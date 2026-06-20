Never Wear Your Sports Shorts With Trainers—They Look Coolest With These Shoe Trends Instead

This just in: denim shorts are taking a back seat this summer, and sports shorts are at the helm of our warm-weather wardrobes. Whether it's the football-fuelled energy of summer or the endless stream of run clubs popping up across the city, athletic-inspired dressing is all of a sudden one of the chicest trends you can buy into.
As the trend gains momentum, it would be easy to assume that sports shorts are best styled with your favourite trainers. However, I'm here to tell you that there are far more fashion-forward shoe pairings worth considering.
From elegant sandals to French-girl-approved flats, read on to discover the non-trainer shoe trends that work best with sports shorts.
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1. Ballet Flats
Style Notes: There are very few items in my wardrobe that I wouldn't pair with ballet flats, and sports shorts are no exception. Putting a French-girl spin on the athletic trend, this effortless combination makes styling sporty shorts feel surprisingly easy. Just as comfortable as trainers but significantly more polished, ballet flats lend track-style shorts a refined edge that makes them feel far more wearable for everyday dressing.