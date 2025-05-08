Kate Middleton Just Re-Created One of Princess Diana's Chicest-Ever Outfits

Kate Middleton and Princess Diana are both revered as royal fashion icons but I’ve never considered their personal styles to be particularly alike. Diana’s wardrobe was rooted in the eccentricity of the ’80s, gradually transitioning into the sleek minimalism that defined her '90s looks. In contrast, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long favoured a more restrained and consistent aesthetic—think tailored dresses, jewel-toned hues and classic accessories—a style formula that has remained largely unchanged since her royal debut.

That’s why I did a double-take when I saw Middleton step out in an outfit that could have been lifted directly from Princess Diana’s archive. Attending a service in central London to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Middleton wore a white polka-dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich, with a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a softly cinched waist—a silhouette and print so reminiscent of Diana’s iconic style, it sparked instant déjà vu.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The resemblance was uncanny. Diana once wore a strikingly similar white polka-dot ensemble to Epsom Races circa 1986; a structured two-piece with a nipped-in waist and bold shoulders, complete with a spattering of polka dots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enduringly elegant, this timeless print feels as relevant today as it did in '86. Wearing hers with DeMellier's The Midi Montreal bag (£435), Middleton injected a distinctly modern twist into your ensemble, completing her look with nude pointed-toe heels, pearl drop earrings and a black headpiece.

A classic design with plenty of mileage, read on to discover the best white polka dot dresses to shop now.

SHOP WHITE POLKA DOT DRESSES:

Reformation Naira Dress £298 SHOP NOW While I love this in the classic polka dot, it also comes in four other prints.

The Kooples Collar Polka-Dot Woven Maxi Dress £415 SHOP NOW The cinch waist design gives the illusion of a blouse and skirt pairing.

NAKD Balloon Sleeve Open Back Maxi Dress £46 SHOP NOW Style this with black ballet flats or pair with a pointed toe heel.

& Other Stories Maxi Dress With Ruffle Edging £115 SHOP NOW I really can't see this staying in stock for long.

Jacquemus Rita Draped Polka-Dot Maxi Dress £1190 SHOP NOW The bardot neckline instills such a romantic energy.

RIXO ⋆ Eleanor - Bohemia Spot Ivory £275 SHOP NOW This comes in UK sizes 6—20.

H&M Off-The-Shoulder Dress £38 SHOP NOW Style this with knee boots during summer's chillier days.