Ariana Madix Had One Wish for Her Emmys Look: "I Wanted to Look Like a Star"

On July 8, 2026, in the dead of night in Fiji, Ariana Madix got a call from her team letting her know she had just scored her first Emmy nomination as the host of Peacock's Love Island USA. It was a career-defining moment for the actress and TV personality, but the celebrations could wait. Madix, in the midst of filming season 8 of the hit reality dating show, needed her beauty rest.
In the weeks since, the good news kept rolling in for Madix. Season 8 of Love Island USA shattered Peacock viewing, making it the streamer's most-watched original season, and last month, the 41-year-old announced her return to Broadway this fall playing Connie Francis in Just in Time.
This weekend was all about the 78th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards. With her mom as her date, Madix indulged in a glamorous evening complete with a glittery pale-pink Yara Shoemaker gown with cascading crystal and beaded embellishments. Dripping in Sophia D jewels, she finished the look, styled by Jordan Dorso, with Gianvito Rossi heels and a spritz of her go-to Fiji fragrance. (More on this later.)
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Madix invited Who What Wear into her getting-ready suite for an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at how her stunning Emmys look came together. Keep reading for more.
What was the first thing you did when you heard about your Emmy nomination?
It was the middle of the night when I found out from my team, so I went back to sleep. It was amazing to celebrate with the whole Love Island family in Fiji—"Lush Life" dance included.
Take us through your Emmys morning.
[My boyfriend] Dan made me some breakfast and then went to pick up my mom so we could get glammed together, and I had an iced coffee. I was so excited that my mom was going to share in the day with me, and she looked fabulous in her gown. Dan and I had flown in from New York the night before, so we didn't plan on doing anything else.
This is a very exciting career milestone. When talking with your team, what was your vision for your red carpet look?
I never get my heart set on an idea too early because it might not be available or might not fit. That being said, I wanted to look like a star.
Tell us about the look you ultimately chose for the evening. What made it a standout among other options?
I had shown Jordan a Yara Shoemaker dress I loved. We had a fitting at my temporary Broadway apartment in New York and narrowed it down to two dresses we loved. Ultimately, we felt like this one was a perfect Emmys nod to Love Island because it felt like a glamorous mermaid.
Any favorite details to note?
The jewels really set the whole look off. We went for an asymmetrical look with the earrings and the most gorgeous rings. When Jordan sent me a photo of the ring, my response was just, "I'm dead."
What's your red carpet dressing philosophy?
I have to feel confident. It doesn't matter how amazing something is. If I feel unsure of myself in any way, you'll see that all over my face.
What was the direction for your glam look? Did you and your team look at any specific references?
I sent a bunch of inspo pics in our group chat, and [my makeup artist Afton Williams] and [hairstylist Carl Bembridge] took it and made it into something completely new. Afton created her own blush shade with all the different things she was mixing, and Carl is truly a sculptor of hair.
What are your essential red carpet beauty products?
Once I leave the house, I'm on my own, and it can be a while before photos are taken, so I always bring a clean brush to press any spots where I'm creasing, extra lip product to reapply, and sometimes a small hairbrush.
What fragrance did you choose for the evening, and why?
I wore the Sol de Janeiro perfume mist in number 59. I have it in Fiji when I'm filming, so it felt right to wear it for the night.
Who were you most excited to see/run into tonight?
My mom and my team, fellow nominee Kristen Kish, and Queen Latifah!
What did the end of your night look like?
We went to the gala afterward with my team and my mom. After that, we went home to get ready to fly back to New York!
Right after this, you are returning to Broadway as Connie Francis in Just in Time. What are you looking forward to with this performance?
Connie's music has resonated with so many people, including myself, and it's an honor to tell her story. Every day, I wake up grateful that I get to do what I love for a living, surrounded by people who inspire me creatively every day. We used to pray for times like these, and I'll never forget that!
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.