Fashion People Can't Get Enough of This Trending Divisive Shoe
From those Chloé jelly mules to Manolo Blahnik's Marie Antoinette-inspired pumps, for the first edition of Who What Wear UK's latest column, Worn Weird, Rebecca Rhys-Evans explores the magical world of princess shoes.
Greetings from Worn Weird, Who What Wear UK’s latest monthly column where I, acting deputy editor Rebecca Rhys-Evans, will spotlight the fantastical world of shoes. From split toes to completely soleless, you can expect the most cult and controversial pairs money can buy. Think PVC materials, furry exteriors, thick wooden clogs and much, much more that are sparking hot debate online. Yes, they might be a little silly, they may repel the male sex (if not, what’s the point?), but that’s fashion, darling! This month I’ll be debating princess shoes, which is essentially footwear you’d expect to be worn by any royal—be it Princess Diana or Disney’s Cinderella. From *those* Chloé jelly shoes to buckled and bow-adored almond toed pumps that Marie Antoinette herself would have drooled over, these are the season’s statement-making shoes. More to follow…
As a woman of the world, there are times where I like to think of myself as a bit of a princess (what girl doesn’t?). But nowadays, being a princess is so much more than a state of mind, it’s a sense of dress. Fashion people have long had an obsession with black, and in recent years, what has been deemed stylish within the zeitgeist has been led by the likes of Charli XCX and Gabriette. To be ‘cool’ has meant to wear dark, moody shades, have an irreverent attitude and carry an almost grunge aesthetic. Taylor Swift, as popular as she is, has never been loved for her sense of style. But something is changing, or rather has changed. The “pop princess” prototype is well and truly back, and as such, so is the fantastical world of princess style. From tiaras worn by Olivia Rodrigo to saccharine and neon pink palettes adorned by Zara Larsson and Addison Rae, girly pop is on the menu, and yes—the cool girls are diving in.
What are Princess Shoes?
Whilst we’ve been aware of the princess effect for a while, it’s becoming more and more prevalent to footwear trends as we crawl closer to summer. Giving credit where credit is due, shoe brand Melissa has long reigned as the ugly-pretty plastic footwear label, delivering Y2K-style wedges, mules and heeled flip flops in unexpected colours and PVC materials season after season. But it was the Rococo-inspired, 3D printed collaboration with Y/Project—designed of course by Glenn Martins first in 2021—that is one of the earlier examples of this princess shoe trend.
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Then last year at the Chloé spring/summer 2026 show, creative director Chemena Kamali sent models down the catwalk in jelly mules. Plastic footwear had been a solid trend that summer, but not like this. If you were to close your eyes and imagine Cindarella’s glass slipper; with a rounded toe, a light blue tinge, and a folded bow on the top, this is exactly what we got from Chloé. But not a slipper made of glass of course, not even leather, but plastic. And then there’s the Junie shoes, which despite their ‘petri dish’ silhouette, emerald green and fuchsia pink satin soles (very princess coded, no?) are completely see-through at the top, with a clear PVC thong strap.
PVC is a dominant material of this trend, and is what gives it that nostalgic, early 2000’s feel. Valentino Garavani’s open toe Révélé pumps appear completely naked above the toes, and like the Junie shoes, if you squint and tilt your head in the right way, look as though they are made for dolls feet to slot in to.
But the princess shoe trend is not just about the Y2K-inspired “life in plastic” footwear for Barbie and Polly Pocket. It goes much, much further back. We’ve spoken about the return of Rococo fashion in ready-to-wear, with soft florals and coquette-coded corsets, and it’s the same with shoes. Manolo Blahnik has long led the charge here, with its satin spool heels, frothy bow tops and delightfully gaudy colour palettes. The brand famously designed the shoes for Sofia Coppola’s 2006 film Marie Antoinette, and were recently displayed in the V&A’s exhibition based on the fashion of the 18th-century French queen. As well as dropping a collection to celebrate the exhibition last year, the Manolo Blahnik signature style, although forever timeless, has really garnered momentum.
Details of princess shoes, be them of royals from the 18th century or the ‘80s, have been everywhere. Think almond toes and high vamp silhouettes à la Princess Diana, moiré silk, sculptural heels and bows, bows, bows galore! As well as newer styles by luxury brands such as Lanvin and Roger Vivier (which have long led this aesthetic too), ‘90s Prada and Miu Miu versions are also in demand on the vintage market.
Adding to this, there a cohort of more independent labels filling my Instagram saved folder with these vintage-inspired styles suitable for royalty. Merrfer's XXL bow shoes are prime princess in vibe, and Anna Sui's collaboration with John Fluevog present silk mules with a lace, floral rosette which also feel suitably hyper-feminine. Cult Berlin-based headwear brand Between Beauty, adorned for its whimsical regency-style hats, also create the occasional silk shoe adornment. Made with vintage shoes in mind, they'll add a little more princess personality to your outstanding footwear collection.
So, be it luxury, vintage or one of a kind, if you too consider yourself a princess, be sure you’re walking in the shoes of one.