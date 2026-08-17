The cardinal rule of a capsule wardrobe is to have one of everything good, but I make an exception to this rule when it comes to the cotton poplin trouser trend. My obsession seems to be making up for lost time as I've flooded my summer capsule wardrobe with various pairs and packed them for every single Euro holiday I've taken. I'm not quite sure how I lived without them.
Cotton poplin trousers have the breathability of linen trousers but structure and tailoring that give them an edge when it comes to elevating outfits. They exude a laidback energy, but can just as easily be dressed up. To me, there's no more perfect style of trouser.
Whilst I'm acutely aware that summer is beginning its subtle wind-down, cotton poplin trousers are a piece I'll happily carry with me into autumn. They're gold for a transitional capsule wardrobe as they provide just enough coverage without being as warm as thicker wool trousers. They may look chic with button-downs and silky camisoles, but they're just as pretty styled with jumpers, leather jackets and cardigans as the weather shifts.
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I've purchased two pairs from COS with different leg widths and waist heights, but I was wearing them so often I felt I needed more. I promptly ordered a skirted, tie-waist pair from Fuchsia Shaw and a fun barrel-meets-balloon trouser shape from Deiji Studios. Gap also enticed me with a pair in a simple silhouette for more casual occasions. Though I don't want to admit it, I know myself well enough to realise I'll likely be buying them in autumn, too (a burgundy or chocolate brown pair perhaps?). With Nothing Underneath's Sifnos trousers are also high on my list.
Aside from versatility, what makes them such a great alternative to linen trousers and other styles is their shape. They're the only trousers I've worn where I feel both comfortable and infinitely more put-together. The number of shoe styles you can wear with them is also appealing. Trainers, heeled sandals, flip-flops, slides and loafers all feel equally well placed under the hems of cotton trousers.
As someone who rarely wears shorts and steers clear of dresses most of the time, I dare say they're the perfect bottoms for most seasons. The fashion set agrees. I've seen countless tastemakers wearing them, from London to Los Angeles to Greece. They're not shy of experimenting with different colours or patterns either. If you like stripes, mirrored embellishments, hot pink, red, cobalt blue or classic white—they're all present.
If you've been tempted by a pair (or are just looking for your next one), here are five of the chicest cotton poplin trouser trends I've seen again and again throughout this summer.
5 Cotton Poplin Trouser Trends to Shop in 2026
1. Tie-Waist Cotton Poplin Trousers
Style Notes: Already having two regular styles in my wardrobe, I wanted something a little different, and a tie-waist was the answer. I purchased one with a skirt overlay, giving any outfit a unique twist, all thanks to the cotton poplin trouser style. Whether the bow is at the side, back or front, it's a small detail that has a much larger impact than you'd expect. Take it a step further by finding a pair in a bolder shade or trending summer colour, such as teal, hot pink, chartreuse or poppy red.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Elara Pant
The perfect pant for the office, dinner or weekends. If you love the material, this style also comes in other colours and materials.
FUCHSIA SHAW
The Ines Trouser
The aforementioned trousers I can't stop wearing. The skirt has a snap closure at the bottom of the trouser leg that keeps it attached. So clever.
BASERANGE
Kolla Pants
Baserange is beloved by fashion people everywhere. Its basics feel more luxurious and the tailoring is superb.
Style Notes: I'm not sure how red ever lost its trend status. Thankfully, this summer brought it back, from bright cerise to orange-leaning poppy red. It's just proof of how powerful red is when incorporated into an outfit. With such a bold colour on the bottom, I recommend styling it with a matching top in the same shade (for maximalists) or a neutral hue such as white or black. If you're looking for something a touch more earthy, consider burgundy or wine-coloured shades, which will no doubt seamlessly take your wardrobe into autumn.
Shop the Look:
ZARA
Poplin Trousers
The thin tie-waist belt gives these a cool look. Tuck a vest or silky cami into the top.
With Nothing Underneath
The Weekend: Hemp, Red
Pair with the matching shirt for look that's both effortless and elegant.
DISSH
Ina Relaxed-Fit Cotton Trousers
The perfect bright poppy hue if you want something that's slightly more pink-leaning.
Jamie Haller
Boxer Cotton Wide-leg Pants
These trousers are elevated enough for wearing to the office.
3. Balloon Poplin Trousers
Style Notes: Combining two of the season's biggest trouser trends, cotton poplin balloon trousers feature the timeless material in a silhouette that brings more interest than a straight-leg cut. These still retain the structured shape often attributed to poplin cotton in particular, but have the movement and volume of a balloon or barrel look. Take note of how Paris-based stylist and consultant Loïcka Grâce styled hers. With a crisp poplin blouse in a different neutral, you get a cohesive look (thanks to the matching materials) that stands out.
Shop the Look:
Reformation
Aven Pant
These have such a nice leg shape and also come in a short length.
& Other Stories
Cotton Balloon Trousers
The double ties on the waist are a very cool detail.
ALAÏA
Striped Cotton-Poplin Balloon Pants
A super luxe pair to wear with a crop top or baby tee.
Whistles
Fig Cotton Balloon Trouser
Simple and suitable for September.
4. Cobalt Blue Poplin Trousers
Style Notes: If there's one colour that's been appearing more than any other, and may even forge ahead of white poplin cotton trousers, it's cobalt blue. Reminiscent of the Mediterranean and inherently vibrant, it's an exceptional shade for wearing during the summer. Because it's reminiscent of the sea, cobalt also has somewhat of a grounding pull to it as well. It's a great colour for the foundation of an outfit, and one you can wear with a handful of colours for a unique pairing, such as white, light pink, chocolate brown, olive or silver.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
Sifnos Trousers: Fine Poplin,
One of the nicest pairs going this summer, and created in collaboration with London-based tastemaker Lucy Williams.
Leset
Kyoto Carpenter Pant
Leset's Kyoto Pant sells out over and over again. There are so many good colours to choose from, including this cobalt.
Jamie Haller
Lotus cotton-poplin wide-leg pants
A great pair for a more relaxed fit with an inner tie waist.
Reformation
Elara Pant
These are actually made of nylon, but the dusty blue hue is too good to not include. Not to mention the shape very much resembles that of cotton poplin trousers.
5. White Poplin Trousers
Style Notes: Though linen trousers are a popular choice for heatwave wear, their white cotton poplin counterpart has gathered an immense number of fans this summer. White trousers are always synonymous with warmer seasons, but the crisp texture of poplin and structured shape give them a silhouette fit for wearing to the beach but also going to dinner afterwards.
Shop the Look:
With Nothing Underneath
Sifnos Trousers: Fine Poplin, White X Lucy Williams
If you love the shape of the Sifnos trousers, you can also get them in white.
DISSH
Zahara Cotton-Poplin Trousers
Pair with a poplin sleeveless top or button-down for the ultimate summer holiday look.
COS
Cotton Straight-Leg Drawstring Trousers
I love how unique this light grey colour is that looks almost white. I can also vouch for the quality of these trousers. I have a navy pair that have washed and worn so well.
Toteme
Drawstring cotton wide-leg balloon pants
These have a cool drawstring cord at the ankle, so you can wear them with more of a straight leg or as more of a balloon trouser.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.