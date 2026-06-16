If You Want the Chicest Minimalist Wardrobe This Summer, Make Sure It Includes This, This and This

One question I find myself regularly musing over is what minimalists are up to this summer. So far this season, we've been wrapped in a blend of colourful summer trends. The mermaidcore trend has us swimming around in sequins and wearing giant starfish. Tropical Y2K looks are dazzling us, too, inspired by celebrities like Zara Larsson and Pink Pantheress, and bold summer colours took over the spring/summer 2026 runway shows courtesy of Zimmermann, Simone Rocha and Chanel (among so many others). Last summer, plaid and "tomato girl" hues commanded our wardrobes. The year before that, we were wrapped in electric brat green.
So, when a season is defined by bold hues and vibrant aesthetics, I can't help but consider what the refined dressers amongst us are to do. Minimalist summer staples simmer rather than splash, but it's this quieter appeal that makes minimal style summer trends just so good.