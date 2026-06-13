"They Might Be Ugly, But I'm Still Desperate For a Pair"—A Fashion Editor Weighs In On Iris' Divisive New Shoes

Every so often, a shoe trend emerges that feels destined for greatness. More often than not, these rare trends build on an existing favourite, reimagining a familiar silhouette in an unexpected way. Another telltale sign? A healthy dose of divisiveness. The most influential shoe trends aren't always universally loved at first glance—in fact, their slightly controversial nature is often part of the appeal. Add the backing of a major luxury house and a handful of celebrity endorsements, and you've got all the ingredients of a future cult classic. For the jelly heels trend taking off right now, the stars have well and truly aligned.
Building on the jelly shoe revival that has brought translucent flats and sandals back into the spotlight over the past few seasons, jelly heels offer a more elevated take on the nostalgic trend. The look was cemented earlier this year when Chloé sent its jelly-crafted heeled slippers down the Spring/Summer 2026 runway, presenting the playful material in a decidedly sophisticated light. Since then, the rubberised style has steadily gained momentum amongst fashion insiders and celebrities alike.
With their glossy plastic finish, jelly heels naturally retain an element of "ugliness" that will inevitably divide opinion. For some, that's precisely the attraction. Our very own acting deputy editor at Who What Wear UK, Rebecca Rhys-Evans, loves a controversial shoe so much she started a column on them. In her first edition, she focused on the emerging 'princess shoe' trend and referenced these exact Chloe mules. "These shoes speak to my inner child, the young girl who used to play dress up in Disney princess costumes and wonder if she'll ever get to wear anything this fabulous in the real world when she grows up. Turns out she can! Fashion can be too serious sometimes, which is why I always welcome a trend that feels, well, fun! Sure, they might be considered ugly by the masses, but I'm still desperate for a pair," she told me.
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Far removed from the supple leathers and polished suedes we've long associated with elegance, the translucent rubber material evokes memories of the princess dress-up heels many of us wore as children, creating a shoe imbued with a nostalgic, playful and intentionally unconventional quality that makes it all the more compelling.
I also find that there's a distinct sense of whimsy to jelly heels that feels suited to high-summer dressing. Just this week, model Iris Law stepped out in a pale amber pair of Chloé's now-viral jelly heels, styling them with a floral mini dress from the French fashion house.
Finished with a delicate anklet, Law's look leaned into the playful spirit of the shoes whilst showcasing how easily they can slot into a warm-weather wardrobe.
Far less serious than many of the heel trends dominating right now, jelly heels manage to deliver height and elegance whilst injecting a welcome sense of fun into an outfit.
Whilst Chloé's runway version may have sparked the trend, I've also spotted chic interpretations at Free People, Mango and ASOS. If you're as intrigued by the playful shoe style as I am, keep scrolling to shop my edit of the best jelly heels to buy now.
Shop Jelly Heels:
Chloé
Ruched Tpu Mules
Shop the specific shoes Iris loves.
Free People
Spritz Jelly Thong Sandals
Style these with jeans or pair them with a summer-ready mini.
River Island
Beige Jelly Toe Thong Sandals
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Steve Madden
Kitten Heel Square Toe Sandals
The tortoise print trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Asos Design
Holiday Jelly Kitten Heel Toe Thongs
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
Mango
Jelly Strap Heeled Sandal
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock every day.
Jimmy Choo
Jelly Drop 50
These also come in a chic shade of amber.
Stradivarius
Kitten Heel Sandal
The jelly shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Tory Burch
Jelly Heel Flip-Flop
Wear these with jeans for an elevated take on summer styling.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.