From the parasols littered along the coastline of the Côte d’Azur to the perennially chic Breton tops that serve as a cornerstone of a French woman’s wardrobe, stripes are synonymous with summer dressing for the most discerning tastemakers amongst us. (Think: Jackie Kennedy on a yacht moored in Martha’s Vineyard, Lee Radziwill along the Amalfi Coast, Brigitte Bardot on the set of Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave Contempt.)
Still, stripes haven’t been treated with the same reverence that polka dots have, often being regarded as a dated contemporary compared to this beloved print trend. However, it appears to be a palpable shift in the sartorial landscape, with stripes swiftly usurping spotty motifs as the style to relish this season. Be it balloon shorts or T-shirts, stripes are dominating across every category, elevating wardrobe basics with sleek horizontal lines and multi-coloured hues.
Though perhaps once maligned in mundane settings, the runways have heralded the return of stripes with a vengeance, with Matthieu Blazy devoting a core part of his debut collection at Chanel to striped tweed sets and Miu Miu reminding everyone how crucial a striped long-sleeve can be in adding contrast to a look.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
“Stripes have an extensive history in fashion,” explains Lucia Hanna, the co-founder of fashion brand With Harper Lu, whose striped mini dresses, tank tops and skirts have become such a coveted style this summer. “Everything always makes a comeback,” she acknowledges before adding that stripes are one of the classic styles that “will stick around for a while”.
As for styling them, she suggests thinking about stripes as both the hero piece and the neutral layering element. “My favourite thing to do is also mix stripes with another pattern, such as leopard print or florals,” Hanna notes. This is something the brand’s co-founder, Cathie Burke, adds. “Don't be afraid to pair stripes with different fabric textures either. Also, don't feel that because you're wearing stripes you need to tone it down.”
Stripes both steal the spotlight and fall under the radar, making them a truly versatile piece that any well-edited wardrobe would benefit from including. Ahead, I’ve compiled a list of the best stripe pieces currently available to shop across each category. From Posse’s drop-shoulder shirts to Réalisation Par’s iconic striped Cora dress, uncover the ways to wear them below.
Shop the Striped Fashion Trend:
1. Jeans
Style Notes: At first thought, I assumed that wearing striped jeans might make me feel like Paddington Bear when he’s behind bars in the beloved British franchise’s second film. However, after observing countless stylish women adopt this trend for themselves, including Paris-based fashion and fitness influencer Alice Pilate, my tune certainly changed. They combine a ‘60s, jet-set sensibility with the clean lines and editorial polish of the ‘90s—two decades that surely anyone can find solace in.
Shop the Trend:
H&M
Cotton Denim Trousers
With a mix of balmy corals and sun dried aubergine, this colour palette feels so fitting for the changing season.
ZARA
Trf Low-Rise Striped Wide-Leg Jeans
These sorbet hues will remind you of summer, long after the season ends.
ZARA
Mid-Waist Striped Jeans
A more palatable version of the trend for those minimalists amongst us.
Boden
High Rise Column Leg Jeans
This column jean shape is already one of autumn's leading
2. Tops
Style Notes: I’m someone who often rejects quiet luxury for feeling too boring and ideas of a capsule wardrobe quite constrictive. As a result, I’m always looking for pieces that can fill the gap for a basic that is anything but boring. Enter: Striped tops. Adored by the likes of Alexa Chung, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber, this piece makes any old pair of jeans or boudoir-approved slip skirt feel far more exciting. This Matteau style pictured here has become especially covetable by fashion editors and tastemakers alike, but I also have to mention again the options from Posse, which takes a simple long-sleeve top and makes it far more interesting thanks to the addition of chocolate brown and sky blue lines.
This is a top that will suit literally every colour of jeans.
MATTEAU
Breton Striped Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
This style is in hot demand.
Reformation
Asher Oversized Long Sleeve Tee
The contrast between the butter yellow and indigo blue will make you appear more considered.
3. Dresses
Style Notes: If you hadn’t observed the must-have item of the summer—Réalisation Par’s darling Cora dress—striped dresses are on the upswing. The chameleonic nature of these styles offers a breezy entry point for those looking to inject more colour into their wardrobes without having to commit to one singular hue. Plus, the geometric lines add a touch of intrigue, setting you apart from the swarms of people decked out in pastel linens and crochet fabrics.
Shop the Trend:
Réalisation Par
The Cora
Trust me, this dress is well worth it's viral status.
Forever New
Chiffon Halter Neck Maxi Dress
Don't just feel like you need to commit to one direction of stripes when you wear this trend, either.
With Harper Lu
Bias Mini Dress
You'll feel like the lead character in a Y2K rom-com when wearing this trend.
Anthropologie
It's 9pm Teresa V-Neck Midi Slip Dress
As the name suggests, this is a style for wearing on evenings where you never want the late night to end.
4. Shorts
Style Notes: An extension of the boxer short craze that dominated a few seasons ago, stripe shorts offer a “borrowed from the boys” insouciance that complements so many transitional staples. Relaxed yet refined, this style’s subtle elegance also makes it somewhat of a blank canvas, perfect for juxtaposing with bolder styles, be it the tie-up Doen top seen here, or sweet broderie anglaise blouses.
Shop the Trend:
POSSE
Nadine Striped Ruffled Cotton-Jersey Shorts
Pair with the matching top, as pictured above.
H&M
Rib-Knit Mini Shorts
Proof that your favourite pair of summer shorts can be worn as the weather drops—just pair it with a sturdy knit.
FAITHFULL
Carlo Striped Jersey Shorts
There are still a few weeks of summer yet, so whether you're heading away to make the most of the heat or staying put, this style will ensure you still like stylish on any occasion.
ZARA
Trf Striped Mini Denim Shorts
Candy coloured shades are all the rage.
5. Skirts
Style Notes:
Shop the Trend:
Damson Madder
Caspia Midi Skirt
These midi silhouettes can be spotted all over London.
Prada
Striped Cotton Skirt
Prada's colour combinations are always superb.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Hera Striped Cotton-Poplin Mini Skirt
Mixing two of the biggest colour trends of 2026
VERSACE
Striped Denim Mini Skirt
Dario Vitale's one and only show for Versace has instantly become a cult collection, so you'll own a part of fashion history with this style.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.