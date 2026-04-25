From London to New York, It Girls Are Wearing the Runway Trend That’s Suddenly All Over H&M

Miu Miu and H&M agree—this dress trend will replace slips this summer.

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Alexa Chung wears a an apron dress with brown strappy heels and a white Miu Miu bag.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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From London to New York, the It girls are rethinking the parameters of spring dress, and the eponymous slip dress is no longer at the centre of it. For spring/summer 2026, the mood is shifting away from slinky, barely-there silhouettes towards a frothy, feminine shape that’s primed to be everywhere soon.

Suddenly a fashion person's favourite, the apron dress trend has already been embraced by some of the industry’s most influential names. Alexa Chung, for instance, stepped out at a Miu Miu event in Milan this week wearing a floral-embellished apron dress, complete with ruffled sleeves and an open-back finish. True to form, she kept the styling simple, adding a crisp white Miu Miu bag and finishing with tan strappy sandals.

Alexa Chung wears a an apron dress with brown strappy heels and a white Miu Miu bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Building on the momentum, Chloë Sevigny was spotted reworking the trend, layering Miu Miu’s leather apron dress over knitwear and jeans, topped with a boxy leather jacket. Not a one-note piece, Chloë's styling proves the surprising versatility of the emerging trend.

Chloe Sevigny walks down the street in New York wearing a leather apron with jeans and backless loafers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On the red carpet, Emma Corrin gave the look a directional spin in a frill-adorned floral apron layered over a simple white tee and tailored grey trousers. Worn over basics, it instantly adds interest to everyday dressing with a distinctly 2026 sensibility; styled solo, it retains an easy, romantic charm.

Emma Corrin wears an apron dress with dark trousers on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unexpected yet inherently compelling, the apron dress is shaping up to be one of the season’s most interesting shifts. Consider this your cue to get ahead—because if its current trajectory is anything to go by, this is one trend that won’t stay under the radar for long.

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