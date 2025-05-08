Kate Middleton Just Re-Created One of Princess Diana's Chicest-Ever Outfits
I just did a double-take. This afternoon, Kate Middleton stepped out in a white polka dot dress that could easily be mistaken for the chic two-piece Princess Diana wore in 1986. Discover their strikingly similar looks below.
Kate Middleton and Princess Diana are both revered as royal fashion icons but I’ve never considered their personal styles to be particularly alike. Diana’s wardrobe was rooted in the eccentricity of the ’80s, gradually transitioning into the sleek minimalism that defined her '90s looks. In contrast, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has long favoured a more restrained and consistent aesthetic—think tailored dresses, jewel-toned hues and classic accessories—a style formula that has remained largely unchanged since her royal debut.
That’s why I did a double-take when I saw Middleton step out in an outfit that could have been lifted directly from Princess Diana’s archive. Attending a service in central London to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day, Middleton wore a white polka-dot midi dress by Alessandra Rich, with a high neckline, voluminous sleeves and a softly cinched waist—a silhouette and print so reminiscent of Diana’s iconic style, it sparked instant déjà vu.
The resemblance was uncanny. Diana once wore a strikingly similar white polka-dot ensemble to Epsom Races circa 1986; a structured two-piece with a nipped-in waist and bold shoulders, complete with a spattering of polka dots.
Enduringly elegant, this timeless print feels as relevant today as it did in '86. Wearing hers with DeMellier's The Midi Montreal bag (£435), Middleton injected a distinctly modern twist into your ensemble, completing her look with nude pointed-toe heels, pearl drop earrings and a black headpiece.
A classic design with plenty of mileage, read on to discover the best white polka dot dresses to shop now.
SHOP WHITE POLKA DOT DRESSES:
While I love this in the classic polka dot, it also comes in four other prints.
The cinch waist design gives the illusion of a blouse and skirt pairing.
Style this with black ballet flats or pair with a pointed toe heel.
This elegant polka dot dress is perfect for high-summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
Fresher Models Have Eclipsed These 5 Outdated Dress Trends—Sorry, I Said It
One thing about me is that I'm honest.
-
The Elegant Dress Trend Kylie Jenner Wore to the Met Gala Will Be at Every Wedding You Attend in 2025
Trust me.
-
ASOS Launched a New Collection Called Arrange—29 Styles Worth Checking Out ASAP
Shop our favorite picks ahead.
-
Hot Take: This Trending Dress Color Is Prettier Than Pink, Red, and White
Sorry, I said it.
-
Minimalists and Maximalists Agree—Polka Dots Are the Print of the Moment
And they're here to stay.
-
22 Pretty, Everyday Dresses to Throw on Any Day of the Week
Sign me up.
-
Everyone in Paris Is Wearing This Dress Trend Instead of Slips and Drop Waists Now
It's a quintessentially French style.
-
It's True: This Pretty Dress Trend Is Officially Back From the Dead
Call it a revival.