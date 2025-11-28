I'd Never Wear a Beanie—This Chicer Winter Hat Trend Is the Only Cool Option In My Opinion

I’ve never been a hat person—especially not a beanie person. Believe me, I’ve tried. But every time I attempt to style that slouchy silhouette, it feels like the rest of my outfit gets dampened. They’re just not for me.
This season, however, a new winter hat trend has caught my eye. After seeing a steady stream of chic knitted bucket hats on my Instagram feed over the past few weeks, there’s no accessory I’m more excited to experiment with.
A refreshing alternative to the standard beanie we’ve all come to associate with cold-weather dressing, knitted bucket hats offer a sleeker, more sculpted shape that feels intentionally stylish rather than purely practical. While classic cotton bucket hats are synonymous with summer, these richer wool and knit versions introduce structure and sophistication—styling easily into winter’s more elevated wardrobe.
Although it’s only just hitting the street style scene this season, brands have already taken note. From COS’s soft cream fluffy design to Celine’s elegant slate-grey version, the options are growing quickly.
Read on to shop the chicest knitted bucket hats worth adding to your wardrobe right now.
Shop Knitted Bucket Hat:
COS
Mohair Bucket Hat
In the bright shade of cream, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Massimo Dutti
Cashmere Blend Bucket Hat
The cashmere composition ensures a snug finish.
& Other Stories
Brushed Knitted Bucket Hat
This is such a chic alternative to beanies for winter's chilly days.
Anthropologie
Ribbed Cloch Hat
There's something so elegant about a classic hat rendered in a fuzzy knitted finish.
Rise & Fall
Wool Ribbed Knit Bucket Hat
Shop this while it's on sale.
Glassworks
Charcoal Knit Ribbed Trim Bucket Hat
In my opinion, charcoal grey is one of the chicest of the season.
