If You Know, You Know— 5 Trends Cool Fashion People Are Wearing For Months To Come

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Aisha wears white dress, leather jacket, and wedged heels.
(Image credit: @aishafarida)
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Now that we've entered June, we can all agree it's officially summer. As a shopping editor, I'm always looking for style inspiration from amazing online creators to help take my looks (and my readers') to the next level. Since noticing trends and upticks in certain fashion choices is a big part of my job, I've been recently clued into some top trends for the summer that will make any person instantly chicer. I've detailed a handful of my top summer trend findings and where exactly you can shop them ahead.

Whether you're looking to add some fun accessories to your look or get some updated on-trend clothing items that'll shake things up, I've got you covered. The trends you can expect to shop are: lace-trimmed shorts, crochet skull caps, asymmetric skirts, wedged heels, and layered tops today. Keep scrolling to find your new favorite wardrobe items for this summer and the months ahead.

Lace-Trimmed Shorts

Lace-trimmed shorts had a big moment among fashion people last year. This year the trend is back with a little spin. While mini shorts are definitely still so cute, there have been more long-line or relaxed Bermuda styles popping up this time around.

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Eliza wears funnel neck black windbreaker, lace shorts, and flip flops.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Crochet Skull Caps

Crochet or woven-style hats are a big part of summer. While you may be used to seeing these fabrications in bucket hat form, there's a new style popping up among the coolest style influencers and taste makers—the skull cap. The tiny fitted style has emerged as a unique/fun take on crocheted headgear this year. Many styles feature sequins, pearls, or fun beading.

woman wears dark brown crocheted skull cap

(Image credit: Zara)

Asymmetric Skirts

Uneven hemlines are taking the fashion world by storm in 2026, and we'll continue seeing more of that this summer and for the months ahead. From handkerchief hems to godet style skirts, I simply cannot get enough.

Marina wears white tee, polka dot skirt, black ballet pumps, and black handbag.

(Image credit: @marina_torres)