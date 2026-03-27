Sarah Pidgeon’s Spring 2026 Wardrobe Is So CBK Coded—Every Piece I’m Stealing From Her
Method dressing has long proven popular with actresses, but Sarah Pidgeon has taken it one step further by emulating the wardrobe of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in her everyday life. Discover the style essentials you need to get the look below.
There’s always something special about getting a front row seat to someone's star-making ascent. Sarah Pidgeon’s performance as Carolyn Bassette Kennedy in FX’s new anthology series Love Story has been nothing short of this. Every shot of her smirking, tousling her hair or seeking cover behind the lens of her Selima Optique sunglasses has propelled Pidgeon further into the spotlight, with the show’s costuming spawning countless replicas for those hoping to imitate her wardrobe filled with Pradaknitwear, Yohji Yamamoto white shirts and Levi’s jeans.
On screen, she dazzles as the former Calvin Klein publicist who captured the heart of America’s Prince, John. F. Kennedy Jr., who is played by the equally captivating Paul Anthony Kelly. Off duty, the actress approaches fashion with the same effortless elegance and sophisticated insouciance as her character, quickly making her both one to watch and one with a wardrobe worth lusting over.
It’s a Hollywood template we’ve seen out before—a breakout star becomes an overnight sensation, with their runaway success making them a fashion darling in no time. And whilst the limited series has only just drawn to a close, she’s already curried favour with the likes of Chanel after wearing a series of new season designs from incumbent creative director Mattieu Blazy on the show’s press tour, tried her hand at method dressing by wearing custom Calvin Klein, including a clutch inspired by the CK One perfume bottle, to the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party and made a splashy fashion week debut after cropping up at Prada and Loewe’s shows.
Still, given the mystique that surrounds CBK, it feels as if almost her vein of understated coolness has transposed itself onto Pidgeon somehow. Call it some strange form of sartorial osmosis, but Pidgeon’s own street style has become the stuff of fashion fodder. One must wonder if the second she ditches this ‘90s minimalism and returns to her natural chocolate brown hair colour, the fantasy will wear off. Regardless, this conscious choice to marry her own career advancement with the styling of the role she portrayed is one that’s inspired and certainly influencing how many of us are dressing this spring.
Meticulously curated by her stylist Emma Jade Morrison, Pidgeon has come to embody the lightness and brevity of the season at hand. From coats brimming with personality to pencil skirts that add some movement to the moment, every ensemble is a masterclass in refined simplicity. I know I’m not alone when I say this is the exact way I want my spring outfits to feel, so I’ve taken it upon myself to break down the bare essentials you need to channel Sarah Pidgeon’s best street style looks thus far. From tailored jackets to slouchy knitwear, uncover her capsule wardrobe staples ahead.
See Sarah Pidgeon's Best Street Style Looks of 2026