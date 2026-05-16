These Dated "Ugly" Colour Trends Will Make Your Heels, Flats and Sandals Look Coolest This Summer

Invigorated by the recent smattering of blue skies, summer 2026 feels mere minutes away, and I'm ready to revive my neutrals with lively colour trends. A quick perusal of my social media feeds indicated one thing: "dated" Y2K colours are in.
We all know that fashion is cyclical, and we've been loving everything late-'90sfor quite some time. From the resurgence of heeled ballet pumps to baggy, three-quarter-length shorts, the era's kitsch, more-is-more aesthetic has us hooked once again. After decades of softly muted tones thanks to the quiet-luxury movement, it seems the colour trends coming through this season have finally caught up with the rest of the pop-culture zeitgeist.
You can’t think of Barbie pink without picturing Paris Hilton or the iconic outfits in Mean Girls. Similarly, Kate Hudson’scanary-yellow dress in How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days has remained a fashion person’s favourite for decades. Vibrant, playful and unapologetically bold, this season's coolest dressers are embracing these cheerful shades—once dismissed as "dated" or "ugly"—to inject joy into their everyday style. Whether they’re colour-blocking vivid pink dresses with banana-yellow clutches, or layering fiery red knits over icy-blue T-shirts, these hues are already injecting killawatt energy into their summer capsule wardrobes.
Style Notes: Whilst powdery blush shades swept the S/S 26 runways, it seems fashion people have found a new love for Barbie pink. A joyous, dopamine-inducing hue, vivid pink is perfect for summer, whether adding a pretty finish to barrel-leg jeans or casting a powerful silhouette in satin-dress form.
Shop Barbie Pink:
Rat & Boa
Cerise Dress
This would steal the show at a summer wedding.
Reiss
Textured Open-Toe Heeled Mules
Brighten up your monochrome looks with these beauties.
Boden
High Rise Column Leg Jeans
Personally, I'd keep the rest of my look neutral to let the jeans do the talking.
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt
A simple yet sophisticated way to include colour.
Free People
Sundazed Mini Dress
I think Olivia Rodrigo would love this dress.
2. Seafoam Green
Style Notes: Now, if seafoam green instantly reminds you of Aquamarine or a Britney Spears music video, you’re not the only one. Yet, understated and elegant, in summer 2026, this muted hue has become a great option for those who want an earthier pastel.
Shop Seafoam Green:
Reformation
Kelson Two Piece
This is exactly how I plan on wearing colour this summer.
Free People
FP One Frida Godet Midi Skirt
The swishy handkerchief hem will add playful movement to your look.
AQUAZZURA
Sweet Surrender 105 Satin Pumps
Sky high—if you dare.
Jacquemus
Le Bahia Tie-Front Shirt
Jacquemus Le Bahia shirts are a fashion-person favourite come summer.
Jigsaw
Linen Shirt
This particular tone is so calming.
3. Canary Yellow
Style Notes: Last summer brought us butter yellow, but this year, canary is the yellow hue to beat. Intense, full of contrast and able to brighten even the greyest of days, this saturated shade screams summer. A focal point on the S/S 26 runways, we've already spotted it woven throughout the collections of many of our favourite brands. From bags to skirts, dresses to ballet flats, it's time to embrace this sunshine shade.
Shop Canary Yellow:
Friends Like These
Drop Waist Sleeveless Textured Jersey Midi Dress
Perfect for a picnic with friends or a day at the races.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Relaxed Fit Striped Cotton Shirt
Style tucked into white shorts and finish with sandals.