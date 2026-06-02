Jennifer Lawrence has always had a pretty fearless sense of style. Now more so than ever, she seems game to experiment with more eclectic and controversial fashion trends, whether it be the millennial-approved suede slide sandals she paired with her beloved silver sequin-adored Siedrés trousers or styling vintage-inspired floral trousers with red-and-black flip-flops from The Row.
Still, her latest intrepid silhouette could just very well be her boldest, attending an intimate dinner in New York yesterday evening in the piquant colour trend that’s sparked quite the sartorial controversy this year—chartreuse.
Joining her fellow Hollywood heavyweights, Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, at the wrap party for their new film What Happens at Night, the Academy Award winner arrived in a wispy, sheer set rendered in the polarising hue. Though the ethereal ensemble appeared like a wafty dress at first glance, upon closer inspection, the look revealed itself to be a three-piece set from New Zealand-based brand Harris Tapper.
Latest Videos From
The actress opted for pieces from the label’s new pre-fall 2026 collection, specifically a Prada spring/summer 2009 tie-up blouse, a wide-leg trouser and slip skirt, all rendered in a sumptuous silk georgette. Speaking to the co-founders and creative directors of Harris Tapper, Sarah Harris Gould and Lauren Tapper, the pair revealed they were drawn to the acidic hue “in contrast with fabrications that are inherently feminine, such as soft velvet and silk georgette”. The juxtaposition “between a shocking colour and subtle soft fabric is interesting and fresh,” they add.
When speaking about the specifics of the ensemble, they share that “1920s bed wear, undergarments and pieces that were typically reserved for intimate moments” were on their creative moodboard. “The softness and ease in these pieces felt attractive. We wanted to bring the same sense of ease into the everyday.” The endorsement is an incredible milestone for the burgeoning brand, who reveal that “her easy yet elegant approach to dressing mirrors our own approach to design.”
Placed somewhere between an acidic yellow and electric green, the hybrid colour, which derives its name from the famous French liqueur, has garnered quite the reputation over the past few months for its divisive nature. However, with the shade closely tied to the release of Charli XCX’s magnum opus club record Brat, chartreuse has developed quite the cultural cache.
On the red carpet, chartreuse cropped up on both Sarah Pidgeon and Alexa Chung, who were wearing Loewe and Dior, respectively, at the Met Gala back in May. On the runway, this striking shade made countless appearances, from asymmetrical satin skirts at Alaia to pleated minis at Ferragamo and bubble underlays at Prada.
Elsewhere, chartreuse picked up steam at Australian Fashion Week, with the shade seen on guests attending one of the flagship shows of the season at decisively minimal brand Beare Park. Even a few weeks ago, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, also endorsed the shade at an industry event celebrating the release of Netflix’s second season of Beef.
So, whether you’re still waiting until this trend gathers more momentum or finally have the push you need to invest in the trend, uncover the best chartreuse coloured items currently available to shop below.
Shop Jennifer Lawrence's Exact Chartreuse
Harris Tapper
Loin Top in Silk Georgette
Fluid and ethereal, the crisp green apple silk shade evolves into a draped blouse finished with velet ties.
Harris Tapper
Camilla Skirt in Silk Georgette
As Lawrence makes apparent, styling sheer skirts over trousers is an instant way to bring depth and dimension to your look.
Harris Tapper
Irving Trouser in Silk Georgette
"The idea was you could wear them all together or separately," explains Harris and Tapper on the ability to deconstruct the set.
Shop the Chartreuse Fashion Trend:
Reformation
Olina Cropped Pant
Silk and silk taffeta trousers, like this instant classic style from Reformation, have become the summer trouser trend du jour.
DÔEN
Viviane Lace-Trimmed Silk-Satin Top
Lace trims bring a softness to any polarising hue.
Christopher Esber
Crystal Pendant Tank Top in Green
Embrace the shade in full force with this zesty crystal pendant tank from Christopher Esber.
ALAÏA
Tong 75 Satin Wedge Sandals
With a glossy sheen and wedge finish, these heeled flip-flops will elevate any balmy ensemble.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Satin Draped Gown
Posh Spice-approved.
NORMA KAMALI
Bias Strapless Satin Gown
How divine would this strapless gown look as a summer wedding guest dress?
COMME SI
Silk-Charmeuse Midi Dress
From the beach to after-work drinks at your nearest natural wine bar, this dress will bring so much flair to your silhouette.
CHLOÉ
Lace-Trimmed Satin Mini Dress
Style down with an oversized trench coat or up with a pair of jelly sandals
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.