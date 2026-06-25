Fact: The 90s Did Summer Basics So Much Better—6 Trends I’m Copying in 2026
It doesn't take a fashion expert to realise that every trend that’s going viral this summer first originated in the ’90s. Here, one editor unpacks the key trends worth familiarising yourself with this season.
There’s no decade quite like the ‘90s, and thanks to cultural behemoths like Love Story cementing the era’s most iconic sartorial offerings into our collective consciousness, it seems like everyone is chomping at the bit to dress as their own Carolyn Bessette Kennedy this season. Indeed, one look at the most popular silhouettes permeating through the sartorial landscape will prove that the key '90s summer trends aren’t just a fleeting moment, but are very much here to stay.
Before there were the effortless minimal wardrobes of Kendall Jenner, there were the wardrobes of off-duty supermodels like Kate Moss, who were renowned for their clean, geometric lines, monochromatic palette and understated approach to luxury. Prior to Zoë Kravitz or Jennifer Lawrence becoming revered for their innocuously cool personal styles—albeit one leaning more gamine whilst the other feels more bohemian—there was a reign of distinctive dressers who defied convention with their brazenly individualist approach to fashion, including Sade, Pamela Anderson and Princess Diana.