denim jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A denim jacket and loafers is a look that you'll spot people wearing on the regular in 2024, but there's something about this outfit that Tyra Banks wore in the '90s that makes it stand out. The Calvin Klein T-shirt might have something to do with it; wearing one of those back in the day was probably the biggest style serve you could make.

Shop the Look

Boxy Denim Jacket
& Other Stories
Boxy Denim Jacket

Wear this over dresses, pretty tops, knits—anything!

Calvin Klein, Monogram T-shirt
Calvin Klein
Monogram T-shirt

This cult tee also comes in black (but sadly not grey like Banks's).

Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings - 25
LULULEMON
Wunder Train High-Rise Leggings

Once you go Wunder, you never go back.

Organic Cotton Ribbed Stripe Socks
The White Company
Organic Cotton Ribbed Stripe Socks

Am I Gen Z yet?

New Balance 530 Trainers - White/grey - Arket Gb
New Balance
530 Trainers

The ultimate off-duty model shoe.

6. Jennifer Lopez's Cream Jumper, White Jeans and Suede Accessories

90s autumn outfits: Jennifer Lopez wears a cream roll neck top and white jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Don't mind her—that's just Jennifer Lopez wearing an all-white outfit with suede accessories like it's no big deal, even though, in 2024, it's just about the chicest look I could think of wearing. Somehow, it feels more timeless than the flares and platforms she currently has a penchant for—such is the beauty of '90s fashion!

Shop the Look

Cashmere Sweater
JOSEPH
Cashmere Sweater

A cashmere jumper is the ultimate luxury.

Le Specs, Outta Love Sunglasses
Le Specs
Outta Love Sunglasses

These could be vintage—just look at that shape!

Curved Suede Bag - Brown - Arket Gb
Arket
Curved Suede Bag

Such a gorgeous colour and shape.

Column Jeans - Straight
COS
Column Jeans

White jeans aren't just for summer, you know.

Wally Suede Ankle Boots
STAUD
Wally Suede Ankle Boots

I have had my eye on a pair of Staud's Wally boots for years—maybe 2024 will be the year I finally buy a pair.

7. Iman's Beret, Stripe Top, Blazer and Jeans

90s autumn outfits: Iman wears a Breton stripe top, blazer and blue jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: A beret on your head, check. A striped top under your tailoring, check. Jeans dyed the perfect shade of blue, check. David Bowie on your arm, check. Being one of the most iconic women of the '90s, check. Iman really did have it all.

Shop the Look

Wool Beret
& Other Stories
Wool Beret

Make any outfit look cute with this hat.

Tailored Blazer
& Other Stories
Tailored Blazer

Double-breasted blazers always feel so elegant.

Fine Crew Stripe Knit
Whistles
Fine Crew Stripe Knit

I like the combination of black and beige here.

Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Danielle Stretch High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans

These are Kendall Jenner's fave jeans.

Chunky Penny Loafers
Charles & Keith
Chunky Penny Loafers

When you're bored of boots, a black loafer is the ideal autumn, '90s-coded substitute.

Maxine Eggenberger
Maxine Eggenberger
Deputy Editor

Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s deputy editor and has over thirteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and elevated style content specifically for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their SEO strategy and keyword planning, works closely with the beauty team on content initiatives, represents the brand at industry events, and regularly contributes to social media, including her own Who What Wear UK TikTok franchise, French Style Fridays. Previously, Maxine appeared on ITV's This Morning in her own fashion segment and has interviewed countless celebrities—everyone from Victoria Beckham to Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o.

Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine’s career began when, after completing her first-ever internship at Look magazine, she was offered a position on the brand's fashion desk. She accepted, leaving university a year early in the process. Her passion and natural talent for writing and styling meant she swiftly rose through the ranks to become the title's fashion news and commercial content editor, with a stint as InStyle.co.uk’s fashion and beauty writer along the way. She later served as Look’s acting Editor in Chief, overseeing both print and digital, before embarking on a successful freelance career, working with Grazia, The Pool, and Marie Claire amongst others.

Maxine is based remotely from her countryside home near Edinburgh where she spends her downtime renovating her house, walking her dogs, hosting friends and trying to master the art of making Old Fashioned cocktails.

