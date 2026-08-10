I Live in Paris—5 Things I Do and Don't Wear in the City

Summer dressing in Paris is all about balance. Summers keep getting hotter, but Parisians are very attached to style. We walk everywhere and cycle more than ever, so comfort has become just as important as elegance.
The places I love shape the way I dress. At the Musée Rodin, for instance, I always reach for something feminine like a silk dress that matches the romantic setting. Japanese tea shop Toraya is a favorite restaurant of mine. Around lunchtime, it feels like a quiet fashion show there, so I will always be wearing the shoes or bag of the moment. Then there's Île Saint-Louis. I often cycle to Berthillon for my summer treat: scoops of stracciatella and melon ice cream. You'll usually find me in long shorts because they're practical on the bike but still polished enough for the city.
A Who What Wear editor recently asked me how I can tell if someone isn't from Paris by what they're wearing. The biggest difference is simple: Visitors are on holiday, and Parisians are living their everyday lives. We still have meetings, appointments, and dinners, so our outfits need to work all day. We also tend to stick to neutral colors, even in summer. On a hot day, a visitor might wear a tank top, shorts, and flip-flops. A Parisian is more likely to throw an oversize shirt over a tank top or finish the look with elegant flats. We don't just dress for the weather. We dress for the day ahead. Also, I think Parisians are done with logos, but not all visitors are.
5 Things I Do and Don't Wear in Paris Right Now
Don't wear boat shoes
Do wear ballet pumps
Boat shoes had their big moment, and now, I'm reaching for ballerinas with a tiny heel instead. Oversize shirts, long shorts, and relaxed tailoring all call for more feminine shoes. Even a simple tank top and Bermuda shorts look more polished with ballerinas. My favorite pairs are from Repetto, Ballerette, and Chanel.
Ballerette
Black Leather Ballerinas With Heel
Tony Bianco
Maddi Pumps
STEVE Madden
Steffi in Baby Blue
Don't wear short shorts
Do wear long shorts
Long shorts have completely replaced mini shorts for me. I love the new proportions. They feel modern, they're comfortable, and they’re perfect for cycling around Paris. I balance their boyish shape with kitten heels or ballerinas with a tiny heel and a baby tee. My favorite shorts are from Everlane.
Everlane
Long Tailored Shorts in Stretch Linen
Everlane
Long Tailored Shorts in Stretch Linen
Everlane
Lightweight Terry Long Shorts
Don't wear tiny bags
Do wear tote bags
A tote bag is a must during the day; a small bag is okay at night. A tote makes every outfit feel effortless and fits everything I need. I always carry a beauty pouch with a tinted lip balm that I also use on my cheeks, an SPF stick, hand cream, and a hairbrush. I never leave home without one. On very hot days, I'll even carry a parasol. My favorite tote bags are from The Row, Dragon Diffusion, and Le Tanneur.
Le Tanneur
Louise Large Tote in Grained Leather
Dragon Diffusion
B Weave Small Woven Leather Tote
Gap
Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag
Don't wear full-length leggings
Do wear capri pants
I've been wearing capri pants for a few summers, and this is, more than ever, their season. I love the length just below the knee. It feels modern and glamorous. I wear them with kitten-heel flip-flops or ballerinas, a tank top, and an oversize shirt. I still wear leggings, but only for dance or workout classes. My favorite capri pants are from Mango.
MANGO
Capri Pants With Cutouts
Cider
Cotton-Blend Mid Rise Capri Leggings
H&M
Ponte Capri Pants
Don't wear stiletto heels
Do wear kitten-heel flip-flops
I've worn kitten-heel flip-flops for more than four years—long before they became this summer's huge trend. They feel effortless, and the tiny heel adds femininity without sacrificing comfort. My favorite pairs are from Toteme for everyday and casual evenings and Alaïa velvet ones for chic evenings. These days, I only wear stilettos for special occasions like weddings or cocktail parties—which means almost never.
Elisabeth Bento has spent over three decades working in the fashion industry across modeling, editorial, brand direction, and styling. She began her career in the 1990s as a model with Karin Models in Paris, where she was introduced to the inner workings of the fashion world. In the early 2000s, she moved into journalism, working as a fashion editor for L’Officiel in Paris.
She later became Image Director for the French label Maje, contributing to the development of the brand’s visual identity. Since then, Bento has worked independently as a stylist, creative consultant, and content creator.