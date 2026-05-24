As someone who swears by the carefully curated art of a balanced capsule wardrobe, the term “dated” is one I hold with little weight. You see, I (and all of the other editors here at Who What Wear UK) believe that regardless of your price point, once you've invested well, the pieces in your rotation should withstand fashion's ever-changing zeitgeist). But with that being said, sometimes a swap (or two) is needed to make your staples feel slight more current, and in a time where fashion's cyclical nature is more felt than ever, its an unfortunate fact that sometimes the pieces we've loved for years, suddenly lose their appeal.
However, consolation can be found in the smallest way. As nostalgia continues to dominate the trendsphere, many 'dated' styles have managed to make their way back. Be it the iconic Isabel Marant Beckett Wedge of the ‘2010s, or the ‘60s capri (formally known as the pedal pusher), and even the Y2K jelly sandal. Each of these once written off pieces has found its way back into the rotation of fashion's most pristine dressers ahead of summer.
So, what does this mean for the fashion trends of 2026? Well, the answer is simple. Having taken a gander at the spring/summer runways and perused the social media feeds of the chicest dressers on the app, the trends they’re leaning towards aren’t too different from those of yesteryear. Think buttery yellow hues swapped for fresh cornflower blue, or ditsy florals replaced with prim polka dots. Want to know what's worth pausing and what's worth picking up? I've rounded up the 7 trends fashion insiders are swapping "dated" styles out for in summer 2026. Scroll to see more.
1. Pausing: Butter Yellow, Wearing: Cornflower Blue
Style Notes: Off the back of the vibrant turquoise satin that cropped up this spring, cornflower blue has emerged as the shade of favour in 2026. Blending natural serenity with refined elegance, this soft shade balances a punch of personality whilst paring well with the pared-back neutrals. Rendered in everything from silky satin dresses to pretty wedge flip-flops, this hue will make you feel just as relaxed as the weather itself.
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Shop the Cornflower Blue Trend:
Reformation
Danica Knit Dress
The perfect throw-on-and-go dress.
M&S
Wedge Flatform Flip Flops
Jelly sandals are not going anywhere just yet.
GABRIELA HEARST
Shiva Gathered Cotton-Poplin Maxi Skirt
Pair with a white linen shirt and strappy sandals this summer.
Self-Portrait
Floral-Appliqué Satin Minidress in Blue
The floral-appliqués trailing down the back will float with you as you move.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend
Can you ever go wrong with a linen set come summer? Shop the matching Palazzo Trousers (£130).
2. Pausing: Waistcoats, Wearing: Peplum Tops
Style Notes: Had you asked me a few years ago if the 2010’s peplum top would ever make its way back, the answer would be a firm no. Yet as we journey into summer, this structured hem has made its way back onto the agenda once again. Garnering celebrity approval from Millie Bonnie Bongiov, Taylor Swift and Elsa Hosk (pcitured above), its ultra-”feminine” allure and instant polish make it primed to replace the fitted waistcoats we’ve adored for years.
Shop Peplum Tops:
Hobbs
Bowes Ribbed Knitted Peplum Top
A classic.
Ganni
Peplum Blouse in Shibori Organza
Style with black shorts and leather sandals this summer.
Autograph
Lace Collared Waisted Shirt
It even looks good with fitted leather trousers too!
LIBEROWE
Lavinia Cotton-Poplin Blouse
Butter yellow still going strong this summer.
Róhe
Peplum Wool and Silk Top in Black
The silk blend will keep you call all summer.
3. Pausing: Oval Sunglasses, Wearing: '70s Specs
Style Notes: A maximalist summer is well and truly taking shape, and if you need any further proof, just take a look at the specs. Reminiscent of the supersized sunnies favoured by Twiggy, Jane Birkin and Jackie Kennedy-Onassis in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it makes sense that the arbiters of the bohemian aesthetic, Chloe, are spearheading the trend once more. With an inherent retro appeal, these are the perfect finishing touch to the billowing blouses and draped balloon pants we’ve all come to know and love this season.