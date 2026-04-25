From London to New York, It Girls Are Wearing the Runway Trend That’s Suddenly All Over H&M

From London to New York, the It girls are rethinking the parameters of spring dress, and the eponymous slip dress is no longer at the centre of it. For spring/summer 2026, the mood is shifting away from slinky, barely-there silhouettes towards a frothy, feminine shape that’s primed to be everywhere soon.
Suddenly a fashion person's favourite, the apron dress trend has already been embraced by some of the industry’s most influential names. Alexa Chung, for instance, stepped out at a Miu Miu event in Milan this week wearing a floral-embellished apron dress, complete with ruffled sleeves and an open-back finish. True to form, she kept the styling simple, adding a crisp white Miu Miu bag and finishing with tan strappy sandals.
Building on the momentum, Chloë Sevigny was spotted reworking the trend, layering Miu Miu’s leather apron dress over knitwear and jeans, topped with a boxy leather jacket. Not a one-note piece, Chloë's styling proves the surprising versatility of the emerging trend.
On the red carpet, Emma Corrin gave the look a directional spin in a frill-adorned floral apron layered over a simple white tee and tailored grey trousers. Worn over basics, it instantly adds interest to everyday dressing with a distinctly 2026 sensibility; styled solo, it retains an easy, romantic charm.
Unexpected yet inherently compelling, the apron dress is shaping up to be one of the season’s most interesting shifts. Consider this your cue to get ahead—because if its current trajectory is anything to go by, this is one trend that won’t stay under the radar for long.
Shop the Apron Dress Trend:
H&M
Flounce-Trim Cotton Apron
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
H&M
Flounce-Trimmed Apron
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
Anthropologie
Celandine Ruffle-Back Apron Mini Dress
The sky blue colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Loretta Caponi
Fiocchini Bow-Embellished Striped Broderie Anglaise-Trimmed Linen Mini Dress
The pretty bow detailing adds such a feminine edge.
Plumo
Apron Dress
The gingham print trend will never go out of style.
Miu Miu
Poplin Apron Dress
Miu Miu
Leather Apron
Shop the specific apron that Chloë loves.
Toast
Tablier Stripe Cotton Pinafore Dress
Whilst I love this in the neutral, it also comes in a bright red tone.
Muji
Women's Hemp Blend Pinafore Dress
The hemp composition ensures a comfortable, lightweight fit.