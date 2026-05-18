With summer just around the corner, I’ve been thinking about nailing down a few easy outfit formulas that will make getting dressed a breeze over the next few months. The first look I’m adding straight into my rotation? Capri pants with low-profile trainers—courtesy of Bella Hadid.
Already shaping up to be one of the defining silhouettes of the season, capri pants offer a welcome alternative to the dresses and skirts that usually dominate summer wardrobes. Slightly unexpected and far chicer than a standard summer uniform, I can already see this trend taking over stylish wardrobes everywhere this season.
Stepping out in Cannes this week, Bella styled a baby-blue pair with a matching pastel top for a sleek tonal look. But instead of opting for the usual Cannes footwear formula, she gave the outfit a more relaxed, off-duty feel with a pair of sporty low-profile trainers.
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Sporty and polished, the combination taps into the playful '00s mood that Londoners in particular always embrace as soon as the weather starts warming up.
IMO, this might just be the coolest trouser trend to wear with trainers this season. Keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best capri pants to buy now.
Shop Capri Pants:
H&M
Ponte Di Roma Capri Trousers
Whilst I love these in the chocolate brown, they also come in black.
Zara
Denim Capris
Denim capri pants are set to be a major trend this summer.
Mango
Gingham-Check Cropped Trousers
Style these with the matching top or pair them with a simple tee.
Bershka
Technical Capris
Style these with low-profile trainers or pair them with strappy sandals.
Marks & Spencer
Slim Fit Capri Trousers
These come in three different lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Jill Cropped Knit Pant
The capri pants trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.