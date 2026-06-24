Sienna's '90s "Naked" Slip Dress and Gold Shoe Combo Is So Carrie Bradshaw-Coded

Stepping out for one of London's most glamorous nights of the year, Sienna Miller arrived at the Serpentine Summer Party in Hyde Park yesterday evening in an outfit I've been desperate to discuss. If you'd asked me to describe Miller's personal style before last night, the word "boho" would have left my lips before you'd even finished the question. But for this particular occasion, she traded her free-spirited staples for a sleek slip dress-and-heels combination that Carrie Bradshaw herself would have wholeheartedly approved of.
Leaning into the naked dress trend that's become synonymous with red-carpet dressing, Sienna offered her own take on the look. Choosing a satin slip dress in a glossy champagne hue, the actor created an elevated barely-there effect with the complexion-matching dress.
Forgoing predictable black heels, Miller slipped into a pair of gold strappy sandals, adding a luminous, light-catching finish that complemented the sheen of her dress. Elegant and summery, the metallic footwear gave the entire look a polished, party-ready feel.