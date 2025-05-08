Kate Middleton Just Re-Created One of Princess Diana's Chicest-Ever Outfits

I just did a double-take. This afternoon, Kate Middleton stepped out in a white polka dot dress that could easily be mistaken for the chic two-piece Princess Diana wore in 1986. Discover their strikingly similar looks below.

Princess Diana wears a white polka dot dress.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
in News

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana are both revered as royal fashion icons but I’ve never considered their personal styles to be particularly alike. Diana’s wardrobe was rooted in the eccentricity of the ’80s, gradually transitioning into the sleek minimalism that defined her '90s looks. In contrast, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long favoured a more restrained and consistent aesthetic—think tailored dresses, jewel-toned hues and classic accessories—a style formula that has remained largely unchanged since her royal debut.

That’s why I did a double-take when I saw Middleton step out in an outfit that could have been lifted directly from Princess Diana’s archive. Attending a service in central London to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Middleton wore a white polka-dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich, with a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a softly cinched waist—a silhouette and print so reminiscent of Diana’s iconic style, it sparked instant déjà vu.

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wear white polka dot dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The resemblance was uncanny. Diana once wore a strikingly similar white polka-dot ensemble to Epsom Races circa 1986; a structured two-piece with a nipped-in waist and bold shoulders, complete with a spattering of polka dots.

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana wear white polka dot dresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enduringly elegant, this timeless print feels as relevant today as it did in '86. Wearing hers with DeMellier's The Midi Montreal bag (£435), Middleton injected a distinctly modern twist into your ensemble, completing her look with nude pointed-toe heels, pearl drop earrings and a black headpiece.

A classic design with plenty of mileage, read on to discover the best white polka dot dresses to shop now.

SHOP WHITE POLKA DOT DRESSES:

Naira Dress
Reformation
Naira Dress

While I love this in the classic polka dot, it also comes in four other prints.

Collar Polka-Dot Woven Maxi Dress
The Kooples
Collar Polka-Dot Woven Maxi Dress

The cinch waist design gives the illusion of a blouse and skirt pairing.

Balloon Sleeve Open Back Maxi Dress
NAKD
Balloon Sleeve Open Back Maxi Dress

Style this with black ballet flats or pair with a pointed toe heel.

& Other Stories Maxi Dress With Ruffle Edging and Low Back in Spot Print
& Other Stories
Maxi Dress With Ruffle Edging

I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Rita Draped Polka-Dot Maxi Dress
Jacquemus
Rita Draped Polka-Dot Maxi Dress

The bardot neckline instills such a romantic energy.

Eleanor - Bohemia Spot Ivory
RIXO ⋆
Eleanor - Bohemia Spot Ivory

This comes in UK sizes 6—20.

Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Off-The-Shoulder Dress

Style this with knee boots during summer's chillier days.

White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
White Polka Dot Bandeau Felicity Midi Dress

This elegant polka dot dress is perfect for high-summer styling.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

