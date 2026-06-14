You'd be forgiven for thinking we'd already exhausted every divisive shoe trend imaginable. From Vibrams and garden clogs to jelly shoes and Uggs, countless polarising styles have risen from obscurity to become genuinely covetable wardrobe staples. Just when I thought I'd seen it all, another contender emerged: The Row's viral hotel slipper flats.
Crafted from luxurious jacquard satin, the slip-on shoes bear an uncanny resemblance to the disposable slippers often found in high-end hotels. Featuring a flat sole and a backless design, they're about as comfortable as a shoe trend can get—which, in itself, is reason enough to take notice.
Already finding favour among some of fashion's chicest dressers, the style has quickly earned celebrity approval. Elsa Hosk, for one, has been spotted wearing multiple pairs, styling them with flowing wide-leg trousers that lean into the shoe's relaxed, lounge-inspired aesthetic.
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Kendall Jenner has been spotted in a similarly laid-back approach. Frequently reaching for the flats, she's been seen pairing her white pair with a floaty tonal co-ord and oversized sunglasses, proving just how easily they can slot into a polished everyday wardrobe.
They may be one of the season's most surprising shoe trends, but at least comfort is firmly on their side. If you're tempted to slip into the cosiest fashion shoe of the summer, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best slipper flats below.
Shop the Hotel Slipper Trend:
The Row
Floral Jacquard Slippers
Shop the specific shoes Elsa loves.
Gabriela Hearst
Bristol Cashmere Slip-On Flats
Style with jeans or pair these with satin trousers.
Arket
Suede Travel Slippers
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Marks & Spencer
Asymmetric Faux Fur Lined Mule Slippers
Cosy slippers are without a doubt my favourite summer shoe trend.
Leset
Romy Fleece Mules
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
Ancient Greek Sandals
The Slipper Khaki
Add a pop of colour to your summer shoe rotation.
Miu Miu
Mesh Fabric Slippers
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
LORO PIANA
Alba Satin Slippers
Whilst I love these in the chocolate brown, they also come in black.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.