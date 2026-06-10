Now that we've entered June, we can all agree it's officially summer. As a shopping editor, I'm always looking for style inspiration from amazing online creators to help take my looks (and my readers') to the next level. Since noticing trends and upticks in certain fashion choices is a big part of my job, I've been recently clued into some top trends for the summer that will make any person instantly chicer. I've detailed a handful of my top summer trend findings and where exactly you can shop them ahead.
Lace-trimmed shorts had a big moment among fashion people last year. This year the trend is back with a little spin. While mini shorts are definitely still so cute, there have been more long-line or relaxed Bermuda styles popping up this time around.
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Reformation
Clara Silk Bermuda Short
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Shorts
ASOS Curve
Asos Design Curve Satin Lace Trim Drawstring Waist Shorts in Brown
Free People
Buttercup Shorts
Anthropologie
Lyrebird Heirloom Lace-Trim Satin Shorts
Anthropologie
Reformation Fern Satin Lace Shorts
Crochet Skull Caps
Crochet or woven-style hats are a big part of summer. While you may be used to seeing these fabrications in bucket hat form, there's a new style popping up among the coolest style influencers and taste makers—the skull cap. The tiny fitted style has emerged as a unique/fun take on crocheted headgear this year. Many styles feature sequins, pearls, or fun beading.
Anthropologie
Crochet Pearl Skull Cap
Free People
Mila Sequin Disco Cap
Lovers and Friends
Tanya Crochet Hat
Reclaimed Vintage
Reclaimed Vintage Crochet Beanie in Burgundy Red
ZARA
Beaded Crochet Skullcap
Asymmetric Skirts
Uneven hemlines are taking the fashion world by storm in 2026, and we'll continue seeing more of that this summer and for the months ahead. From handkerchief hems to godet style skirts, I simply cannot get enough.