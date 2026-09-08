I’ve Done The Research— These Are The 6 Biggest Micro Trends of Autumn 2026

If you're looking for a trend-led way to freshen your capsule wardrobe, look no further.

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Three of the 6 biggest micro trends of autumn 2026.
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
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As someone who swears by the careful art of a well-balanced capsule wardrobe, you might think it's a touch out of character to be discussing the biggest microtrends of autumn 2026. But alas, you would be wrong.

You see, whilst I remain picky with what enters my rotation, I’ve always believed that there’s a clever way to embrace trends without abandoning your staples. Invest in just the right colour, shape, or style and suddenly the pieces you know and love will be lent a new lease of life. Because if we’re honest, although you can never go wrong with a pair of straight-leg jeans, a crisp white T-shirt or a cashmere cardigan, sometimes all it takes is the smallest update (perhaps an unexpected pattern, playful print or interesting colour) to transform your outfit from safe to knockout.

aimeesong

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Putting my fashion editor brain to good use, I’ve taken a scroll through the trends cropping up on the autumn runways as well as, crucially, the styles the fashion set are already snapping up and wearing IRL. And boy do I have an edit for you. Be it “dated” boho patterns or statement-making details, think of this as your guide to the new season—and, most importantly, how to actually wear them this season.

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The 6 Coolest Micro Trends Fashion People Will Be Wearing This Autumn:

1. All About Animal

vakhuulaa

(Image credit: @vakhuulaa)

Style Notes: Be it leopard, zebra, or deer, autumn is set to be a wild one with animal print prowling back into the spotlight once more. Adding a playful pop to neutrals whilst projecting a strong image of confidence and power, this season, forget styling them in neat head-to-toe blocks. Instead, animal prints are being used to accentuate vibrant hues or (for the more adventurous amongst us) mixed and matched together for a deliciously maximalist finish.

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2. Casual Camo

aimeesong

(Image credit: @aimeesong)

Style Notes: If the troves of camo print on your social media feeds make you feel as though you’ve stumbled into Destiny’s Child's Survivor music video, well, you wouldn’t be the only one. Beloved for its utilitarian, almost anti-fashion appeal, camo has (almost ironically) become one of the coolest motifs to wear. Grounding in essence whilst pairing well with both neutrals and vibrant hues alike, it's already been picked up by an array of It girls. So whether you choose to channel Alexa Chung and pair yours with ballet flats and a waistcoat, or take a slightly more fashion-forward approach with a fringed peplum top(more on that later), this once strictly practical motif is ready to be put to work (pardon the pun) this autumn.

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3. Fanciful Fringe

@thecarolinelin

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

Style Notes: This year, we’ve seen the rise of all manner of tactile textures, but nothing has quite captivated the fashion set like the arrival of tassels. As fashion continues to turn from quiet luxury, this decorative embellishment is making a very convincing comeback. Instantly injecting a sense of playfulness, movement and visual joy to each step. Whether woven into your favourite bags and shoes, adorning dresses or taking centre stage in a Caroline Lin (pictured above) style top, tassels are proving that sometimes more really means more.

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4. Pretty Paisley

@oliviatps

(Image credit: @oliviatps)

Style Notes: Here at Who What Wear UK, we’ve been quietly predicting the return of paisley print for some time and as we turn the corner into autumn 2026, it seems like the day has finally arrived. Inherently bohemian with a hint of retro charm, today's most covetable iterations feel worlds away from the psychedelic paisleys of The Beatles. Instead, think muted hues worked into sumptuous satin jackets or the kitch motif decorating your favourite pair of jeans. It's the same print we know and love, but decidedly more polished and grown-up.

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5. Fluttery Feathers

styledsara

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: As if fashion couldn’t get any more weird and wonderful this season, may I turn your attention to feather accessories? Dynamic in their movement, deliciously tactile and instantly capable of adding a little theatrical drama to even the most pared-back looks, faux feathers have quickly become the go-to styling detail of choice of the It girls this year.

Be it fluttering from the ear as oversized earrings or making a pretty statement pinned to the blazer à la Sara Walker Ratliffe ( pictured above), feathers are proving that sometimes the smallest (and fluffiest) finishing touch can have the biggest impact.

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6. The Micro Crop

daughterofahoarder

(Image credit: @daughterofahoarder)

Style Notes: Now, it's true, autumn is practically a signifier of jacket season. However, the micro-trend I’m more interested in this year is that of the cropped button-up jacket. And no, these aren’t the staple cropped trenches or bouncy bombers we know and love. This season they’re far more sculptural: think neat, close-to-the-body silhouettes that sit somewhere between a jacket and a blouse. Perfect for warmer autumn days when you want a little structure without the bulk. Be it in a vivid hue styled with black capris, or as a Daughter Of A Hoarder (pictured above) has with a pair of fitted jeans and pointed-toe shoes, it's an easy way to look polished without having to try too hard.

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Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki
Junior Fashion Editor

Imani-Nia Francis-Tsolaki is Junior Fashion Editor at Who What Wear UK, where she expertly navigates Gen-Z-aligned editorial content and brand try-ons to unearth the most worthwhile pieces, while valiantly resisting the urge to add every single one to her basket.

At Who What Wear, Imani is committed to uncovering cool new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and finding gems that make shopping accessible (and fun) for everyone.