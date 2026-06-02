Just When You Thought It Disappeared, J.Law Brought This Controversial Colour Trend Back For Summer

Not beige, not tan—this is the sickly shade every minimalist dresser is backing for summer.

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An image of Jennifer Lawrence wearing the chartreuse colour trend.
(Image credit: Backgrid UK)
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Jennifer Lawrence has always had a pretty fearless sense of style. Now more so than ever, she seems game to experiment with more eclectic and controversial fashion trends, whether it be the millennial-approved suede slide sandals she paired with her beloved silver sequin-adored Siedrés trousers or styling vintage-inspired floral trousers with red-and-black flip-flops from The Row.

Still, her latest intrepid silhouette could just very well be her boldest, attending an intimate dinner in New York yesterday evening in the piquant colour trend that’s sparked quite the sartorial controversy this year—chartreuse.

Joining her fellow Hollywood heavyweights, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, at the wrap party for their new film What Happens at Night, the Academy Award winner arrived in a wispy, sheer set rendered in the polarising hue. Though the ethereal ensemble appeared like a wafty dress at first glance, upon closer inspection, the look revealed itself to be a three-piece set from New Zealand-based brand Harris Tapper.

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An image of Jennifer Lawrence out in New York wearing a chartreuse set from Harris Tapper.

(Image credit: Backgrid UK)

The actress opted for pieces from the label’s new pre-fall 2026 collection, specifically a Prada spring/summer 2009 tie-up blouse, a wide-leg trouser and slip skirt, all rendered in a sumptuous silk georgette. Speaking to the co-founders and creative directors of Harris Tapper, Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper, the pair revealed they were drawn to the acidic hue “in contrast with fabrications that are inherently feminine, such as soft velvet and silk georgette”. The juxtaposition “between a shocking colour and subtle soft fabric is interesting and fresh,” they add.

When speaking about the specifics of the ensemble, they share that “1920s bed wear, undergarments and pieces that were typically reserved for intimate moments” were on their creative moodboard. “The softness and ease in these pieces felt attractive. We wanted to bring the same sense of ease into the everyday.” The endorsement is an incredible milestone for the burgeoning brand, who reveal that “her easy yet elegant approach to dressing mirrors our own approach to design.”

Harris Tapper

(Image credit: Harris Tapper)

Placed somewhere between an acidic yellow and electric green, the hybrid colour, which derives its name from the famous French liqueur, has garnered quite the reputation over the past few months for its divisive nature. However, with the shade closely tied to the release of Charli XCX’s magnum opus club record Brat, chartreuse has developed quite the cultural cache.

On the red carpet, chartreuse cropped up on both Sarah Pidgeon and Alexa Chung, who were wearing Loewe and Dior, respectively, at the Met Gala back in May. On the runway, this striking shade made countless appearances, from asymmetrical satin skirts at Alaia to pleated minis at Ferragamo and bubble underlays at Prada.

An image of the chartreuse on the Ferragamo spring/summer 2026 runway.

(Image credit: ImaxTree Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Elsewhere, chartreuse picked up steam at Australian Fashion Week, with the shade seen on guests attending one of the flagship shows of the season at decisively minimal brand Beare Park. Even a few weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also endorsed the shade at an industry event celebrating the release of Netflix’s second season of Beef.

A guest at Australian Fashion Week wearing the chartreuse fashion trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, whether you’re still waiting until this trend gathers more momentum or finally have the push you need to invest in the trend, uncover the best chartreuse coloured items currently available to shop below.

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Ava Gilchrist
SEO Writer

Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.