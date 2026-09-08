I’ve Done The Research— These Are The 6 Biggest Micro Trends of Autumn 2026

As someone who swears by the careful art of a well-balanced capsule wardrobe, you might think it's a touch out of character to be discussing the biggest microtrends of autumn 2026. But alas, you would be wrong.
You see, whilst I remain picky with what enters my rotation, I’ve always believed that there’s a clever way to embrace trends without abandoning your staples. Invest in just the rightcolour, shape, or style and suddenly the pieces you know and love will be lent a new lease of life. Because if we’re honest, although you can never go wrong with a pair of straight-leg jeans, a crisp white T-shirt or a cashmere cardigan, sometimes all it takes is the smallest update (perhaps an unexpected pattern, playful print or interesting colour) to transform your outfit from safe to knockout.
Putting my fashion editor brain to good use, I’ve taken a scroll through the trends cropping up on the autumn runways as well as, crucially, the styles the fashion set are already snapping up and wearing IRL. And boy do I have an edit for you. Be it “dated” boho patterns or statement-making details, think of this as your guide to the new season—and, most importantly, how to actually wear them this season.
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The 6 Coolest Micro Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Autumn:
1. All About Animal
Style Notes: Be it leopard, zebra, or deer, autumn is set to be a wild one with animal print prowling back into the spotlight once more. Adding a playful pop to neutrals whilst projecting a strong image of confidence and power, this season, forget styling them in neat head-to-toe blocks. Instead, animal prints are being used to accentuate vibrant hues or (for the more adventurous amongst us) mixed and matched together for a deliciously maximalist finish.
Shop the Animal Print Trend:
H&M
Barrel-Leg Twill Trousers
I just know these barrel leg jeans will be everywhere by the end of the month.
AEYDE
Clara Snake-Effect Leather Pumps
Unleash your wild side with this pair of snake-effect kitten heel pumps.
MANGO
Leather Heeled Sandal
These would look super cool styled with black jeans and a loose shirt thus autumn.
DeMellier
The New York
If you're a pared-back dresser looking to embrace the trend this autumn, a muted hue mock croc bag is the easiest way to do it.
Rixo
Aldith Wool Jacket in Marla Leopard Black
All you need is an accent.
2. Casual Camo
Style Notes: If the troves of camo print on your social media feeds make you feel as though you’ve stumbled into Destiny’s Child's Survivor music video, well, you wouldn’t be the only one. Beloved for its utilitarian, almost anti-fashion appeal, camo has (almost ironically) become one of the coolest motifs to wear. Grounding in essence whilst pairing well with both neutrals and vibrant hues alike, it's already been picked up by an array of It girls. So whether you choose to channel Alexa Chung and pair yours with ballet flats and a waistcoat, or take a slightly more fashion-forward approach with a fringed peplum top(more on that later), this once strictly practical motif is ready to be put to work (pardon the pun) this autumn.
Shop the Camo Print Trend:
Nili Lotan
Tribeca Camouflage Barrel-Leg Jeans in Green - Nili Lotan
Style with loafers and a loose T-shirt for a fashion-forward look.
Topshop
Denim Baggy Camo Jorts
I love how these shorts look styled with a contrast t-shirt.
Stradivarius
Camouflage Print Cap
I've been loving all things camo and pink as of late.
Mini Cream
Mini Cream Camouflage
This skirts has jumped to the top of my wishlist.
Urban Outfitters
Molly Camo Ribbed Cami
Layer over a white T-shirt this autumn.
3. Fanciful Fringe
Style Notes: This year, we’ve seen the rise of all manner of tactile textures, but nothing has quite captivated the fashion set like the arrival of tassels. As fashion continues to turn from quiet luxury, this decorative embellishment is making a very convincing comeback. Instantly injecting a sense of playfulness, movement and visual joy to each step. Whether woven into your favourite bags and shoes, adorning dresses or taking centre stage in a Caroline Lin (pictured above) style top, tassels are proving that sometimes more really means more.
Shop the Tassel Trend:
M&S
Embroidered Collared Detail Shirt
I love how this shirt looks paired with wide leg leans and sandals.
Dissh
Fiora Fringed Woven Top
Statement making.
Reiss
Fringe-Detail Sheer-Panel Mini Dress
The perfect party dress does exist!
Topshop
Night Beaded Toe Thong Heeled Sandal
These heels also come in gold and red.
Le Sundial
Lee tasseled velvet shoulder bag
Mark my words, come festive season tassel pouch bags will be everywhere.
4. Pretty Paisley
Style Notes: Here at Who What Wear UK, we’ve been quietly predicting the return of paisley print for some time and as we turn the corner into autumn 2026, it seems like the day has finally arrived. Inherently bohemian with a hint of retro charm, today's most covetable iterations feel worlds away from the psychedelic paisleys of The Beatles. Instead, think muted hues worked into sumptuous satin jackets or the kitch motif decorating your favourite pair of jeans. It's the same print we know and love, but decidedly more polished and grown-up.
Shop the Paisley Print Trend:
Reiss
Paisley-Print Shorts
See what I mean when I said the motif feel more grown-up this autumn?
Dries Van Noten
Printed Mid-rise Wide-leg Jeans
The intricate laser-etched motif gives these Dries Van Noten's wide-leg jeans the appearance of woven tapestry.
Sandro
Cropped Bandana-Print Woven Shir
This pretty blouse would pair with tapered trousers and ballet flats on a warmer day.
Anthropologie
Paisley Long-Sleeve Blouse
I just know Sienna Miller would love this nearly-nude blouse.
Reformation
Una Silk Scarf Top
Who'd have thought this eclectic print would pair so well with a tan suede skirt.
5. Fluttery Feathers
Style Notes: As if fashion couldn’t get any more weird and wonderful this season, may I turn your attention to feather accessories? Dynamic in their movement, deliciously tactile and instantly capable of adding a little theatrical drama to even the most pared-back looks, faux feathers have quickly become the go-to styling detail of choice of the It girls this year.
Be it fluttering from the ear as oversized earrings or making a pretty statement pinned to the blazer à la Sara Walker Ratliffe ( pictured above), feathers are proving that sometimes the smallest (and fluffiest) finishing touch can have the biggest impact.
Shop the Feather Accessories Trend:
Kurt Geiger
Sloane East West Shoulder Bag
This bag would look super chic styled with an all black look.
Gianluca Capannolo
Feather-Trim Brooch
If you're looking for a way to add a incorporate summers shades of blue within your autumn rotation, might I turn your head to this feathered brooch?
Paris Texas
Feather Lidia Mules 105
Bury me in these mules.
Staud
Winslow feather-trimmed shoulder bag
If I was a autumn bag, I'd be this one.
TWINSET
Feathers Oval T Earrings
The perfect finishing touch.
6. The Micro Crop
Style Notes: Now, it's true, autumn is practically a signifier of jacket season. However, the micro-trend I’m more interested in this year is that of the cropped button-up jacket. And no, these aren’t the staple cropped trenches or bouncy bombers we know and love. This season they’re far more sculptural: think neat, close-to-the-body silhouettes that sit somewhere between a jacket and a blouse. Perfect for warmer autumn days when you want a little structure without the bulk. Be it in a vivid hue styled with black capris, or as a Daughter Of A Hoarder (pictured above) has with a pair of fitted jeans and pointed-toe shoes, it's an easy way to look polished without having to try too hard.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Regin Jacket
On a cooler day, layer a white T-shirt underneath.
ASOS DESIGN
Wrap Neck Crop Blazer Jacket
We saw so many wrap-neck blazers like this on the fashion set in spring, and six months later the style in back.
ZARA
Satin Jacket With Frog Fastening
I'm here for anything frog fastened and peplum.
MALINA
Vendela
I'm here for anything balloon-sleeved and satin this season.
H&M
Handmade wool-blend jacket
What not to love about a jacket that does the accessorising for you.
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.
At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.