Kristina Ang is a Who What Wear editor in residence, a fashion writer and content creator, and a social producer for Spotify. Previously, she worked as a social video coordinator at Harper's Bazaar.
Not to be dramatic, but summer might be my least favorite season of the year—the heat and humidity, mosquitoes… And don't even get me started about the high electric bills.
Maybe it's because I live in New York City, where waiting on the subway platform for the train somehow feels hotter than actually being outside. Even though it should feel easier (less clothes, less stress, or so you would think), getting dressed in the summer has become more of a chore for me than ever. I'm someone who likes to dress up, but ultimately, summer has a habit of finding me in the same tank top and jorts. Don't get me wrong. I love jelly sandals and a colorful summer outfit just as much as the next person, but every once in a while, I'd love to step out in an outfit and not come back with sweat stains.
The fleeting months between the blistering heat and treacherous cold are—dare I say—fashion's most fashionable. It's the brief window when a chunky-knit sweater can be paired with a barely-there lace skirt, an oversize trench can be draped over the simplest of looks and become the outfit itself, and a Canadian tuxedo suddenly feels right with a bright-red cardigan tossed over the shoulders. Are you excited yet?
Before we welcome cooler days, here are the seven early-fall pieces that have been on my mind all summer and will be welcomed with open arms the second it ends.
Kristina Ang's Fall Essentials
1. Colorful Tights
Gone are the days when tights only came in black, brown, and beige. Today's stockings are far more adventurous. Plus, they're practical, providing a light layer of warmth that makes them perfect for crisp fall nights.
Reformation x Swedish Stockings
Olivia Premium Tights
Urban Outfitters
Ophelia Lace Fishnet Tights
Calzedonia
Semi-Opaque 30 Denier Tights
2. Trench Coats
Light layers are essential for fall, and not many pieces do the job quite as effectively as a trench coat. It's that in-between moment when it's not quite cold enough to pull your puffer out of storage yet too chilly to get by with a cardigan alone. Pro tip: Shop vintage men's trench coats for an oversize and lived-in fit.
ZARA
Water-Repellent Belted Trench Coat
SANDY LIANG
Henley Trench
J.Crew
New Icon Trench Coat
3. Knee-High Boots
The moment I can switch out my ballet flats and thong sandals for a great pair of knee-high boots is when I know that fall is officially here. Last year, Frye's beloved motorcycle boots made their comeback, and I expect to see the style continue to make its way onto the streets this season.
ZARA
Suede Biker Boots
Miu Miu
Leather Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Reflect Boot
4. Fringe Bags
I was never much of a fringe girl in my formative years, but as my personal style has evolved, so have my tastes. Try incorporating an asymmetrical fringe top or boho fringe bag into your wardrobe this fall—you won't regret it.
Free People
Finn Fringe Leather Shoulder Bag
NILI LOTAN
Asher Bag
MANGO
Beaded Handbag
5. Statement Outerwear
I very much treat my fall and winter outerwear like the main event of my outfit, whether we're talking about a multicolored shearling zip-up or a moto jacket. Outerwear is one of my favorite ways to incorporate more personality into my looks without sacrificing practicality or comfort.
Lioness
Angel Jacket
Reformation
Stella Coat
Sézane
Jule Jacket
6. Beanies
As someone who is devoted to having bangs for the rest of her life, wearing a beanie has become a serious commitment—an occasion of sorts. I've come to love the cozy accessory, but sadly, hat hair is very real, and it's the price we all have to pay. I guess that just means my beanies have to be especially stylish. That way, I never have to take them off.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chunky Fairisle Beanie
NOUR HAMMOUR
Dallen Shearling-Trimmed Leather Beanie
Ivy Ellis
The Cousteau Beanie
7. Blazers
In addition to my glasses and bangs, I'd like to think blazers are the final puzzle piece of my signature look. You just can't go wrong with a white T-shirt, jeans, and a crisp blazer. These days, there's a blazer for everyone, whether you're into oversize men's blazers or a more structured fit with shoulder pads.
Kristina Ang is a writer and fashion content creator based in NYC. From a young age, she's been passionate about building a career in the fashion industry with experience in both editorial and social media. Previously, she worked as a Social Video Coordinator at Harper’s Bazaar, where she helped grow the brand’s video presence by producing short- and long-form franchises across platforms. During her time at Bazaar, she also contributed as a writer, covering fashion, beauty, and pop culture. Outside of her editorial work, Kristina creates personal content centered around her fashion career, industry transparency, and the things she loves most. When she’s not working (which is rare), she’s likely rock climbing, playing tennis, or grabbing a coffee or matcha at a local cafe.