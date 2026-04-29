Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Minimalist Shoe Trend She's Been Styling Since the '90s

A constant in her on and off-duty wardrobe, these pared-back sandals are her go-to the moment temperatures begin to climb, and this summer will be no exception. Stepping out between filming scenes for season five of The Morning Show, Aniston once again reached for the minimalist style to carry her through the heat with ease.
Opting for a simple, refined design in a timeless black hue, the understated sandals paired naturally with her floor-skimming teal dress. But, of course, this isn’t the first time Aniston has championed the look. She’s been styling flip-flops since the late '90s, yet they feel just as relevant today. Unfussy, versatile and immune to the whims of passing trends, this low-key shoe is bound to be called up for many more summers to come.
Just as chic in 1999 as it is in 2026, keep scrolling to discover and shop the best pairs to wear now.
Shop Flip-Flops:
Havaianas
Havaianas Puffed Up
Haviana just launched their Puffy flip-flops—I can't see them staying in stock for long.
H&M
Footbed Flip-Flops
These also come in leopard print and light brown.
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandal
Reformation's Jessie flip-flops are a fashion person's favourites.
Vagabond
Izzy Sandals
Style these with a maxi dress or pair with with relaxed linen trousers.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Leather Flip Flops
These also come in five other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Wedge Flatform Flip Flops
With wedge flatform adds a little height without sacrificing any comfort.
The Row
Dune Classic Ginza Sandal
Sleek black flip flops will never go out of style.
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Flip Flops
The square-toe finish gives these such an elevated edge.