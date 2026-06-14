This Is the Next Viral Shoe From The Row—It Might Just Be Their Best One Yet

Divisive? Yes. But this sleek shoe trend is destined to take off. Mark my words.

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Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing The Row slippers in black with black trousers and a cream blazer.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
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You'd be forgiven for thinking we'd already exhausted every divisive shoe trend imaginable. From Vibrams and garden clogs to jelly shoes and Uggs, countless polarising styles have risen from obscurity to become genuinely covetable wardrobe staples. Just when I thought I'd seen it all, another contender emerged: The Row's viral hotel slipper flats.

Crafted from luxurious jacquard satin, the slip-on shoes bear an uncanny resemblance to the disposable slippers often found in high-end hotels. Featuring a flat sole and a backless design, they're about as comfortable as a shoe trend can get—which, in itself, is reason enough to take notice.

Elsa Hosk takes a mirror selfie wearing The Row slippers in black with black trousers and a cream blazer.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Already finding favour among some of fashion's chicest dressers, the style has quickly earned celebrity approval. Elsa Hosk, for one, has been spotted wearing multiple pairs, styling them with flowing wide-leg trousers that lean into the shoe's relaxed, lounge-inspired aesthetic.

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Kendall Jenner has been spotted in a similarly laid-back approach. Frequently reaching for the flats, she's been seen pairing her white pair with a floaty tonal co-ord and oversized sunglasses, proving just how easily they can slot into a polished everyday wardrobe.

Kendall Jenner wears The Row slippers with a white funnel neck jacket and white trousers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

They may be one of the season's most surprising shoe trends, but at least comfort is firmly on their side. If you're tempted to slip into the cosiest fashion shoe of the summer, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best slipper flats below.

Shop the Hotel Slipper Trend:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.