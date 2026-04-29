Jennifer Aniston Just Wore the Minimalist Shoe Trend She's Been Styling Since the '90s

Just as chic in 2026 as it was in 1999, Jennifer Aniston just wore the minimalist sandal trend I don't think she'll ever part with.

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Image of Jennifer Aniston from 1999 wearing a black tank top with red trousers and black flip flops.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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As the first real stretch of summer sunshine settles in, Jennifer Aniston has officially swapped out her signature white trainers for a warm-weather staple she’s relied on for decades: a pair of sleek black flip-flops.

A constant in her on and off-duty wardrobe, these pared-back sandals are her go-to the moment temperatures begin to climb, and this summer will be no exception. Stepping out between filming scenes for season five of The Morning Show, Aniston once again reached for the minimalist style to carry her through the heat with ease.

Jennifer Aniston wears a maxi dress with black flip flops.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Opting for a simple, refined design in a timeless black hue, the understated sandals paired naturally with her floor-skimming teal dress. But, of course, this isn’t the first time Aniston has championed the look. She’s been styling flip-flops since the late '90s, yet they feel just as relevant today. Unfussy, versatile and immune to the whims of passing trends, this low-key shoe is bound to be called up for many more summers to come.

Image of Jennifer Aniston in 1999 wearing a black tank top with red trousers and black flip flops.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Just as chic in 1999 as it is in 2026, keep scrolling to discover and shop the best pairs to wear now.

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