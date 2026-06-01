Kate Moss Just Styled Her Denim Skirt With the Most French-Girl-Coded Shoe

Denim skirts are set to make a comeback for summer 2026, but as with any wardrobe staple, the secret to making them feel current in the new season lies in the styling—particularly the shoe pairing. Stepping out in a distinctly French-girl-approved style that wasn't a ballet flat, Kate Moss just demonstrated the elegant alternative that makes a denim skirt look coolest.
The foundation of the look already had me ready to put pen to paper. Choosing a light-wash denim skirt in a trending knee-length silhouette, Moss paired it with a tonal jacket in a blue hue just a few shades deeper than the skirt itself. With Loewe's Large Amazona 180 bag (£3,900) tucked under her arm and a tiny dog in tow, the model's outfit was already off to an imitably cool start.
Then, in a styling move that even further elevated her outfit, Kate bypassed predictable ballet flats, instead opting for a much more elevated strappy heel. Between the delicate straps, the cage the front of the foot, the elegant slingback detailing and the poised, understated heel that subtly elevates, this shoe trend offers a timeless alternative to the flip-flop heels trend that's otherwise taking over. Timeless, feminine and unfussy, this is the French-girl-approved alternative I would recommend instead.
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Whilst ballet flats remain a staple, Moss's styling serves as a timely reminder that a pretty heel is still well worth a place in your summer rotation. Read on to shop my edit of the best French-girl-inspired strappy heels below.
Shop the French Strappy Heel Trend:
Zara
Metallic Strappy Sandals
I'll be reaching for these all summer long.
Sézane
Arianna Sandals
Sézane does French-girl heels better than the rest.
Rouje
Arlesienne Sandals
Every great evening wardrobe starts with a pair of black heels.
H&M
Heeled Leather Sandals
Honestly, I think these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Keesha 100 Shiny Lamb Pomegranate
In a rich shade of red, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Ralph Lauren
Mckayla Metallic Nappa Leather Sandal
Glossy gold heels will never go out of style.
Rixo
Mavi Suede Heels in Black
These also come in gold and red.
Reformation
Margo Block Heeled Sandal
The short block heel makes these perfect for alfresco weddings.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.