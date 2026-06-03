You might not have guessed it from the sudden drop in temperature and rainy days we’re experiencing here in the UK, but we're less than 3 weeks away from summer. And with this in mind, it’s time to start thinking about the items I’ll be adding to my wardrobe ahead of the sunny season. My top priority? Curating a summer capsule that’s anti-trend, easy to style, and that can be mixed and matched for a range of different occasions. I’m known to be quite a polished dresser throughout autumn and winter, but I think we can all agree that it’s much more difficult to look put-together between the sweaty commutes and balmy days out.
Well, I’ll let you in on a secret: the chicest dressers rely on one particular brand for easy yet elegant staples every summer, and you might not have even heard of it. Enter St. Agni.
Established by husband-and-wife team Lara and Matt Fells in 2014, this Australian brand focuses on minimal silhouettes and intentional details. It uses classic hues and patterns that will stand the test of time in your wardrobe. Perfectly balancing form and function, this Byron Bay-founded brand is adored by editors, fashion people, and influencers alike for its handwoven leather accessories, versatile footwear, and elegant dresses.
For summer 2026 specifically, I’m on the hunt for staples that feel equally as refined as they do relaxed, but won’t feel like I’m trying too hard. And now that the brand is stocked at one of my favourite multi-retailers, John Lewis, St. Agni will be my first port of call.
Now, with ready-to-wear prices starting in excess of £100, I’m well aware that this is by no means a cheap brand. However, its undeniable quality, styling versatility, and commitment to natural fabrics definitely make it one worth considering investing in, in my opinion.
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From elegant midaxi dresses to sleek leather flats, here are the chicest St. Agni items I’m considering adding to my summer capsule wardrobe.
Shop the Best St. Agni Items for Summer 2026
St. Agni
Halterneck Gathered Maxi Dress
Every wardrobe needs an easy throw-on dress.
St. Agni
Woven Minimal Slider Sandals
Minimalists will love these.
St. Agni
Strapless Rouleau Tie Top
An easy way to dress your jeans, linen trousers or Bermuda shorts.