I'm the Founder of a Fashion Brand and a Mom—These Are the Staples in My Capsule Wardrobe

Favorite Daughter, cofounded by Sara and Erin Foster, is known for clothes that make getting dressed feel easy again. With back-to-school season coming up, the L.A. label partnered with the personal-styling platform Stitch Fix on a capsule for moms on school drop-off runs.
The line includes two T-shirts and a half-zip sweater, launching alongside a range of other fall pieces, including knitwear from Z Supply, layers from Alex Mill, and sneakers from Dr. Scholl's. This collection was inspired by Stitch Fix research, which shares, "Nearly 90% of moms admit they've skipped parts of their own morning routine to get their children out the door on time, and nearly 80% are left with under 30 minutes to get themselves ready. Stitch Fix's new fall assortment was designed with those everyday realities in mind, taking the guesswork out of morning dressing."
Ahead, Sara shares more about the collaboration and her wardrobe staples.
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Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
What was the inspiration behind the Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter collaboration?
Every August, moms are focused on one thing: getting their kids ready for the school year. Between the drop-off line, the household, and the teachers who show up for our kids every day, we wanted to celebrate the people who make this crazy time of year possible. That's how Drop Off Club and Favorite Teacher came to life. This way, women doing a hundred things before 8 a.m. can still feel like themselves.
The collection includes graphic T-shirts and half-zips. How did you decide on those two staples being the focus?
We wanted pieces you can throw on when you're running out the door with no time to think. Moms have already made about 500 decisions before breakfast, so a great graphic tee and a half-zip are the easy, reliable staples you can reach for again and again.
Through the collaboration, you're encouraging moms to use style as a small but meaningful form of self-care. Why was that important to you?
As moms, getting dressed often becomes an afterthought. I'm not saying a great outfit solves everything, but it definitely helps. When you put on something that makes you feel confident and put-together, it changes how you step into the rest of your day. Stitch Fix makes that self-care moment effortless. Their stylists do the heavy lifting and help build a wardrobe that actually works for real life.
How has becoming a mom influenced your personal style and approach to getting dressed?
It's made me simplify everything. I still want to look chic and feel like myself, but I don't have the time to spend hours figuring out what to wear. I've become more focused on versatile pieces that work for my actual life. If something can take me from school drop-off to meetings to errands without changing, that's what I'm looking for.
What's your school drop-off outfit formula?
A great pair of jeans, a tee or half-zip, comfortable sneakers, sunglasses, and coffee in hand. The goal isn't looking perfect. It's looking like you got five more hours of sleep than you actually did.
What are some of your tips for building a capsule wardrobe that works from drop-off throughout the rest of the day?
Honestly, start with the elevated basics—great denim, comfortable tees, a half-zip or sweater, versatile sneakers, and a few accessories to pull it together. The older I get, the less interested I am in standing in my closet second-guessing an outfit. It's not something I have time for. I love having someone else help curate pieces that actually fit my life, which is exactly why Stitch Fix works so well.
Do you have a trend prediction for fall 2026 or a trend that you're loving right now?
Silk sets might be one of my favorite trends right now. They not only elevate an outfit but also offer an effortless, put-together look without any of the work. You just throw it on, and then you're ready to go.
Is there a shoe trend you're excited to wear?
I'm loving an elevated flip-flop right now, especially our Cameron Sandal. It's chic, comfortable, and I can easily slip [it] on as I'm about to walk out the door.
Shop Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
The Drop Off Club Classic Tee
Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
The Drop Off Club Half Zip Sweatshirt
Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
The President and CEO Classic Tee
Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
The Classic Logo Favorite Teacher Baseball Hat
Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Teacher Sweatshirt
Stitch Fix x Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Teacher Classic Tee