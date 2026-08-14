Sorry, Polka Dots—This Print Trend Will Make Your Tops, Jeans and Dresses Look Chicer This Autumn

It's time to bid your polka dots adieu, with the supremely chic stripe fashion trend swiftly becoming the most defining look of autumn.

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A collage of the striped fashion trend.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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From the parasols littered along the coastline of the Côte d’Azur to the perennially chic Breton tops that serve as a cornerstone of a French woman’s wardrobe, stripes are synonymous with summer dressing for the most discerning tastemakers amongst us. (Think: Jackie Kennedy on a yacht moored in Martha’s Vineyard, Lee Radziwill along the Amalfi Coast, Brigitte Bardot on the set of Jean-Luc Godard’s French New Wave Contempt.)

Still, stripes haven’t been treated with the same reverence that polka dots have, often being regarded as a dated contemporary compared to this beloved print trend. However, it appears to be a palpable shift in the sartorial landscape, with stripes swiftly usurping spotty motifs as the style to relish this season. Be it balloon shorts or T-shirts, stripes are dominating across every category, elevating wardrobe basics with sleek horizontal lines and multi-coloured hues.

Though perhaps once maligned in mundane settings, the runways have heralded the return of stripes with a vengeance, with Matthieu Blazy devoting a core part of his debut collection at Chanel to striped tweed sets and Miu Miu reminding everyone how crucial a striped long-sleeve can be in adding contrast to a look.

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An image of the stripe fashion trend on the Chanel spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

“Stripes have an extensive history in fashion,” explains Lucia Hanna, the co-founder of fashion brand With Harper Lu, whose striped mini dresses, tank tops and skirts have become such a coveted style this summer. “Everything always makes a comeback,” she acknowledges before adding that stripes are one of the classic styles that “will stick around for a while”.

As for styling them, she suggests thinking about stripes as both the hero piece and the neutral layering element. “My favourite thing to do is also mix stripes with another pattern, such as leopard print or florals,” Hanna notes. This is something the brand’s co-founder, Cathie Burke, adds. “Don't be afraid to pair stripes with different fabric textures either. Also, don't feel that because you're wearing stripes you need to tone it down.”

Stripes both steal the spotlight and fall under the radar, making them a truly versatile piece that any well-edited wardrobe would benefit from including. Ahead, I’ve compiled a list of the best stripe pieces currently available to shop across each category. From Posse’s drop-shoulder shirts to Réalisation Par’s iconic striped Cora dress, uncover the ways to wear them below.

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1. Jeans

An image of @alicepilate wearing stripe jeans with red ballet flats and a three-quarter-length shirt.

(Image credit: @alicepilate)

Style Notes: At first thought, I assumed that wearing striped jeans might make me feel like Paddington Bear when he’s behind bars in the beloved British franchise’s second film. However, after observing countless stylish women adopt this trend for themselves, including Paris-based fashion and fitness influencer Alice Pilate, my tune certainly changed. They combine a ‘60s, jet-set sensibility with the clean lines and editorial polish of the ‘90s—two decades that surely anyone can find solace in.

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2. Tops

An image of @alexisforeman wearing a striped shirt with white jeans and flip-flops.

(Image credit: @alexisforeman)

Style Notes: I’m someone who often rejects quiet luxury for feeling too boring and ideas of a capsule wardrobe quite constrictive. As a result, I’m always looking for pieces that can fill the gap for a basic that is anything but boring. Enter: Striped tops. Adored by the likes of Alexa Chung, Elsa Hosk and Hailey Bieber, this piece makes any old pair of jeans or boudoir-approved slip skirt feel far more exciting. This Matteau style pictured here has become especially covetable by fashion editors and tastemakers alike, but I also have to mention again the options from Posse, which takes a simple long-sleeve top and makes it far more interesting thanks to the addition of chocolate brown and sky blue lines.

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3. Dresses

An image of @caitlinburnhamm wearing a stripe dress.

(Image credit: @caitlinburnhamm)

Style Notes: If you hadn’t observed the must-have item of the summer—Réalisation Par’s darling Cora dress—striped dresses are on the upswing. The chameleonic nature of these styles offers a breezy entry point for those looking to inject more colour into their wardrobes without having to commit to one singular hue. Plus, the geometric lines add a touch of intrigue, setting you apart from the swarms of people decked out in pastel linens and crochet fabrics.

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4. Shorts

An image of @smythsisters wearing a Doen blouse with striped shorts.

(Image credit: @smythsisters )

Style Notes: An extension of the boxer short craze that dominated a few seasons ago, stripe shorts offer a “borrowed from the boys” insouciance that complements so many transitional staples. Relaxed yet refined, this style’s subtle elegance also makes it somewhat of a blank canvas, perfect for juxtaposing with bolder styles, be it the tie-up Doen top seen here, or sweet broderie anglaise blouses.

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5. Skirts

An image of a stripe skirt form With Harper Lu.

(Image credit: With Harper Lu)

Style Notes:

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.