Don't Default to Black—These Colors Look Even Better With Burgundy

Burgundy has been the color of fall for a few seasons now and most of us reach for the same color to pair it with every time: black. It's a safe, foolproof combination, but it's too easy to be the only thing you pair it with. Burgundy deserves a wider rotation than that. After some serious scrolling on my IG, I found so much inspiration. We have plenty of colors to choose from.
I'm not saying retire the black pants or the black boots, they're still doing their job. But there are quite a few colors and prints that all bring out something different in burgundy, from a little more warmth to a little more edge, and they're worth working into your closet alongside it. From leopard print to yellow, try these colorways next time.
Grey
This is the color pairing for when you want burgundy to look put together without any real effort. The two never compete, so a grey knit or trouser just lets the burgundy piece carry the look. It's an easy pairing to build a whole capsule around.
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JW PEI
Nina Metal Charm Hobo Bag
Leset
Barb Satin Tank Top
Chanel
Pumps
Leopard Print
I know, I know, leopard print isn’t exactly a color. But lately, it feels like a neutral. Pairing it with burgundy leans into the moodier, richer side of fall dressing instead of fighting it. Think a leopard coat over a burgundy dress, or a leopard bag against burgundy separates.
RE/DONE
Isabelle Rib-Knit Cardigan
rag & bone
Skylar High Waist Corduroy Flare Pants
Saint Laurent
Tribute leather platform sandals
Yellow
Would you have guessed yellow and burgundy work together? The two sit on opposite ends of the color wheel, which is exactly why the combination feels so unexpected next to the black-and-burgundy default. But this color combo brings out a retro vibe I’m all about.
Varley
Rosia Fleece Hoodie
vuori clothing
AllTheForm™ Legging
Gap
100% Cotton Oversized Sweater
Denim
Burgundy and denim might be the lowest-effort pairing on this list, and that's exactly the point. Instantly, you've got a fall outfit without overthinking it. It's the combination for days when you want the color payoff without the fuss.
LIONESS
Bare Crop Satin Tank
FRAME
X Amelia Gray Relaxed Bootcut Jeans
DOLCEVITA
Evelan Wedges Garnet Leather
Brown
Here’s to an easy tonal pairing since both colors are rooted in the same warm, earthy family. This one feels especially right once the weather actually turns cold.
J.Crew
Collection 2026 Barn Jacket™
Reformation
Oversized Seraphina Tote
MANGO
Straight-Fit Pleated Trousers
But Yes, Black Never Fails
It's polished, it works for basically any occasion, and it never asks you to think too hard about getting dressed. This isn't an argument to retire it, just a reminder that it's not the only option in your closet. Rotate in a few of the pairings above and black will still be there waiting for you.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.