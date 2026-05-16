These Dated "Ugly" Colour Trends Will Make Your Heels, Flats and Sandals Look Coolest This Summer

From Barbie pink to seafoam green, these once-dated Y2K colour trends are back in 2026. Scroll to discover why.

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Three fashion people wear dated Y2K colour trends 2026
(Image credit: @oliviatps @miraalmomani)
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Invigorated by the recent smattering of blue skies, summer 2026 feels mere minutes away, and I'm ready to revive my neutrals with lively colour trends. A quick perusal of my social media feeds indicated one thing: "dated" Y2K colours are in.

We all know that fashion is cyclical, and we've been loving everything late-'90s for quite some time. From the resurgence of heeled ballet pumps to baggy, three-quarter-length shorts, the era's kitsch, more-is-more aesthetic has us hooked once again. After decades of softly muted tones thanks to the quiet-luxury movement, it seems the colour trends coming through this season have finally caught up with the rest of the pop-culture zeitgeist.

elsiesarchive wears a Dated Y2k Colour Trends 2026, she wears sea foam green

(Image credit: @elsiesarchive)

You can’t think of Barbie pink without picturing Paris Hilton or the iconic outfits in Mean Girls. Similarly, Kate Hudson’s canary-yellow dress in How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days has remained a fashion person’s favourite for decades. Vibrant, playful and unapologetically bold, this season's coolest dressers are embracing these cheerful shades—once dismissed as "dated" or "ugly"—to inject joy into their everyday style. Whether they’re colour-blocking vivid pink dresses with banana-yellow clutches, or layering fiery red knits over icy-blue T-shirts, these hues are already injecting killawatt energy into their summer capsule wardrobes.

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And though they may seem a little daring, all three of these colour trends will pair well with your rotation of lightweight linens, romantic blouses, straight-leg jeans and classic tees, pushing them into a decidedly "summer 2026" mood. Scroll to discover and shop the shades.

1. Barbie Pink

oliviatps wears a Dated Y2k Colour Trends 2026, She wears barbie pink.

(Image credit: @oliviatps)

Style Notes: Whilst powdery blush shades swept the S/S 26 runways, it seems fashion people have found a new love for Barbie pink. A joyous, dopamine-inducing hue, vivid pink is perfect for summer, whether adding a pretty finish to barrel-leg jeans or casting a powerful silhouette in satin-dress form.

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2. Seafoam Green

elsiesarchive wears a Dated Y2k Colour Trends 2026, she wears sea foam green

(Image credit: @elsiesarchive)

Style Notes: Now, if seafoam green instantly reminds you of Aquamarine or a Britney Spears music video, you’re not the only one. Yet, understated and elegant, in summer 2026, this muted hue has become a great option for those who want an earthier pastel.

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3. Canary Yellow

miraalmomani

(Image credit: @miraalmomani)

Style Notes: Last summer brought us butter yellow, but this year, canary is the yellow hue to beat. Intense, full of contrast and able to brighten even the greyest of days, this saturated shade screams summer. A focal point on the S/S 26 runways, we've already spotted it woven throughout the collections of many of our favourite brands. From bags to skirts, dresses to ballet flats, it's time to embrace this sunshine shade.

Shop Canary Yellow: