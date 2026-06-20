Each season, without fail, a pair of shoes breaks away from the pack and emerges as the most covetable silhouette. Though you may think it’s too soon to call what will be this year’s summer footwear staple, fashion insiders have already been quietly showing allegiance to a very specific style: A.Emery's Kinto flip-flops.
For the uninitiated, A.Emery is a Melbourne-based ready-to-wear and accessories label that’s silently taken up real estate in wardrobes of the most tasteful dressers around. With a distinctive and minimalist design philosophy, the brand combines contemporary shapes and sumptuous fabrics to create a refined collection of everyday essentials.
Of course, those with a penchant for the finer things in life will be well aware of the label’s best-selling Jalen sandals, which feature a single toe strap and criss-crossing straps that casually wrap around the ankle. Now, it's back with another chic sandal, and it’s already garnering quite the sophisticated devotees. Earlier this week, Hailey Bieber stepped out for a casual date night in Beverly Hills wearing the black colourway. She paired the sleek slip-on shoes with stovepipe jeans, a vintage sweatshirt and accessories from Jessica McCormack.